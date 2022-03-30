TITUSVILLE — William Moore will be the featured speaker of the Drake Well Museum and Park's annual lecture series on Thursday with a lecture titled "Recipes of the Oil Region."
The lecture will look at what people in the Pennsylvania Oil Region in general, and in Titusville in particular, ate in the period 1870 through 1905, as evidenced by the local cookbooks of the time.
Crawford County native Moore is an avid researcher and family historian. His research has led him to collect local church cookbooks and study the people who submitted their recipes. Moore has made hundreds of recipes from the early days of oil, and they will all be culminated in an extensive new cookbook which will be available for sale at the lecture series.
The lecture series, "Wisdom and Wine," features the people, places and events of local petroleum history. Doors to the museum open at 5:30 p.m. for a wine tasting happy hour and the lectures begin at 6:30.
Admission to each lecture is free for current members of the Friends of Drake Well and $5 for the public. Admission to the happy hour event is an additional $5 for members and nonmembers.
• Reservations: Call (814) 827-2797 or email drakewell@verizon.net.