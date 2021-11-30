Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Frank J. Coppola Jr. to Stephen Eric Rhoads, $228,000, property in Meadville.
• Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County to Hayes Waterford Family LP, $1,212,000, property in Greenwood Township.
• Yvonne J. Kightlinger to Ryan Lee Hancox, $117,000, property in Meadville.
• Eleanor A. Sullivan to Glen J. Wagner, $15,000, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Andrew C. Tarnow to Ryan F. Skelton, $255,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• John S. McAdoo to Minzenberg Family Trust, $150,250, property in North Shenango Township.
• Thomas L. Kightlinger Jr. to David Zemaitis, $207,500, property in Summit Township.
• John E. Goughenour to Stephen E. Bizjak, $49,900, property in North Shenango Township.
• Deborah A. California to Maura A. George, $181,000, property in Meadville.
• William T. Knapp to Justin J. McCurdy, $84,000, property in Conneautville.
• Lynn B. Owens 2007 Trust to Patrick D. Owens, $52,000, property in Athens Township.
• Lynn B. Owens 2007 Trust to Patrick D. Owens, $52,000, property in Centerville.
• Elizabeth J. Crowley to James A. Fisher, $124,000, property in Meadville.
• Robert L. Gates to Kesha L. Parrett, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Melissa A. Vogt to Tammy R. Lasher, $238,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Donald C. Hammel to Robert V. Vavro Jr., $1, property in Wayne Township.
• Robert R. Kincaid to Duane E. Barnes, $85,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Richard L. Saxton to Timothy Hosick, $85,000, property in Townville.
• Glenn L. Cook Irrevocable Income Only Trust to Allan D. Byler, $67,500, property in Sparta Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Robert J. Stevens, $500, property in Meadville.
• Paul R. Agnew to Brenda Kay Hills, $363,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Jerry E. Alsdorf to David Nolan, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Rosemary M. Calfo to Sharlene A. Sikorski, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Michael D. Morian to Lucas M. Morian, $1, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• Todd R. Pavlik to Labruzzo Market Street Properties LLC, $44,000, property in Meadville.
• Judith D. Zilhaver to Kenneth Ray Zilhaver, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Holland Hall Foundation Inc. to Crawford County Historical Society, $111,000, property in Meadville.
• Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Trinity Real Estate Holdings LLC, $18,500, property in Cochranton.
• Paul R. Agnew to Mark M. Tautin, $20,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Raymond J. Thomason to Jeffrey R. Clark, $4,100, property in North Shenango Township.
• Kenneth J. Swanwick to Frank J. Murphy, $164,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Joshua M. Yost to Wendell Horst, $180,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• Arthur Eugene Troutner to Thomas J. Woods, $6,000, property in Richmond Township.
• James E. McCollam Jr. to Cindy Peterman, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• David M. Markelewicz to Matthew Stasiak, $85,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Gary A. Mueller to Devon M. Dufford, $34,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• Holowid Family Revocable Trust to Elizabeth Souther, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Lewis L. Slayton to Kevin J. Zedek, $165,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Alfred J. Pacolay to Bruce David Pacolay, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Ronald L. Wilcox to Ronald L. Wilcox, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Joshua Delp to Kenzie M. Delp, $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• Michelle Smock to Gerald L. Garbowski, $18,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Vernon Township to Ernst Farms LLC, $5,995, property in Vernon Township.
• Scott J. McAllister to Ronald Hicks, $320,000, property in Titusville.
• Cameron D. Wright to Serbian Orthodox Church Diocese of Eastern America, $1, property in Spring Township.
• Frederick N. Chapin to Alicia R. Steiner, $122,000, property in Greenwood Township.
• Robert T. Roche to John M. Miller, $136,000, property in Meadville.
• Carol L. McCann to Benjamin J. Byler, $85,000, property in Sparta Township.
• James Neuscheler to James Neuscheler, $1, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Lawrence O. Price to South Shore Rentals LLC, $133,275, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Marjery J. Cooney to Kenneth J. Swanwick, $90,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Eric R. Peterson to John Brocklebenk Jr., $18,585, property in Beaver Township.
• Olive B. Johnston to Schutz Acres LLC, $90,000, property in East Mead Township.
• David M. Coleman to Stephanie Jones, $95,000, property in Meadville.
• Terrie B. Johnson to Terrie B. Johnson, $1, property in Meadville.
• Christopher D. Vallieres to Kaylen D. Steadman, $150,000, property in Cochranton.
• William G. Richardson to Linda K. Richardson, $1, property in Athens Township.
• Dorothy Ferry to Saegertown Borough, $25,000, property in Saegertown.
• Joseph Tracy Palmiero to Adrianna Sarah Mona, $93,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Harold P. Yenny to Jerrold B. Humes, $30,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• South Main Associates LP to Jeffrey C. Rihn, $275,000, property in South Shenango Township.