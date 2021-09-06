LINESVILLE — Outrage over the masking order for school districts announced by Pennsylvania state government on Tuesday brought a crowd of more than 30 people, including parents and students, to the Conneaut School Board meeting on Wednesday.
Members of the public asked the board to allow parents to make the choice over masking their kids, with some of them threatening consequences if another decision is made.
One resident who spoke, Ashlee Luke, brought a form with 57 responses from Conneaut parents who said they would pull their kids from the school district if masking is enforced. Luke claimed this would lead to 126 students being taken out of Conneaut and represent a sizable loss in tax revenue for the school district.
Words like "dictatorship" were tossed around to describe the policy and order from state government, with many attendees asking the school district to just ignore the state order.
The board's solicitor, George Joseph, however, cautioned against such action. Joseph answered many questions from attendees at the meeting in a relatively rare example of a Conneaut School Board meeting having a high degree of public interaction with board members and school district officials.
Joseph clarified that the order, while announced by Gov. Tom Wolf, came from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The order is enabled by the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955, Joseph said, and does not require a declaration of emergency to apply.
The solicitor said that simply ignoring the order could constitute a case of willful misconduct and, if a lawsuit should arise due to someone getting sick at the school, many protections that typically shield a school district and its board members would be lifted.
"We can't, without exposing ourselves, willfully disregard," he said.
Such protections include official immunity — which guards government officials from lawsuits while performing their duties — as well as the loss of the obligation of the school district to indemnify the sued officials — meaning that they could not recoup money lost through the school district's insurance policy.
Perhaps most pressing of all, Joseph said the cap on damages of $500,000 would be lifted in such a circumstance.
One member of the public asked what would happen if someone should have an adverse medical reaction as a result of wearing a mask. Joseph said in that case, the person would likely be classified as an exception to the original order and would not be required to mask in the first place.
Even if someone should have a medical condition due to a mask, Joseph said the school district would likely be protected from liability because it was carrying out an order from the Department of Health.
"I think the board is better on the liability perspective by enforcing than by not enforcing," he said.
In regard to enforcing the order, Joseph said the school district is not allowed to physically remove or restrain someone violating the masking order. He suggested that school officials remind anyone violating the order that masks are required and give them a mask, but otherwise let them go to class.
However, he said that not wearing a mask could constitute a dress code violation, which would see a student sent home, though the current mask policy at the school district is not in the dress code policy.
"But that's about as far as I think we can go," Joseph said of potentially sending people home.
Enforcement of the order falls to the Department of Health or anyone with knowledge of violations of the act. Joseph expressed some skepticism over whether the department would have the manpower to enforce the order everywhere across the state.
Violations of the order can carry a fine of between $25 to $300 or, if payment is not made, imprisonment for up to 30 days.
Joseph also clarified that the order does not apply to sports or physical education classes.
In regard to religious exemptions, Joseph said the order does not specifically address them and that an argument could be put fourth through the Religious Freedom Protection Act. However, he said it must be a strictly held-held and encompassing religious belief and with proof that the wearing of a mask interferes with religious practice.
"It can't be the church of non-masking," he said.
Superintendent Jarrin Sperry said he and Joseph would work to create a list of exceptions to the order for parents, but said the school district would have to enforce the order otherwise.
Board member Theressa Miller encouraged any parents seeking a medical exemption for their children to reach out to the school district or school board for assistance. Board member Eric McGuirck also encouraged attendees to take the pandemic seriously.
"We need to beat it together," McGuirck said of COVID-19.
In other coronavirus-related matters, the board will be considering renewing its subscription to NFHS Network to stream Conneaut sports online. The school board was initially intending to let the subscription expire, but the new masking order has put physical attendance at games in doubt.
According to Sperry, a subscription to NFHS Network costs $3,000.
The school board is also considering whether to extend cyber schooling to the elementary school level again. While the Conneaut Cyber Academy was for all grade levels last year, the school district was moving to restrict it to grades seven through 12 this year due to limited success in the lower levels.
With the new masking order, Sperry brought up the possibility of extending it back to the lower grade levels just in case. Brenda Kantz, curriculum director at the school district, said there were around 50 students in kindergarten through sixth grade using the cyber program by the end of last year, which is more than the break even point of 30 students.
Sperry said he will place multiple options on the agenda for the school board's voting meeting for cyber schooling at lower grade levels and let them decide which to move forward with. The school district utilized Capital Area Online Learning Association (CAOLA) for a cyber schooling curriculum for elementary grade levels last year, but the school district is considering using another company, Admentum, this year due to it having been around longer and more experienced with the needed services.
