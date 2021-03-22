Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Thomas E. Bussinger to Debbie E. Bussinger, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Troy L. Bussinger to Debbie E. Bussinger, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Damon P. Higby to Nathan E. Fladry, $50,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Edna R. Karns to Justin Douglas Ford, $105,000, property in Vernon Township.
• James A. Morris to Kevin H. Wright, $30,000, property in Meadville.
• Cindy L. Pringle to Harry A. Kraeling, $130,100, property in West Mead Township.
• Paula G. Hunter to Megan B. Lenherr, $85,500, property in Meadville.
• Miles K. O'Shea to Leslie A. Fox, $83,000, property in Meadville.
• Neila K. Peterson to Edward Hozak, $150,000, property in Vernon Township.
• David J. Gordon to Live 4 More LLC, $61,000, property in Linesville.
• Crawford County Sheriff to John Soltesz, $75,398, property in Beaver Township.
• Alice Frndak to Philip A. Frndak, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• Alice Frndak to Keith E. Frndak, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• Phillip Frndak to Keith E. Frndak, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• Ernst Farms LLC to Frank J. Pistelli, $1, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Fannie Mae to Aaron M. Carver, $15,000, property in Titusville.
• John H. Onder to Thomas D. Shafer Sr., $12,000, property in Union Township.
• Dennis P. Winton to Courtney Renae Sopher, $104,000, property in Titusville.
• Christopher Linz to Jamie Lynn McCloskey, $69,500, property in Vernon Township.
• JP Homes Inc. to Jessika R. Forinash, $32,000, property in Conneautville.
• Charles T. Hartman to Nathan Blystone, $97,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Shirley A. Casella to Shirley A. Casella Irrevocable Trust, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Newel D. Hershelman to Jeffrey L. Nichol, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Ashley R. Michalak to Ashley R. Michalak, $1, property in Linesville.
• Martin M. Slaubaugh to Raymond W. Miller, $145,000, property in Rome Township.
• Mary J. Hockran to Douglas W. Schrencengost, $4,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Robert S. Catto to Robert S. Catto, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Buck A. Willey to Joseph W. Lowing, $2,000, property in Conneautville.
• Loretta Koperdak to Zachary Koperdak Meekins, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Sharon Lee Cooper to John B. Lane, $1, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Clark M. Winans to Carol L. Winans, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• William K. Debraal to William L. Debraal, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Mario Mannarino to Kenneth Miller, $75,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Dean M. Gregor to Canadohta Ventures LLC, $100,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• John D. Page to Bryan J. Page, $1, property in East Mead Township.
• Helen McGonigle to Kevin M. Hostetler, $336,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Shirley M. Mumau to Chad Beers, $112,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to Nextier Bank NA, $9,501.64, property in Spartansburg.
• Jacquelyn I. Laird to Andrew L. Natter, $93,900, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Crawford County Fair Association to Crawford County, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Sonja Lynn Halstead to James R. Welsh Sr., $15,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Erica C. Duffy to Erica C. Nesbitt, $0, property in Cochranton.
• Steven L. Mosbacher to Steven L. Mosbacher, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Barbara E. Herbold to Steven C. Herbold, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Boot Box Realty LLC to Matthew D. Higham, $1, property in Union Township.
• Matthew D. Higham to Dalton E. Artice, $1, property in Union Township.
• Williamson Trust No. 11362 to April R. Chapman, $95,500, property in West Mead Township.
• Michael A. Farley to Michael A. Farley, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Melissa N. Beickert to Kenneth J. Offen Jr., $8,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• James R. O'Shurak to Amy Ann Grove, $128,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Robert M. Getschman to United Community Independence Programs Inc., $98,000, property in Meadville.
• Donna J. Patton to Brian K. McKnight, $30,000, property in Troy Township.
• Charles R. Beers to Brian K. Baker, $92,000, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Ross C. Prather to Prime Realty Inc., $140,000, property in Meadville.
• Laura C. Gargiulo to Kathryn R. Bausch, $27,000, property in Venango Township.
• Mary R. Fyock to Dustin Emerson, $56,000, property in Titusville.
• Aline Lo to Tarah F. Williams, $120,000, property in Meadville.
• Matthew R. Roche to Cheyenne T. Wilson, $85,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• James C. Davis to James J. Davis, $1, property in Pine Township.
• Bortnick Dairy LLC to Brenda A. Brown, $40,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Alan M. Steadman to Dale A. Cook, $2,500, property in Troy Township.
• Ronald T. Anthony to William R. Horn Jr., $192,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• James K. Polivka to Derek J. Leighty, $151,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Anthony Carbone to Nancy L. Bieber, $128,500, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Corrine A. Eaton to Matthew H. Kelly, $165,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Robert M. Steffinger to Robert Richter Jr., $1,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Kevin Dunn to Big Lakes Holdings LLC, $522,300, property in Summit Township.
• Kevin E. Dunn to Big Lakes Holdings LLC, $7,700, property in Summit Township.
• Larry R. Platt Sr. to Victoria Fidanza, $141,250, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Aaron M. Leeming to Aaron J. Clickett, $38,848, property in Rome Township.
• Paul E. Leisie to Michael James Hrinda, $34,900, property in Pine Township.
• James G. Resig to Jacob W. Foley, $105,000, property in Meadville.
• Anna P. Kinnear to Michael T. Kinnear, $2,000, property in Steuben Township.
• Thomas J. Holland to Joseph Hoover, $249,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Nora L. Johnson to Allan L. Johnson, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• John M. Yoder to Double D. Lodge, $235,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• Michael E. Nageotte to Donald M. Spaulding, $140,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Robin L. Shiamone to David Baker, $3,000, property in Summit Township.
• Dennis C. Nelson to Walter W. Kramer Jr., $122,000, property in Meadville.
• Stan G. Wagner to Peter G. Sylves, $100,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Sandra Rae Randall to Douglas Donald Wilcox, $130,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA to Laura Shetler, $55,501, property in Greenwood Township.
• Serbian Orthodox Dioceses in the USA to Serbian Orthodox Monastery of the Most Holy Mother of God, $10, property in Beaver Township.
• Lowell J. Weidner to Douglas K. Weidner, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Kevin R. Kraeling to William Porterfield, $239,000, property in Summit Township.
• Cody J. Lybrook to Eric Edward McQuiston, $172,500, property in Rockdale Township.
• John G. Allman Revocable Living Trust to CLR Homes LLC, $6,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Adam J. Streichert to Corinne Eaton, $240,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Ronald E. Caruso to Ronald E. Caruso, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• John E. Dowler to Michael G. Dunahay, $102,900, property in West Shenango Township.
• Reba J. Keller to Cynthia Collins, $1, property in North Shenango Township.