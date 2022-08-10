Did you know there was a plane crash at Pymatuning State Park? Or that a ship carrying Spanish gold is somewhere in the swamp?
Join us to learn about some strange happenings at Pymatuning during the “Histories and Mysteries of Pymatuning” program on Aug. 20 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Registration is required. To register, contact Jared McGary at (724) 932-3142, extension 109, or jamcgary@pa.gov.
The location will be given during registration.
