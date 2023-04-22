Bill Lawrence, a Meadville businessman, has announced his candidacy for one of the two Republican Party nominations for Meadville City Council in the May 16 primary.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
Lawrence said he is running because he believes “that the current members who ran on a platform of listening to its city’s residents have actually governed in a way that has alienated half of the city.”
“Compromise is the cornerstone of getting things done and bringing people together to communicate effectively and create solutions, which is what I plan to do,” Lawrence said.
Meadville can flourish if it’s run as a business, according to Lawrence.
“This means working with business leaders, cutting wasteful spending and finding new, creative ways to bring in revenue,” he said. “Then, when we are fiscally healthy, the possibilities for our city are endless.”
Born and raised in Meadville, Lawrence has owned and operated Bill Lawrence’s Personal Fitness in Meadville for the past for 25 years.
Lawrence also successfully owns and operates BLN Supplements and Lawrence Rentals, LLC. He and his wife, Tara, are commercial property owners in the city and formerly residential landlords Meadville. They have also been Meadville homeowners for 22 years.
Lawrence is a graduate of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education/history and social studies.
