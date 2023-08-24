WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — No rides, no sunshine? No problem.
Despite less-than-ideal meteorological conditions Wednesday, the Crawford County Fair carried on as visitors and exhibitors improvised on the theme of what to do on a rainy afternoon at the fair.
For exhibitors like Macee Reiser of Cranesville, who was keeping dry with her family and their cows under the tall roof of the Heritage Hall Dairy Barn, there was plenty to do while the precipitation fell — just like there always is at the fair.
“We’ve been washing the cows, cleaning the cows, watching the cows,” the 9-year-old said as she began listing the ways she was staying busy. Keeping the cows looking their best is important at the fair, and keeping a close eye on them plays a big role in doing that successfully.
Manure is not just a possibility, it’s a certainty — and somebody has to make sure it doesn’t get on the potentially prize-winning cows, most of whom were stretched out on straw beds, making themselves at home.
“If they poop, then we clean their poop,” Macee said, “so that if they lay down, they don’t get all dirty.”
In fact, according to Macee, it’s a round-the-clock job. Her 17-year-old cousin was sleeping through the afternoon showers because he was scheduled to be on watch during the night shift.
The fair — the fun, the competitions, the responsibilities — goes on even when weather keeps the usual crowds away. Game operators and lemonade vendors looked at phones, the horizon and each other Wednesday with few pedestrians clogging the walkways of the midway. But there was still plenty happening for those visitors who ignored the showers and the unseasonably cool temperatures that accompanied them.
“There’s plenty of stuff in the buildings that gets ignored when it’s sunny,” said Dean Maynard, president of the Crawford County Fair Board. “The Home Show buildings, exhibit buildings — we have 4-H clubs showing their animals. The buildings are safe, they’re sound and they’re full of things to do, and you can always grab a snack from the midway and find a place under cover (to enjoy it).”
As though they had heard Maynard’s comments and determined to carry them out, Katy Hillius, 14, of Venango and Hunter Zazado, 15, of Cambridge Springs, took a break from their visit to the fair to head to the East Mead Volunteer Fire Department building, where they got a tray loaded with what Hillius considers the best french fries available at the fairgrounds.
“We always come here,” Hillius said, recalling how her grandfather used to eat there as well. “It’s a tradition now.”
The rain didn’t stop the friends from visiting on what was the only break in a busy schedule of work for Hillius. It didn’t stop them from visiting the rabbit and cow barns, trying the dime toss, or checking out Hillius’ pottery on display — she took home a blue ribbon in the ceramics category, she said.
A stop for funnel cake was about all they had left to check off their fair to-do list.
While many visitors enjoyed short lines for treats and sparse crowds in the exhibit buildings, many people at the fair continued on with business as usual.
The handlers were all dressed in their customary white, for instance, at the 4-H and FFA Companion Goat Showmanship and Fitting competition in the sheep arena.
“When showing goats, that is the thing to wear,” said Garrick Jordan, who graduated from PENNCREST Cyber Academy earlier this summer. “Everyone that’s taking a goat in the ring is in white.”
Of course, on a rainy day, the white outfits don’t make it any easier for handlers to put their goat’s best hoof forward as they try to impress the judges.
Jordan made out all right in the end, taking the title as master showman.
“They don’t like the cold — that hurts a little bit — and it’s hard to keep them looking nice wet,” Jordan said, “plus running back and forth, you tend to get mud all over.”
The conditions are the same for everyone, of course, and they weren’t all that different from what is frequently encountered on the farm. And as for many visitors on Wednesday, at a certain point, you stop worrying too much about the rain.
“I mean, the show ring’s inside,” Jordan said. “Once you’re in there, it’s fine.”
