The Crawford County Conservation District will host the program “Butterflies!” on Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Woodcock Creek Nature Center
Participants will learn about butterflies and tips on how to identify them. After a short presentation by CCCD Education Specialist Kathy Uglow, participants will explore areas around the park to see how many different butterflies can be found. Meet at Shelter No. 1 in Stainbrook Park.
Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
To register: Call (814) 763-5269.
• More information: Visit crawfordconservation.org or Crawford County Conservation District’s Facebook page.
