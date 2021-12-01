A libel lawsuit between the president of PENNCREST School Board and one of the school board's members has been dismissed with prejudice.
Senior Judge William R. Cunningham dismissed the suit filed by Luigi DeFrancesco against Jeff Brooks seeking $30,000 in damages on Nov. 24 in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Cunningham found that none of DeFrancesco's claims met the muster to count as defamatory and, in one incident, appeared to be a compliment instead. Dismissal with prejudice means the suit cannot be attempted again, though the decision may be appealed.
DeFrancesco, the school board president, first filed the suit back in July pertaining to a series of Facebook posts made on accounts owned by Brooks.
Cunningham countered each of DeFrancesco's claims on the various posts in his judgment with varying rationale. For example, in the first of the posts, in which Brooks shared a paper he had written when he was 11-years-old regarding someone named "Luigi" attempting to impeach Brooks' grandfather at a zoning hearing meeting, Cunningham said the statement did not hurt his standing in the view of the public, a requirement for a comment to be defamatory.
"Without more information regarding the context of the statement, there was no basis for embarrassment or annoyance for DeFrancesco," the judge wrote. "There is no evidence to infer this statement caused any new harm to DeFrancesco; it certainly could not have 'grievously fractured his standing in the community of respectable society.'"
In another of the exhibits presented in the case, Brooks wrote that DeFrancesco "rightfully stated in a separate discussion that board members do not need to explain their votes to the public." Cunningham said this statement was "incapable" of being defamatory because it was a recognition by Brooks that DeFrancesco was correct, and was in fact a compliment.
Cunningham said some of the statements were up to conflicting interpretations, not falsehoods with malice as is required for a defamation suit, while another constituted "legitimate criticism" of the school district's performance during and after a period when DeFrancesco was previously the board president.
The judge said it cannot be inferred that Brooks doubted the truth of his statements, nor that anything said was so "inherently improbable that only a reckless man would publish them." As such, he ruled DeFrancesco cannot establish actual malice by Brooks in making the statements.
"DeFrancesco may be annoyed by the above statements, but his interpretation of the statements as defamatory is unsustainable," Cunningham wrote in his conclusion. "Withstanding criticism from opposing school board members is part of his job as a public official. And the right to call a public official's opinion into question is a fundamental tenet of free speech in a democratic society."
DeFrancesco told the Tribune on Tuesday that he had yet to read the decision and until he had done so had no statement to make.
"I have no comment because I don't know what's going on," he said. "I don't know what the judge is thinking."
Brooks, also speaking on Tuesday, called the suit "frivolous" and said DeFrancesco was attempting to keep Brooks from criticizing him.
"It was a waste of taxpayer dollars and a waste of everyone's time," Brooks said.
Both Brooks and DeFrancesco represented themselves in the suit.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.