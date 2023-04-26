A fly-fishing program will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Pymatuning State Park.
Instructor Mark Signorino will teach learn the basics of weights, rods, leaders, tippets, knots and casting. There will be time to practice and cast on to the lake.
All equipment will be provided. No fishing license is required. Participants must be 16 years of age or older.
Class size is limited and preregistration is required.
• More information or to register: Ccontact Jared McGary at jamcgary@pa.gov or (724) 932-3142, Ext. 109.
