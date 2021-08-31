Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Susan M. Smock to Roger A. Lenhardt, $105,000, property in Spring Township.
• John O.S. Burnham to Shawn Wilkins, $96,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Johnny F. Henry Jr. to Shelia V. Boozer, $0, property in Meadville.
• Payton Cotton to Kylene R. Cotton, $1, property in Blooming Valley.
• Deborah M. Gyulay to Daniel A. Ewig, $210,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Larry E. Mondack to Mark A. Lubiniecki, $15,000, property in Vernon Township.
• William G. Donnelly to Thomas R. Greco, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Sherry A. Ullom to Leroy States, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Jennifer Bean Sutley to Shayle Lynn Thornton, $95,000, property in Titusville.
• Family Video Movie Club Inc. to Highland Ventures Real Estate LLC, $0, property in Titusville.
• Michael J. Roney to Cristopher D. Uhlig, $156,900, property in Vernon Township.
• Milton E. Hunt to Leroy States, $250, property in Spring Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to No. 21st. Mortgage Corp., $5,876.54, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Timothy J. Egli to Kevin Drew VanHonk, $150,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Bernard G. VanTassel Jr. to Bernard G. VanTassel Jr., $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Carol J. Zilhaver to Chantelle R. Zilhaver, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Sharon Martin to Marc D. Barna, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Richard C. Schmalzried to Kayla M. Snyder Clark, $87,500, property in Meadville.
• Ruth E. McCammon to Loretta L. McCammon, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Nyla J. Marsh to David Keith Marsh, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• David C. Marsh to David Keith Marsh, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Nyla J. Marsh to David Keith Marsh, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Marie A. Merkel to Gary Cavanaugh, $55,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Marie A. Merkel to Gary Cavanaugh, $55,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Donna M. Smith to Donna M. Smith, $1, property in East Fairfield Township, corrective deed.
• Amos S. Lee to Aaron A. Lee, $215,000, property in Rome Township.
• Dennis W. Aitken to Dennis W. Aitken, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Kevin Edward White to Brian O. Clements, $22,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Thomas Gourley to Charles C. Frantz, $150,000, property in Steuben Township.
• Donald G. Marsteller to Donald G. Marsteller, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Hugh A. Loucks to Richard McKee, $135,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Daniel G. Kulik Sr. to Daniel G. Kulik Sr., $1, property in Spring Township.
• Malissa Perry to Meadville Redevelopment Authority, $1,686.85, property in Meadville.
• Jack Kenna Sr. to Jack C. Kenna Sr., $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Stephen A. Harrigan to Emily R. Harrigan, $10, property in North Shenango Township.
• John B. Hydak to Joseph John Hydak, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Michael Hoover to Ernst Farms LLC, $85,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• Bert Eaton to Dawn M. Eaton, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Jesse Lemmon to Bauman Joint Trust, $55,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Robert J. Cheers to Jonathan R. VanCise, $105,000, property in Townville.
• Arthur J. Hoffman III to Christopher J. Hoffman, $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Shirley Crystaloski to David L. Crystaloski, $20,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Mark A. Hopperton to John L. Barton III, $84,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Ryan McKissock to Joseph A. Boyer, $175,000, property in Linesville.
• Carlos Martinez to David A. Augustine, $10,000, property in Greenwood Township.
• Mary L. Wilson to Connie L. Manross, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Melvin Leon Carr to Thomas G. Miller, $154,400, property in Meadville.
• Norma's Store LLC to Glendon W. Strickler, $71,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Richard P. Kirsch to Kirsch Family Revocable Living Trust, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Steven A. Kuhn to Marie A. Kuhn, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Marie Kuhn to Samantha Kuhn, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Eugene Rindy to TKC LLC, $80,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Helen R. Wood to Heather Nickcole Waldemarson, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Jamie W. Unger to Equity Trust Co. Cust. FBO 200181289 Roth IRA, $28,500, property in West Fallowfield Township.
• Penny J. Gledhill to Kelly M. Williams, $75,000, property in Cochranton.
• Larry R. Turner to Joseph L. Lee, $95,440, property in Greenwood Township.
• Thomas F. Wehrle to Nelson C. Dahlstrom, $3,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Janet F. Orr to William C. Orr Jr., $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Sandra J. Janes to Justin Wilkinson, $88,000, property in Meadville.
• Anthony J. Frisina to Jason Douglas, $78,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Chad D. Beach to Stephanie M. Cicero, $120,000, property in Titusville.
• Sharon L. Nichols to Rebecca S. Larsen, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• David L. Moore to Titusville Area Hospital, $1, property in Titusville.
• Frederick D. Chapman to Thomas J. Pilling, $95,500, property in West Mead Township.
• Ardath J. White to David Bouffard, $52,500, property in Troy Township.
• Richard Link Jr. to Jeffrey L. Weil, $47,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Frisbee Family Trust to Jerry L. Armel, $160,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Connie Eakin to Ralph L. Eakin, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• GNB Investors LLC to Gary K. Mann, $158,000, property in Summerhill Township.