Beautification efforts and other upgrades were underway at the Learning Center K-8 School's new campus on Saturday as more than 70 trees were planted alongside other landscaping projects.
The new location of the school, on Terrace Street Extension in Meadville, is now home to 73 trees on its property, including red osier dogwoods, elderberry, honey locusts and willows. The trees were planted by members of the school community.
The trees were donated by ReLeaf, a Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) program that is aiming to donate and help plant 275,000 trees throughout Erie County and surrounding areas as part of the Keystone 10,000,000 project. LEAF Executive Director Vern Peterson was present to help instruct volunteers on how to properly plant the trees and care of saplings.
The trees line the driveway and boundaries of the campus, following a landscape design made by Learning Center teachers Chris Glenn and Simon Camp.
In addition to the trees, four garden beds were prepared, a composting area was installed and other smaller outdoor projects were also performed.
The eastern side of the property will host a willow coppice, which will be utilized by students for projects such as basket weaving. The composting site is next to the coppice, and will allow students and faculty to compost food waste to be used at the onsite gardens.
The campus will eventually feature an apiary, where students will get a hands-on look at the process for making honey.
"We are beyond excited to be able to install these wonderful natural resources at our forever home," said Dana Hunter Yeager, educational director of the school. "Sustainability and the care of our environment have always been at the forefront of our philosophy. The faculty and staff couldn't be happier to have these educational opportunities right in our own backyard."
Kersten Ams and Jim Mulligan of Allegheny College organized and delivered the school's initial load of compost, while Mike Stabile of Stabile Arbor donated wood chips for the landscaped beds.
An open house and welcome reception is planned for early summer, with details to be announced in the future.