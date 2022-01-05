Only a few hours old, Laurel May Hingl has already proved that sometimes second and third can add up to being first.
Born on Monday, Jan. 3, and the second child her parents have had, Laurel is the first baby born in Crawford County in 2022. She was delivered at Meadville Medical Center's New Life Unit at 10:14 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces, measuring 20-1/2 inches tall and already sporting an impressively full head of hair for a baby.
For her parents Luke and Melody Hingl, residents of Cochranton, learning their baby was the county's first of the year was one of two big surprises which took place on the day. The pair had decided not to find out whether they were going to have a boy or a girl ahead of time, though Melody admitted she thought her baby was going to be a boy.
Being a few days into the month, Melody said she didn't think her baby was going to be the first, making the reveal a big surprise.
"Because it was the third, I figured there were probably plenty of others," Melody said.
Amanda Brownlee, a registered nurse with the New Life Unit, said the county typically welcomes the first baby of the year on Jan. 1, making this year a late arrival. However, the race for first baby actually ended up coming down to the wire for being later in the month. Brownlee said there was another expecting mother in the unit around the same time Hingl was, and both mothers ended up having their babies on the same day.
"They were close," Brownlee said. "She just beat them by six hours."
Although a surprise by being the first county baby for 2022, Laurel does follow a family trend, namely that of having January birthdays. Barb Deets, Laurel's grandmother, said both she and Melody were also born in January.
Laurel joins her older brother Marshall in the Hingl family. Melody said she and Luke are feeling more confident in being ready with their second child, and noted that the delivery was much easier for her this time around.
In fact, most of the delivery took place at their home. The couple didn't reach the hospital until around 8 a.m., only two hours ahead of when Laurel was born and a few hours after Melody had gone into labor.
So far, Laurel has been very well behaved in her first few hours of life.
"She's a pretty good sleeper, and a really good eater so far," Melody said.
Laurel's name was picked by Melody and Luke after laurel flowers, the couple being "really outdoorsy," as Melody put it. Her middle name, May, was chosen because Luke and Melody both had a grandmother with that name.
Once they're given the OK to head home, Laurel will be sharing a room with her brother, and Melody said the couple are anxious to see the two together. She said Marshall has been excited to get the chance to see his sister, or as he has taken to calling her, "sissi."
As per tradition, the couple was gifted a basket from the Meadville Medical Center Auxiliary filled with baby supplies, including toys, a pacifier, clothing, blanket and more.
Melody said she and Luke believe Laurel will be the last child for them, a matter of reaching a comfortable area limit at their home, which they share with Deets.
"I think we're probably done," Melody said. "We're kind of maxed out on space."
The couple have been together for nine years, having gotten married in May of 2015. Melody grew up in Cochranton while Luke is from Cincinnati, Ohio, the pair having been introduced to each other through other family members.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.