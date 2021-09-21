Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.

• Danny Jancuski to Matthew Dechicco, $33,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Joseph Haser to Jason D. Eonta, $38,500, property in North Shenango Township.

• David G. Mahan to Andrew D. Mahan, $120,000, property in Randolph Township.

• Janet E. Haas to Paul G. Ferry, $160,000, property in Woodcock Township.

• James C. Hafer to Ronald E. Hoffman, $36,000, property in Greenwood Township.

• Lucille A. Gay Tilly Estate to David Volosin, $1, property in West Shenango Township.

• Lucille A. Gay Tilly to Mary A. McClelland, $1, property in West Shenango Township.

• David G. Evans to Chester Lee, $622, property in Rome Township.

• Crawford County Sheriff to Revolve Capital Group LLC, $4,316.02, property in Spring Township.

• John H. Hart to Brian Rosol, $1,200, property in West Fallowfield Township.

• John N. Kerr to Richard L. Vangiesen, $220,000, property in Cussewago Township.

• David L. Moore Jr. to Titusville Redevelopment Authority, $140,000, property in Titusville.

• Gerald P. Gowen to Arnold J. Julian, $68,800, property in North Shenango Township.

• Jennifer L. Marks to Timothy S. Jones, $112,000, property in Conneaut Lake.

• Robin L. Shiamone to Tyrel J. Legare, $10,000, property in Conneaut Township.

• Scott T. Bryer to Aaron L. Odenwalt, $1, property in East Fairfield Township.

• Bela F. Ballo to Edward R. Swiden Revocable Living Trust, $22,000, property in Conneaut Township.

• Monica M. Mitchell Trust to Monica M. Mitchell, $1, property in Woodcock Township.

• Monica M. Mitchell to Michael A. Mitchell, $1, property in Woodcock Township.

• Lisa R. Hershberger to Lindsey D. Andrews, $48,500, property in West Fallowfield Township.

• Stephen W. Headley to Christopher L. King, $225,000, property in Linesville.

• Barbara A. Yonich to Anthony S. Yonich, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• Michael T. Sharp to Michael T. Sharp, $1, property in Beaver Township.

• Amy Peterson to Keith A. Deutsch, $22,000, property in Troy Township.

• David W. Bradish to David W. Bradish, $0, property in North Shenango Township.

• Robert R. Smith to Daniel Lee Smith, $1, property in Meadville.

• James G. Chelton to William D. Keim, $3,000, property in Sparta Township.

• Douglas L. Mook to L Properties LLC, $52,900, property in Venango.

• Melvin M. Shapiro to Federal National Mortgage Association, $10, property in Meadville.

• Dennis A. Zahora to Samuel A. Brocklehurst, $10,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Lee E. Miller to Craig Gaudlip, $187,000, property in Rockdale Township.

• Norman C. Lewis to John A. Melville III, $375,000, property in Hayfield Township.

• Leon E. Rosenberg to Leon E. Rosenberg Jr., $1, property in Troy Township.

• Leon E. Rosenberg to Leon E. Rosenberg Jr., $1, property in Troy Township.

• Margaret A. Edwards to Zachary J. Edwards, $70,000, property in Titusville.

• Raymond D. Kuzmich to Thomas M. Kuzmich, $36,500, property in Oil Creek Township.

• Mary Lou Gajdowski to Joseph H. Gajdowski, $1, property in Hayfield Township.

• George Sylves to George Sylves, $1, property in Union Township.

• George Sylves to George Sylves, $1, property in Meadville.

• George Sylves to George Sylves, $1, property in Meadville.

• George Sylves to George Sylves, $1, property in Union Township.

• Antoinette Girod to Michael J. Sliwinski, $15,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Dennis D. Rupinski to John E. Profozich, $1,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Myra J. Granat to Joseph Sipes, $220,000, property in Cambridge Township.

• Robert M. Weihaus to James A. Mitch, $90,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Ernst Farms LLC to Amy A. Knapp, $4,500, property in Vernon Township.

• Berlin Real Estate Rentals LLC to Taylor M. Olson, $91,000, property in Meadville.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Andrew Mellon, $27,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Debra L. Abrigo to Clarissa M. Shontz, $1, property in Titusville.

• Fernwood Resources LLC to GHR Holdings LLC, $1, property in West Mead Township.

• Keith A. Kingler to Allen D. McCoy, $14,900, property in Oil Creek Township.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you