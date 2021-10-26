Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Harry F. Podvia to Gregory C. Resetar, $215,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Sandra E. Williams to Daryl Fultz, $132,550, property in Fairfield Township.
• U.S. Bank Trust NA to James Harold Miller, $20,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Susan Anne Oswald to Susan C. Kline, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Rebecca S. Ankenbauer to Samuel E. Steury, $115,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Wayne Taylor Jr. to Darrel J. Taylor, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Ronald V. Hayden Sr. to Stacy L. Walsh, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Henry Clark to Henry Clark, $0, property in North Shenango Township.
• Thomas W. Difrischia to Thomas W. Difrischia, $0, property in South Shenango Township.
• Freeman W. Byler to Benjamin W. Byler, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Freeman W. Byler to Freeman W. Byler, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Don C. McBride to Matthew A. Low, $107,000, property in Summit Township.
• Shannon Spiegel to Martha M. Ginnery, $5,632.06, property in Rockdale Township.
• Shannon Spiegel to Martha M. Ginnery, $3,688.78, property in Rockdale Township.
• Laura J. Huff to Robin A. Orttung, $91,000, property in Meadville.
• Benjamin E. Mangus to Benjamin E. Mangus, $1, property in East Mead Township.
• Helen L. Reist to Chad M. Covell, $95,000, property in Titusville.
• Tamara Y. McClinton to Bobbie Jo Gable, $1, property in Meadville.
• Philip Szewzuk to Katelynn A. Cochran, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Lawrence O. Price to Ford Dawson Weber III, $88,500, property in Woodcock Township.
• Jesse W. Barker to Jesse W. Barker, $1, property in Blooming Valley.
• Christine R. Kleckner to Levi E. Hostetler, $200,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Dennis C. Coulter to Drake Valley Properties LLC, $1, property in Titusville.
• Willard L. Oakes to Scott L. Pettit, $110,000, property in Titusville.
• June Wilhelmina Morgan Erickson to Karen Sue Erickson, $0, property in Titusville.
• Justin R. Howell to Justin R. Howell, $0, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Marjory L. Baker to Jack L. McFadden Jr., $60,000, property in Troy Township.
• Doris L. Anderson to Joshua Samuel Amberger, $24,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Joseph B. Cunningham to William T. Hoffman, $40,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• Jay Robert Larkin to Jay Robert Larkin, $0, property in North Shenango Township.
• Robert A. Hodgson to A&B Land Adventures LLC, $60,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Deborah G. Jones to Joseph A. Covell, $105,000, property in Titusville.
• Barry E. Kirk to Matthew Potts, $170,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to JP Morgan Acquisition Trust 2006 WF1, $1,742.17, property in Meadville.
• Jason Sikora to Gregory G. Deegan, $160,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Khanya Marchand to Michael Roberts, $35,000, property in Athens Township.
• Bruce C. Payer to Laura Lynne Fuller, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Jean Mcalevy to Tyler Scott Cauvel, $37,500, property in Titusville.
• Tye J. Cressman to Jammie L. Hoague, $115,000, property in Meadville.
• Robert B. Clark to Jeffrey R. Clark, $0, property in North Shenango Township.
• Norbert B. Miller to Eric M. Fox, $159,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Marjory L. Baker to Jamie S. Baker, $29,000, property in Troy Township.
• Robert T. Joyce to Robert T. Joyce, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Robert T. Joyce to Robert T. Joyce, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Walter R. Carlson to Allegheny Acres Holdings LLC, $65,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Samuel D. York to Todd R. Pavlik, $38,500, property in Woodcock Township.
• Robert Moser to Louis A. Sanchez Jr., $414,000, property in Summit Township.
• Kathleen D. Curran to Josh Kondrasuk, $70,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Maxine E. Holzer to Fauna C. Roblandza, $15,000, property in Meadville.
• Beverly A. Hubert to Angela Brown, $78,000, property in Meadville.
• Lorraine M. Powell Irrevocable Income Only Trust to Donald R. Miller, $90,000, property in Titusville.
• Sharon L. Smith to Sharon L. Smith, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Wayne H. Armstrong Jr. to Benjamin D. Southwick, $58,650, property in Titusville.
• Patti A. Sampson to Jessica Harvey, $105,000, property in Titusville.
• Yoder Family Trust to Cheryl A. Newton, $124,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Donald V. Valcho to Henry J. Vinay, $60,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Roger W. White to Thomas E. White, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• Trinity Real Estate Holdings LLC to David Gingerich, $175,000, property in Cochranton.
• Roger W. White to Jeffrey C. White, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• Faye E. Pease to Sandra Lee Hogue, $1, property in Cochranton.
• Sandra Lee Hogue to Marlin D. Pease, $85,800, property in Cochranton.