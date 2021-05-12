The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania State Police and local police agencies announced Tuesday a seat belt enforcement operation scheduled for later this month as part of the annual "Click It or Ticket" Seat Belt Enforcement Mobilization running May 17-June 6.
On May 24, state police and hundreds of municipal law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania and other states across the country will work to "send a zero tolerance message to motorists that driving or riding without a seat belt will result in a ticket, no matter what," according to a release that accompanied the announcement.
Representatives from PennDOT, state police, local law enforcement agencies and Mercer County Coroner John Libonati gathered outside the Interstate 80 Welcome Center to promote safety on state roadways as part of the campaign.
"The safest act is just a 'click' away," Libonati said. "Every life is important and the life you save could be your own. Please buckle up for those that you care about."
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than half (57 percent) of young adults between the ages of 18 to 34 killed nationwide while riding in passenger vehicles in 2019 were unrestrained. The national seat belt usage rate in 2019 was 90.7 percent, meaning 9.3 percent of motorists were not wearing seat belts.
During the "Click It or Ticket" campaign, state and municipal officers will conduct traffic enforcement zones and roving patrols to encourage seat belt usage.
Ohio State Patrol will also be taking part, as well as Ohio police agencies.
As part of the initiative, PennDOT distributes federal enforcement funding from the administration.