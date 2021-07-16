WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Looking for a rural setting for your next wedding or event but want to stay close to amenities like hotels or restaurants? A new venue in Crawford County aims to provide just that.
The Harper Event Venue celebrated its grand opening last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and visit from various area vendors. Located near the Crawford County Fairgrounds at 13635 Dickson Road, West Mead Township, The Harper boasts features including a pond, outdoor bar and bridal suite.
The venue was founded by wife and husband Natasha and Chris Learn. The building which would become The Harper was originally a barn owned by Chris' family which hadn't been in use in some time. Natasha said the two thought the property would make for a "beautiful location" for a wedding venue.
The idea seems to have paid off. While The Harper just celebrated its grand opening, it has been hosting events for a few months to much success.
"We had had one (event) every weekend since May 21, and we have one every single weekend basically for the rest of 2021," Natasha said, "and into 2022 we have events booked from May to October."
Chris said the couple were expecting a high demand due to COVID-19 canceling many weddings or similar activities last year. However, they were taken by surprise with the rush of bookings.
With the pandemic still going on, even if it appears to be on its way out, Chris said he and Natasha did have some concerns about opening a business like a wedding venue. However, The Harper features a set of garage doors which allows it to be opened up to the outside, increasing the capacity and keeping things safe for those concerned.
Running The Harper requires a combination of the expertise of Chris and Natasha. The former is well acquainted to the financial and behind-the-scenes operations of running a business, owning five of them himself.
However, the businesses that Chris owns are primarily in the manufacturing field, mainly plastic manufacturing, welding and fabrication, a far cry from the skills needed for a wedding venue.
"That's where Natasha comes into play," Chris said, "because she's been an event coordinator ever since she graduated college."
Natasha's experience as a wedding coordinator was a primary driver in her wanting to open a venue of her own. She works with clients in setting up their events, providing adequate tables, chairs and other accommodations to meet their needs.
For couples who book their weddings at The Harper, Natasha and other employees are able to offer wedding coordination services, ensuring everything goes right on that special day.
Natasha said The Harper boasts a bright, "minimalistic" look, allowing clients to add their own decorations to set the mood they want. Features like this and more have done well to attract clients from a wide variety of places.
"We actually have clients who are traveling from Cleveland, Pittsburgh and New York booking at the venue," she said.
Abbey Krysiak, of Summit Township, Erie County, is one such person. Her wedding was held at the venue on June 26, and she described her experience there as "amazing."
"It was absolutely perfect for our wedding," Krysiak said. "It had basically everything we needed and Natasha, the venue owner, was just extremely helpful leading up to the wedding and the day of the wedding."
Krysiak said Natasha was her wedding planner even before The Harper opened. Natasha showing her the plans for the venue was what inspired Krysiak to book the venue as the location for her wedding.
While most of its clientele are booking the location for weddings, those are not the only kinds of events The Harper can host. Natasha said the space has been booked for bingo nights, graduation parties, baby showers, anniversaries and more.
Business conferences are one particular area of focus, with The Harper having several amenities specifically for such occasions.
"We do have a projector screen and a built-in audio system," Natasha said.
While balancing all of these events may sound challenging, Chris said the couple have found a good business model in The Harper that is not too demanding on their lives.
In addition, Chris said the two have received many positive comments from businesses in the area about bringing in so many more events to the county.
"We're excited to help the community by bringing hundreds of guests into the local area," he said. "We're supporting local companies. That's our biggest excitement, to be able to help out the local area."
Anyone interested in booking The Harper can do so by either calling the business at (814) 406-9293 or emailing theharperpa@gmail.com.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.