Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Anthony R. Ragozine to Steven D. Nolder, $620,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• E. Carole Toth to E. Carole Toth, $1, property in Cochranton.
• Ernest R. Burns to Aja Bowens, $1, property in Titusville.
• William H. Meister to Cheryl Sedar, $0, property in Summit Township.
• Thomas R. Biebel to Ashley N. Nottingham, $20,000, property in Titusville.
• Millie Bellamy to Ira C. Bellamy Jr., $1, property in South Shenango Township.
* David A. Uhlman to Darrel L. Landis, $292,056, property in Cambridge Township.
• David J. Dunn Sr. to Suzanne M. Ditty, $77,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Mark Alan Schaefer to Crystal Sherretts, $129,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• Joan K. Myers to Bruce K. Davis, $68,000, property in Summit Township.
• Paul Wersing to William C. Winkler, $39,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Linda D. Foust to Marjorie A. O'Malley, $141,000, property in Summit Township.
• Larry Campbell to Larry F. Campbell, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Larry R. Ward II to Julie Yosten Meyers, $59,000, property in Titusville.
• Irwin Properties LLC to No. 10 Point Rentals LLC, $152,500, property in Fairfield Township.
• Joyce A. Jones to Christopher J. Lawrence, $10,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Katherine Powell to Steven Houdek, $125,000, property in Meadville.
• Robert P. Long Jr. to Alfred George Fahlen III, $30,000, property in Spring Township.
• John M. Gulland to Dakota S. Weaver, $140,900, property in Meadville.
• Richard S. Garris to David L. Kralj, $40,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• William A. Miller to Eli E. Hostetler, $190,000, property in Rome Township.
• Michael E. Savage to Bridget Kathleen O'Neill, $60,500, property in Titusville.
• Cathy E. Hall to Megan L. Bertholomey, $95,500, property in Meadville.
• Carol L. Haylett to David A. Haylett, $1, property in Fairfield Township.
• Jane P. Lenox to Joshua L. Martin, $195,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• Ronald A. Zarotney to Wesley Bok, $70,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Carl E. Bartholomew Jr. to Donald Moore, $19,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Howard M. Simmerman to Howard D. Simmerman, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Cary A. Farmer to Gary J. Marshall, $10,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Kevin L. Miller to Ernest Smither, $25,800, property in Greenwood Township.
• Mike Deibel to Frank Stodolsky, $35,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• FNB Properties Co. Inc. to Williams H. Masters II, $15,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Brenda J. Waid to Bryan S. Waid, $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Sharri Linn Duval to Michael J. Potosky, $67,000, property in East Mead Township.
• Jackie L. Cramer to Jason M. Drake, $75,000, property in East Mead Township.
• PNC Bank NA to James E. Kittrell, $76,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Matthew F. Koehler to Chelsea R. Votaw, $86,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Joel W. Alsdorf to Jerome Austin Alsdorf, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Joel W. Alsdorf to Joel S. Alsdorf, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Terry D. Peterson Jr. to Terry D. Peterson Jr., $1, property in Greenwood Township.
• Gerald T. Lang to Lori S. Clarkson, $1, property in Fairfield Township.
• PNC Bank NA to Donahue Enterprises, $29,526, property in Meadville.
• Crawford County sheriff to Flagstar Bank FSB, $1,013.26, property in Fairfield Township.
• Lucille V. Lindberg to Robert F. Rose, $114,400, property in Meadville.
• Conneautville DPPV LLC to Radix DG Nominee LLC, $1,419,951, property in Conneautville.
• Bonita Meszaros to Calvin Ernst, $3,000, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Rhonda K. Chappel to Hayden Chappel, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Daniel L. Zinz to Donald G. Morrison Jr., $35,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Dennis C. Heffern to Charles Adams, $399,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Shayna L. Nowark, $2,800, property in North Shenango Township.
• Thomas H. King to Lawrence Charlton, $75,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Susan L. Kolenda to Kimberly R. Green, $5,500, property in Rockdale Township.
• Crawford County sheriff to Marquette Savings Bank, $6,945.20, property in Meadville.
• James W. Hollabaugh to James W. Hollabaugh $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Joseph C. Pajak Jr. to Brian Pajak, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Bruce V. Hecker to Charles D. Gaza, $8,000, property in Conneautville.
• Michael W. Hodak to Alicia Jordan, $90,000, property in Cambridge Springs.
• William Edward Deeter to Irwin Properties Inc., $65,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• Francis B. Leitem to Andrew R. Binek, $30,000, property in Pine Township.
• Travis E. Tenkewich to Charles R. Pickford II, $500, property in South Shenango Township.
• James L. Burgess to Benuel S. Fisher, $5,500, property in Spring Township.
• Donald C. Williams to Samuel Joseph Dischner, $75,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Albert H. Hunt, $2,000, property in Titusville.
• P. David Shafer III to P. David Shaver III, $1, property in Meadville.
• James R. Kennedy to Michael J. Pietrowski, $210,000, property in Spring Township.
• David C. Sweeley to Dennis Kuberry, $469,900, property in Rockdale Township.
• Joseph Paul Labruzzo to Gary W. Gromley, $74,800, property in Meadville.
• James H. Fry Family Limited Partnership to William R. Nichols, $216,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Sharon A. Hawley to Christopher J. Fuller, $87,500, property in West Mead Township.
• Crawford County sheriff to Anthony Tafelski, $22,100, property in Troy Township.
• Joseph E. Schneider to Jolynn A. McClintock, $3,500, property in Cambridge Township.
• John L. Hoffman to Debra S. Wakefield, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Charlotte C. Drayer to Charles Johnson, $24,500, property in Titusville.
• Vernon E. Reese to Jill E. Reese, $67,500, property in Rockdale Township.
• Richard P. Bruckman to John T. Hamilton, $60,000, property in Summit Township.
• Judith Ridle to Wilbur D. Graybill, $59,500, property in Townville.
• C. Gordon Hitchings to James C. Tobin, $127,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Crawford County sheriff to PNC Bank NA, $17,748.43, property in Conneaut Township.
• Sarah J. Teed to Nancy M. Farrar, $100, property in South Shenango Township.
• Donahue Enterprises to Infinity Advancement Properties LLC, $6,000, property in Meadville.
• John T. Wolff to William G. Fennell, $105,000, property in Pine Township.
• Rose Marie Cappellino to Joshua Yunik, $159,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Traci L. Hudson to Sandra J. Butler, $28,000, property in Greenwood Township.
• Craig T. Fuller to Tami S. Miles, $122,900, property in Meadville.
• Meadville Wesleyan Methodist Church Inc. to Ryan J. Green, $163,500, property in Vernon Township.
• Brad J. McElhinny to Ronnie G. Artman Jr., $118,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Irene S. Cole to Dennis M. Orosi, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Rodger E. Burkley to Rodger E. Burkley 2020 Revocable Trust, $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• BSR Realty LLC to Lawrence A. Smith, $12,000, property in Titusville.
• Woodlawn Park LLC to Justin S. Boumans, $105,900, property in Conneautville.
• Mark M. Stoll to Robert M. Bochter II, $649,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• William L. Whiting to Charles Wilis, $65,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Michele A. Gerber to Ryan Gerber, $10, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Christopher Paul Devore to Douglas A. McGovern, $115,930, property in Cambridge Township.
• Richard C. Pratt to Ryan W. Pratt, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Marty R. Rutter to Schyane Woodcock, $3,000, property in Meadville.
• Chester Zaremba to Ashley N. Ray, $134,000, property in Union Township.
• Donald J. McFayden to Fred Field Jr., $62,000, property in Spring Township.
• Lawrence D. Kilburn to Jessica R. Keep, $111,000, property in West Mead Township.
• John E. Donnelly Jr. to Mark D. Beaumont Sr., $139,900, property in South Shenango Township.
• Farmers National Bank of Emlenton to Todd E. Shillito, $195,000, property in Titusville.
• Veterans Affairs to Joshua E. Wisniewski, $37,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Hamilton Brothers Real Estate LLC to Julie L. Hamilton, $80,000, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Howard Huffman Jr. to Linesville Pine Joint Municipal Authority, $2,250, property in Pine Township.
• Todd S. Wright to Andrew G. Linn, $175,000, property in Pine Township.
• Sherman Family Enterprises LLC to AQS Properties LLC, $580,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Paul E. Tomer to Paul E. Tomer, $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Danielle M. Taylor to Ronald B. Phillips, $86,999, property in Fairfield Township.
• Steven A. Wagner to Wendi L. Steinbuhler, $80,000, property in Titusville.
• Jane D. Harmon to John A. Sauer, $435,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Larry E. Shelhamer to Daniel L. Beggs, $260,000, property in Venango Township.
• Patrick S. Hopkins to Melissa J. Hopkins $1, property in Rome Township.
• Gwendolyn M. Dickson to Jeffrey A. Dickson, $75,000, property in Randolph Township.
• VES Holdings LLC to John E. Nath, $90,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Lois J. Allegretti to Robert T. Roche, $100,000, property in Meadville.
• Justin J. Simons to Jeremy Loren Mitchell, $155,000, property in West Mead Township.
• William W. Bowman to Thomas Williams, $85,250, property in South Shenango Township.
• Mary Ann Albert to James E. Heintz, $0, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Phyllis M. Humes to Graputa Realty Limited LLC, $42,000, property in Richmond Township.
• Daniel R. Thomas to Amy L. Thomas, $1, property in Cochranton.
• Milton C. Barber to Milton C. Barber Revocable Living Trust, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Margaret Hall to Garrett Palmer, $1, property in Beaver Township.
• Treva L. Kerr to Ralph W. Kerr, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Casey L. Lydic to Automerica Inc., $80,000, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Troy R. Firth to Troy R. Firth, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Marty R. Rutter to Chester J. Hostetler, $55,000, property in Venango Township.
• Daniel A. Giel to Courtney L. Giel, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• David A. Uhlman to David A. Uhlman, $1, property in Woodcock.
• Kevin F. Troyer to French Creek Valley Conservancy, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Jeffrey Allan Mermon Jr. to Kathleen S. Styche, $113,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Karin S. Boland to Karin S. Boland, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Dale C. Pfeil to Lea Barger, $110,000, property in Rome Township.
• Jonathan J. Krider to Jonathan J. Krider, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Jonathan D. Tucker to Michael R. Revetta, $5,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Miles L. Glover to Steven Miles Glover, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Melissa A. Edwards to Melissa A. Edwards Smith, $1, property in Meadville.
• Christine C. Grassley to Joseph R. Buoni, $35,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Mary E. Andromalos to Bryer Investments Properties LLC, $250,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Wayne M. Pfeil to Anthony P. Fratengelo, $25,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Edwin Yucha Sr. to Matthew J. Hall, $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• Dale A. Oakes to Douglas Arnold, $37,000, property in Wayne Township.
• William L. Morrell to Jacob A. Mushrush, $44,000, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Barbara B. Eddy to Michael M. Averill, $29,000, property in Titusville.
• Kevin Neff to Brian R. Kohler, $6,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Daniel P. Ervin to Leon Williams, $56,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Jason E. Rossey to John M. Yount, $70,000, property in Meadville.
• M. Vincent Assets LLC to Norman R. Edwards, $25,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Gerald F. Southwick Sr. to Sherry L. Vincent, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Norman H. Babcock to Victoria Briganti, $159,800, property in Meadville.
• Jason M. Murphy to Loretta L. Murphy, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Crawford County sheriff to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, $1,320.54, property in Hayfield Township.
• Ronald L. Main to Ronald K. Leonard, $1, property in Cochranton.
• Joyce A. Graham to Dennis P. Frank, $23,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Patricia B. Hornaman to Patricia B. Hornaman, $1, property in Venango Township.
• Drew K. Russ to Drew K. Russ, $1, property in Summit Township, corrective deed.
• Drew K. Russ to Douglas C. Steince, $75,000, property in Summit Township.
• Reginaldo S. Colella to Anthony J. Colella, $1, property in Venango Township.
• Tori E. Hall to Tori E. Willis, $1, property in Venango Township.
• Ramona Jenney to Todd J. Giliberto, $25,000, property in West Mead Township.
• First National Bank of Pennsylvania to Earl J. Kunkle, $27,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Thomas F. Modrovich to David J. Cubitt Jr., $215,000, property in Richmond Township.
• Emerson G. Hess to Kevin C. Maziarz, $70,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Tracie A. Yeckley to Dessie Rosipko, $95,000, property in Meadville.
• Thomas D. Stein to Jennifer D. Stein, $1, property in Meadville.
• Dedra J. Prester to Justin Reed, $25,000, property in Meadville.
• Bruce A. Hanna to Flora J. Sutton, $54,900, property in Townville.
• Kenneth Zinchiak to Kenneth Zinchiak, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Donald V. Pieri to Donald V. Pieri, $1, property in North Shenango Township, corrective deed.
• Melissa A. Kruse to National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp., $25,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Patricia Diane Williams to Jeffrey Scott Peters, $195,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Joseph P. Baiera to Joseph P. Baiera, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Deborah J. Zimmerman to Wade G. Walk, $110,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Richard G. Peebles Jr. to Robert W. Snyder, $148,000, property in Hydetown.
• Margaret Mary Maziarz to David G. Gordon, $40,000, property in Meadville.