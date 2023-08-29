HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania lawmaker seeks support for a bill that would criminalize the illicit possession of a powerful animal tranquilizer increasingly attributed to fatal drug overdoses.
Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar wrote in a co-sponsorship memo circulating the state Capitol that his forthcoming bill would protect access to xylazine for veterinarians and prevent the sedative commonly used on large animals like cattle and horses from being permanently listed as a Schedule III narcotic.
The bill is modeled after a proposal in Congress that cleared a U.S. House Committee in July.
Veterinarians fear a permanent scheduling change could lead to the discontinuation of a drug critical to their practice, according to the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association. There is no practical alternative for sedating cattle, the group wrote in support of the federal proposal.
“Lack of expedient access to xylazine for veterinary patients will be a detriment to animal welfare and human safety. Veterinarians and animal handlers rely on ready access to xylazine when performing elective and emergency procedures on livestock to facilitate safe handling,” Metzgar’s memo states.
Federal authorities say xylazine has become commonplace as a cutting agent for illicit fentanyl. The veterinary industry isn’t considered a source for its illicit trade; rather, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) found that it is often manufactured by drug cartels trading in illicit fentanyl.
Though naloxone has proven a lifesaver in reversing fatal heroin and fentanyl overdoses, it has no effect in reversing a xylazine overdose because that substance isn’t an opioid.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the drug known as “tranq” was found in nearly 11 percent of illicit fentanyl deaths in June 2022, up from nearly 3 percent in January 2019.
A study of samples collected from eight different syringe service programs in Maryland in 2021 and 2022 found xylazine was present in about 80 percent of samples that also contained opioids, the CDC reports.
“In this current fiscal year (which ends Oct. 1), about 25 percent thus far of our powder samples of fentanyl are containing Xylazine,” Matthew Strait, deputy assistant administrator for the DEA Office of Diversion Control, said in June when testifying before Congress.
Gov. Josh Shapiro, through the state Department of Health, temporarily listed xylazine as a Schedule III narcotic in April, a one-year designation that could be renewed for an additional year. That class of drugs which includes Tylenol with codeine is considered to have low to moderate risk of dependence.
Toxicology screenings identified it in approximately 620 fatal overdoses in the commonwealth in 2022, Shapiro said at the time, a near 700 percent increase from 2017. He said the number is likely higher as the substance’s presence may not have been sought in all toxicology reports.
The scheduling strengthens potential penalties in criminal prosecutions but allows for the legitimate use of the drug by veterinarians and farmers. The administration worked with the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA) but concerns remain about access. Just two manufacturers make the drug.
Dr. Bill Croushore of White Oak Veterinary Clinic in Somerset County, and a member of PVMA’s executive committee, called the drug vital for bovine surgery and as an equine pain reliever. It’s also used to sedate horses during transport.
“If you have to perform surgery or repair a laceration in a bovine, you cannot operate without it. There’s no alternative for cattle. There’s nothing that works like xylazine does,” Croushore said. “It’s dangerous to practice without it.”
