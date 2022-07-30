By Bill Wisniewski
If the occasion ever arises that you are visiting a new culture with unfamiliar customs and traditions, the safest way to avoid offending anyone or making a fool of yourself would be to take time to observe the local people as much as possible.
This could be even more important if you had a visit with a political leader.
Any accidental offense might then bring serious consequences and penalties. So if you hear that such an important person is coming to your city, you should first be sure to correctly identify who it is that you are to honor.
Watch what the local people are doing when that person walks among them, or talks to them. Do they bow? Do they salute? Do they take off their hats, or stand at attention, or shout their leader’s name? Regardless of what it is the “locals” typically do, it could be embarrassing to be doing just the opposite. It could also get you into trouble. Also, if someone claims to be a leader, but no one treats him in any special way, you could assume that he was more simply just a “legend in his own mind.”
So let’s apply this principle to Jesus Christ. He has made the claim to be: the Lord, the Son of God, the Messiah, the Creator, the Redeemer, the Light of the world, the King of kings, the Holy One, and much more.
But how do the “locals” respond to him? Do they treat him as someone special, or as just another created being, or even as an impostor? When we read in the Bible in the fifth and seventh chapters of the book of Revelation, we see that those who live in heaven where he lives, those who know him best, are singing in a loud voice, “Worthy is the Lamb, who was slain, to receive power and wealth and wisdom and strength and honor and glory and praise.” Then we read that every creature and person joins in this song of praise and adoration and worship to Jesus, who is on the throne with his father.
Will you learn from the “locals” how to respond to Jesus Christ? Will you first confess your sin to him and trust him with your life and soul, then love and honor him in all you do?
There are eternal consequences to whether you do or do not. Either ultimate joy forever with him forever in the fullness of his love and grace, or ultimate anguish forever only experiencing the fullness of his wrath.
If that sounds unfair, consider how seriously God takes our sin, disobedience and rebellion against him. The only remedy was for Jesus to die a horrible death on the cross on behalf of sinners like us. But he is worthy of all the worship we can bring to him. By his death on the cross and his resurrection, he is the only hope for us sinners to be reconciled to a holy God.
Bill Wisniewski is pastor at Wadsworth Avenue Evangelical Church, Meadville.
