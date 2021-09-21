Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Danny Jancuski to Matthew Dechicco, $33,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Joseph Haser to Jason D. Eonta, $38,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• David G. Mahan to Andrew D. Mahan, $120,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Janet E. Haas to Paul G. Ferry, $160,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• James C. Hafer to Ronald E. Hoffman, $36,000, property in Greenwood Township.
• Lucille A. Gay Tilly Estate to David Volosin, $1, property in West Shenango Township.
• Lucille A. Gay Tilly to Mary A. McClelland, $1, property in West Shenango Township.
• David G. Evans to Chester Lee, $622, property in Rome Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to Revolve Capital Group LLC, $4,316.02, property in Spring Township.
• John H. Hart to Brian Rosol, $1,200, property in West Fallowfield Township.
• John N. Kerr to Richard L. Vangiesen, $220,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• David L. Moore Jr. to Titusville Redevelopment Authority, $140,000, property in Titusville.
• Gerald P. Gowen to Arnold J. Julian, $68,800, property in North Shenango Township.
• Jennifer L. Marks to Timothy S. Jones, $112,000, property in Conneaut Lake.
• Robin L. Shiamone to Tyrel J. Legare, $10,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Scott T. Bryer to Aaron L. Odenwalt, $1, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Bela F. Ballo to Edward R. Swiden Revocable Living Trust, $22,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Monica M. Mitchell Trust to Monica M. Mitchell, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Monica M. Mitchell to Michael A. Mitchell, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Lisa R. Hershberger to Lindsey D. Andrews, $48,500, property in West Fallowfield Township.
• Stephen W. Headley to Christopher L. King, $225,000, property in Linesville.
• Barbara A. Yonich to Anthony S. Yonich, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Michael T. Sharp to Michael T. Sharp, $1, property in Beaver Township.
• Amy Peterson to Keith A. Deutsch, $22,000, property in Troy Township.
• David W. Bradish to David W. Bradish, $0, property in North Shenango Township.
• Robert R. Smith to Daniel Lee Smith, $1, property in Meadville.
• James G. Chelton to William D. Keim, $3,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Douglas L. Mook to L Properties LLC, $52,900, property in Venango.
• Melvin M. Shapiro to Federal National Mortgage Association, $10, property in Meadville.
• Dennis A. Zahora to Samuel A. Brocklehurst, $10,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Lee E. Miller to Craig Gaudlip, $187,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• Norman C. Lewis to John A. Melville III, $375,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Leon E. Rosenberg to Leon E. Rosenberg Jr., $1, property in Troy Township.
• Margaret A. Edwards to Zachary J. Edwards, $70,000, property in Titusville.
• Raymond D. Kuzmich to Thomas M. Kuzmich, $36,500, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Mary Lou Gajdowski to Joseph H. Gajdowski, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• George Sylves to George Sylves, $1, property in Union Township.
• George Sylves to George Sylves, $1, property in Meadville.
• George Sylves to George Sylves, $1, property in Meadville.
• George Sylves to George Sylves, $1, property in Union Township.
• Antoinette Girod to Michael J. Sliwinski, $15,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Dennis D. Rupinski to John E. Profozich, $1,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Myra J. Granat to Joseph Sipes, $220,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Robert M. Weihaus to James A. Mitch, $90,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Ernst Farms LLC to Amy A. Knapp, $4,500, property in Vernon Township.
• Berlin Real Estate Rentals LLC to Taylor M. Olson, $91,000, property in Meadville.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Andrew Mellon, $27,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Debra L. Abrigo to Clarissa M. Shontz, $1, property in Titusville.
• Fernwood Resources LLC to GHR Holdings LLC, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Keith A. Kingler to Allen D. McCoy, $14,900, property in Oil Creek Township.