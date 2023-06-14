The Crawford County Conservation District will host the program “Macroinvertebrates!” today from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Woodcock Creek Nature Center.
Participants will get the opportunity to check out an assortment of “bugs” gathered from Woodcock Creek.
The Crawford County Conservation District will have guest presenters from Allegheny College Creek Connections to demonstrate how to identify some common macros and find out how creek’s water quality is doing.
Participants should meet at Stainbrook Park by Woodcock Creek
To register: Call (814) 763-5269.
