CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council is seeking someone to lease the concession stand at Fireman's Beach for the summer.
The lease, for 46 days, would be for $2,500 and the leasee would have to make repairs to the building, pay for electricity, and have a license to sell food.
Interested persons may call the borough secretary at 382-7749.
• A catch basin on Second Street had to be replaced because of emergency.
Jim Donnachie, streets supervisor, told council the work was done because there was a hole in which "a car almost got swallowed up."
Klingensmith Construction Co. did the work, but Donnachie has not received a bill yet.
Donnachie said the pipe under the street is badly in need of repair and could fail at any time.
He is to get bids on replacing the pipe and give them to the property committee so it can be discussed at the next council meeting.
Payment may be made from the liquid fuel funds which might mean some streets may not get sealed this summer.
• Council approved a request for Shontz Memorial Library to use Fireman's Beach for an outdoor summer reading program.
The program will be on Tuesdays starting June 15.
There will be no charge for the library to use the beach since the library cannot hold the program indoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Final items for the upgrade to Memorial Park should be shipped, possibly this week.
Bill Eldridge, chairman of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, which is handling the project, told council at last week's meeting that work should soon begin.
Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club is paying for the upgrades from a bequest from the estate of the late George Rutherford.
• High Street Community Church will sponsor an Easter egg hunt April 3 at Fireman's Beach in conjunction with a Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club event for kids that day.
• Council, at a recent meeting, approved paying Christine Morian, secretary, an additional $178 for time she spent working on reports to fill request for materials under the Right-to-Know Law.