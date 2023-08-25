WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Shane Hansen, 49, keeps finding himself in the same position, night after night: 65 feet up in the air, atop a slender metal pole, gazing down at the nearby risers full of spectators and the airbag beneath him.
Then he jumps.
But before that, there’s juggling and magic tricks, trampoline-fueled acrobatics, plenty of spinning and looping through the air, and even some fire.
And even before that, there’s some attention paid to the conditions.
Wind can be a concern when you’re 65 feet up and contemplating an impending plunge.
“A little bit, sure,” Hansen said. “Rain’s more of a concern — everything’s slippery.”
Hansen is the owner of Rock-N-Circus, a first-time feature at the 2023 Crawford County Fair. He’s also the owner and designer of Agri-Puppets, the farming-themed puppet show featuring life-sized characters that is also a new feature at the fair this year. Both shows can be found inside Gate 1 along the fairgrounds’ Fifth Avenue.
“Crowds have been really good for both shows,” Hansen said when rain led to cancellations Wednesday.
After a couple of half-hour golf cart trips around the fairgrounds at noon and 2 p.m., the Agri-Puppets take the stage for 20-minute skits at 4, 6 and 7:30 p.m. The circus show comes on at 7 and 9 p.m.
“There’s a lot of fun stuff that teaches the kids about general farming,” Hansen said, “but there’s plenty of funny stuff as well. The puppet sneezes, and the water gets all over the kids, and they get to pop bubbles and dance and do all that kind of fun stuff.”
Hansen didn’t just find himself at the top of that 65-foot pole out of the blue one day — he’s spent a lifetime getting there. He said his parents were both performers and came to the U.S. in the 1960s from Copenhagen, Denmark. He began performing with them as a 3-year-old. A photo on the Rock-N-Circus Facebook page shows a young Hansen and the rest of his family from when they performed as “The Rolling Diamonds,” an acrobatic roller skating act. The men wear bedazzled white Elvis-style jumpsuits, his mother and sister are in even-more-bedazzled bikinis.
As he nears a half-century in the business, Hansen said he feels good. The puppet stage could be calling at some point. When he developed the show, he realized it could be a potential exit lane from the world of stunts and acrobatics. But no matter how much youngsters enjoy the show, it doesn’t offer quite the same rush as the circus.
He’s his own boss, Hansen said, and while his boss can sometimes be a bit of a jerk, he still loves the job. One concern that continues to grow as he grows older is the possibility of a twisted ankle or a pulled hamstring.
“That’s why I’ve got to be very careful,” he said, “gotta make sure I stay in good shape.”
Looking from the trailer that houses the puppet show to the expanse of grass where the stunt show was set up, he said, “This is my thing.”
“I feel pretty good,” he added, “so as long as I can keep doing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.