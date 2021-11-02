Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Crawford County Sheriff to Midfirst Bank, $837.19, property in Summit Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to Federal National Mortgage Association, $3,286.18, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Utica Partners of Northwest PA LLC to Windsor Road Land LLC, $153,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Ronnie R. Forsythe to Stephen E. Lingenfield, $172,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Lawrence O. Price to Corey A. Free, $74,500, property in Woodcock Township.
• Karen M. Kuklewski to Eric P. Hohman, $95,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Thomas Host to Audrey Gonzalez, $24,900, property in Titusville
• Jay T. McElhinney to Carol A. McElhinney, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• Alexander L. Mariacher to Diane M. James, $123,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Shane F. Blanford to Melinda McGill, $22,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Megan Ryan to Gregory S. Traylor II, $219,000, property in Meadville.
• Brian J. Pulito to Devin Blystone, $85,000, property in Meadville.
• Paul R. Leffler to Leffler Family Trust, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Stephen J. Rhoades to Sandra L. Hanson, $95,000, property in Titusville.
• Steven A. Smock to Steven A. Smock, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Robert L. Mattocks Jr. to Robert L. Mattocks Jr., $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Peter J. Simonetta to Robert J. Stevens, $4,000, property in Meadville.
• Barbara M. Dilucia to Michael E. Drumm, $123,600, property in Hayfield Township.
• Stephen J. Csiky to Noah F. Csiky, $125,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• Meagan L. Adams to Meagan Lynn Triscuit, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Gregory L. Dronko to Samuel Gordon Walton, $90,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Albert D. Owens 2007 Trust to Matthew J. Kowalski, $80,000, property in Centerville.
• Jacqueline L. Robbins to Brittney L. Richter, $20,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Janna L. Russell to Donald K. Adams, $150,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Thomas John Staudt, $80,000, property in Meadville.
• Dean W. Spencer to Lindsay C. Kleckner, $134,000, property in East Mead Township.
• Rita M. Newman to Tracy Albaugh, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• Gerry W. Byrd to Jeffrey L. Payne, $76,332.34, property in Spring Township.
• John F. Noel Jr. to John L. Hildebran, $1, property in Troy Township.
• John H. Kight to Matthew J. Kight, $110,000, property in Rome Township.
• Sean E. Wolfrom to Sean E. Wolfrom, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Jessica R. Bowes to James T. Bowes, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Bethany L. Windsor to BL9 LLC, $60,000, property in Meadville.
• Terry Frischkorn to Lana Frischkorn, $10, property in North Shenango Township.
• Maria Suzanne Basile to Maria Suzanne Basile, $1, property in Meadville, corrective deed.
• Gary Michael Walter to Brian M. May, $4,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Ervin J. Byler to Ervin J. Byler, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Crystal A. Fisher to Matthew Craig Yoder, $1, property in Greenwood Township.
• K&Z Timberland LLC to K&Z Timberland LLC, $1, property in Bloomfield Township, corrective deed.
Cynthia R. Burton to Dawson L. Bliley, $97,500, property in Meadville.
• Nicholas J. Kennedy to Jeffrey P. Bossard, $100,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Phyllis Balcerzak to Deborah A. King, $800, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Phyllis Balcerzak to Deborah A. King, $6,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Phyllis Balcerzak to Deborah A. King, $1,200, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Jeffrey P. Bossard to Nicholas J. Kennedy, $225,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Kevin C. Floch to Richard Alan Martz Jr., $140,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Gregory A. Harvey to Donald L. Watt, $28,714.23, property in South Shenango Township.
• Hillandale Gettysburg LP to Hillandale Gettysburg LP, $1, property in East Fallowfield Township, corrective deed.
• Thomas E. Weaver Jr. to Ashley C. Elliott, $100,000, property in Meadville.
• Frank W. Marrapese to John M. Yoder, $539,000, property in West Fallowfield Township.
• Anna Margaret Clickett to Adam M. Fetsick, $45,000, property in Titusville.
• Loretta J. Ziegler to Benjamin Herman Hetrick Trust, $379,900, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Nicholas J. Cheropovich to Bruce J. Phillips Jr., $50,000, property in Meadville.
• Jean Styborski Revocable Living Trust to Ernst Farms LLC, $1, property in Woodcock Township, corrective deed.
• James M. Leonhart to Meadville Redevelopment Authority, $1, property in Meadville, corrective deed.
• Steven L. Reed to Jeffrey A. Rasey, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Pamela M. Despo Irrevocable Trust Agreement to John T. Despo, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Otto Cupler Torpedo Co. to Cynthia W. Quick, $25,000, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Cynthia A. Williams to Adam Lee Hamilton, $200,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• Tami S. Miles to Sean C. Presnail, $132,900, property in Meadville.