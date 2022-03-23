The 2021-22 class of Leadership Meadville will hold the 11th annual Chili, Chowder and Soup Cookoff on March 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Italian Civic Club, 869 Water St., with 15 area eateries registered to compete for the titles of best chili, chowder and soup.
Competing locations include Cannon’s Chophouse, Chipper’s Pub, The Country Club of Meadville, Crooked Paddle, Downtown Mall Bistro, Firehouse Tap & Grille, Hunter’s Inn, Italian Civic Club, JT’s SteamTable Restaurant, Juniper Village, Laurel Technical Institute, Lucantino’s Trattoria, Ranz Bar & Grill, Riverside Brewing Co., and Smoky Martins BBQ.
There will be a panel of judges to select the winners of each category, while the general public will vote for the People’s Choice Award. The Most Creative entry in each category also will be awarded.
Tickets are available for $15 at the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce office at 908 Diamond Park, Meadville, and at the Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau, 16709 Conneaut Lake Road, Vernon Township.
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased until noon on the day of the event. Tickets at the door will be $20.
Other activities at the event include a 50/50 raffle and basket auction. An addition to this year’s event is a lottery ticket raffle valued at $341.
Chances for the lottery board can be purchased prior to the event at the Chamber office. For more information, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page.
A portion of the proceeds from the cookoff will benefit the Chamber’s Leadership Meadville program.
• More information: Call Karen Staudt at the Chamber at (814) 337-8030.