Leaf collection continues next week in the city of Meadville and West Mead Township.
City residents who live north of Randolph Street and east of Park Avenue should have their leaves raked in piles behind the curb — not in the street — by Monday morning. The leaf vacuum truck will make its way through the area over the course of the next five days, but an announcement from the city urged residents to have their piles in place before the vacuum truck begins its weekly pickup schedule.
“Once (the vacuum truck) passes by,” the announcement stated, “it might not be on your street again until the next scheduled date a month later.”
The vacuum truck is expected to make two passes through the collection area for the week, but if piles of leaves at nearby residences disappear and it seems as though you’ve missed the vacuum truck’s visit, leaves can still be bagged in biodegradable paper bags and left at the curb for pickup by Tri-County Industries Inc., the city’s waste removal contractor. Check the Refuse, Recycling & Yard Waste Collection calendar provided by the city for bagged-leaf collection weeks or check the Tri-County website at www.tricountyind.com. Bagged leaf pickup continues through the end of November.
The pick-up schedule divides the city into four sections instead of as many as 15 individually scheduled areas that were used in the past.
Three areas — the northeastern, northwestern and southern sections of the city — receive curbside collection of loose leaves by vacuum truck early and late in the season.
The fourth area, which consists of the section of downtown Meadville bounded by Arch Street on the south, Water Street on the west, North Street on the north and North Main Street, Diamond Park and South Main Street on the east, will be attended to by the city’s sweeper truck.
The first round of city leaf pickup will continue the week of Oct. 24 with the area south of Randolph Street and east of French Creek Parkway. On Oct. 31, the second week of leaf pick up for the northwestern portion of the city located west of Park Avenue and Water Street will begin, followed by a second round for the northeast section that begins Nov. 7 and then the southern section, beginning Nov. 14.
Leaves should be placed behind the curb because when leaf piles are placed along curbs and streets it creates a safety concern and also risks plugging up stormwater catch basin grates, swales and pipes, according to Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula. In addition, leaf piles should be free of yard waste.
In West Mead Township, leaf collection began this week and will continue as long as weather allows, according to Roadmaster John Shartle. As in years past, collection on Mondays and Tuesdays will generally take place in the portion of the township south of Route 27. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, collection efforts will focus on the portion of the township north of Route 27.
Residents can also bag their leaves and call the township building at (814) 336-1271 to arrange for pickup by the Road Department or for more information.
