The Crawford County Conservation District will host the program “Mosquito and Tick Prevention in the Garden” on Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Woodcock Creek Nature Center.
Participants will learn about keeping rain barrels and ponds mosquito free, eliminating tick habitats, mosquito- and tick-related facts and myths and more.
Crawford County Mosquito and Tick Control Coordinator Zoe Heckathorn will lead the program.
Meet at Shelter No. 1 in Stainbrook Park.
Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required for all participants.
To register: Call (814) 763-5269.
• More information: Visit crawfordconservation.org or Crawford County Conservation District’s Facebook page.
