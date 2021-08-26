OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a Titusville-area fire that destroyed a home as firefighters remained at the scene from Tuesday evening and well into Wednesday morning, according to Chief Eric Nikolaison of Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived at 11860 N. Perry Road shortly after 8:20 p.m. the two-story residence was already engulfed in flames, according to Nikolaison.
“The volume of fire that was there when we arrived was quite a bit,” he said. “The fire was so far gone by the time the first unit got on scene, it was a hard battle right from the start — it was a defensive operation from the time we got there.”
Two adults were displaced by the fire. Nikolaison said they declined Red Cross assistance, citing family in the area who could assist them with shelter. The homeowner reported that the home was insured.
The source of the fire was clear, though the specific cause was not, based on what the homeowner related to Nikolaison: After using his zero-turn lawnmower, the homeowner parked it under a carport next to the house. Shortly afterward, the homeowner’s dog alerted him and he found the mower on fire. Using first one and then another fire extinguisher, the homeowner attempted to put the fire out but was unsuccessful. He then called 911.
“The zero-turn mower caught fire and it was close enough that it spread to the house, I guess,” Nikolaison said. From there, fire tore through the mostly wooden structure “pretty quick.”
Though it may sound “bizarre,” Nikolaison said homeowners should resist the urge to respond on their own in such instances and should instead call 911 immediately. There’s no guarantee that doing so would prevent the loss of a structure, but it would allow people with expertise to respond more quickly and would lower the risk of a resident being injured.
“I understand it’s hard not to try,” he said, “but more people get in trouble trying to do it themselves than if they call 911.”
Recalling a similar situation from his own past before he became a firefighter when his vehicle caught fire and he tried to put it out himself, Nikolaison said, “That was a dumb move.”
The strong response from area departments made it possible to frequently switch firefighters in and out to avoid fatigue on what was a hot evening, according to Nikolaison.
Titusville, Pleasantville, Cherrytree, Spartansburg and Centerville fire departments and Emergycare also responded.
After first leaving the scene, Hydetown was called back almost immediately to extinguish a rekindle, Nikolaison said. Hydetown was back in service at approximately 3:20 a.m.
