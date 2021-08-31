Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.

• Susan M. Smock to Roger A. Lenhardt, $105,000, property in Spring Township.

• John O.S. Burnham to Shawn Wilkins, $96,000, property in Randolph Township.

• Johnny F. Henry Jr. to Shelia V. Boozer, $0, property in Meadville.

• Payton Cotton to Kylene R. Cotton, $1, property in Blooming Valley.

• Deborah M. Gyulay to Daniel A. Ewig, $210,000, property in Beaver Township.

• Larry E. Mondack to Mark A. Lubiniecki, $15,000, property in Vernon Township.

• William G. Donnelly to Thomas R. Greco, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• Sherry A. Ullom to Leroy States, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• Jennifer Bean Sutley to Shayle Lynn Thornton, $95,000, property in Titusville.

• Family Video Movie Club Inc. to Highland Ventures Real Estate LLC, $0, property in Titusville.

• Michael J. Roney to Cristopher D. Uhlig, $156,900, property in Vernon Township.

• Milton E. Hunt to Leroy States, $250, property in Spring Township.

• Crawford County Sheriff to No. 21st. Mortgage Corp., $5,876.54, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Timothy J. Egli to Kevin Drew VanHonk, $150,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Bernard G. VanTassel Jr. to Bernard G. VanTassel Jr., $1, property in Sparta Township.

• Carol J. Zilhaver to Chantelle R. Zilhaver, $1, property in Rockdale Township.

• Sharon Martin to Marc D. Barna, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Richard C. Schmalzried to Kayla M. Snyder Clark, $87,500, property in Meadville.

• Ruth E. McCammon to Loretta L. McCammon, $1, property in Rome Township.

• Nyla J. Marsh to David Keith Marsh, $1, property in Sparta Township.

• Marie A. Merkel to Gary Cavanaugh, $55,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Marie A. Merkel to Gary Cavanaugh, $55,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Donna M. Smith to Donna M. Smith, $1, property in East Fairfield Township, corrective deed.

• Amos S. Lee to Aaron A. Lee, $215,000, property in Rome Township.

• Dennis W. Aitken to Dennis W. Aitken, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Kevin Edward White to Brian O. Clements, $22,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Thomas Gourley to Charles C. Frantz, $150,000, property in Steuben Township.

• Donald G. Marsteller to Donald G. Marsteller, $1, property in West Mead Township.

• Hugh A. Loucks to Richard McKee, $135,000, property in Conneaut Township.

• Daniel G. Kulik Sr. to Daniel G. Kulik Sr., $1, property in Spring Township.

• Malissa Perry to Meadville Redevelopment Authority, $1,686.85, property in Meadville.

• Jack Kenna Sr. to Jack C. Kenna Sr., $1, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Stephen A. Harrigan to Emily R. Harrigan, $10, property in North Shenango Township.

• John B. Hydak to Joseph John Hydak, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Michael Hoover to Ernst Farms LLC, $85,000, property in Summerhill Township.

• Bert Eaton to Dawn M. Eaton, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Jesse Lemmon to Bauman Joint Trust, $55,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Robert J. Cheers to Jonathan R. VanCise, $105,000, property in Townville.

• Arthur J. Hoffman III to Christopher J. Hoffman, $1, property in Richmond Township.

• Shirley Crystaloski to David L. Crystaloski, $20,000, property in Conneaut Township.

• Mark A. Hopperton to John L. Barton III, $84,000, property in Sparta Township.

• Ryan McKissock to Joseph A. Boyer, $175,000, property in Linesville.

• Carlos Martinez to David A. Augustine, $10,000, property in Greenwood Township.

• Mary L. Wilson to Connie L. Manross, $1, property in Woodcock Township.

• Melvin Leon Carr to Thomas G. Miller, $154,400, property in Meadville.

• Norma's Store LLC to Glendon W. Strickler, $71,000, property in Randolph Township.

• Richard P. Kirsch to Kirsch Family Revocable Living Trust, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Steven A. Kuhn to Marie A. Kuhn, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Marie Kuhn to Samantha Kuhn, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Eugene Rindy to TKC LLC, $80,000, property in Vernon Township.

• Helen R. Wood to Heather Nickcole Waldemarson, $1, property in Hayfield Township.

• Jamie W. Unger to Equity Trust Co. Cust. FBO 200181289 Roth IRA, $28,500, property in West Fallowfield Township.

• Penny J. Gledhill to Kelly M. Williams, $75,000, property in Cochranton.

• Larry R. Turner to Joseph L. Lee, $95,440, property in Greenwood Township.

• Thomas F. Wehrle to Nelson C. Dahlstrom, $3,500, property in North Shenango Township.

• Janet F. Orr to William C. Orr Jr., $1, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Sandra J. Janes to Justin Wilkinson, $88,000, property in Meadville.

• Anthony J. Frisina to Jason Douglas, $78,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Chad D. Beach to Stephanie M. Cicero, $120,000, property in Titusville.

• Sharon L. Nichols to Rebecca S. Larsen, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.

• David L. Moore to Titusville Area Hospital, $1, property in Titusville.

• Frederick D. Chapman to Thomas J. Pilling, $95,500, property in West Mead Township.

• Ardath J. White to David Bouffard, $52,500, property in Troy Township.

• Richard Link Jr. to Jeffrey L. Weil, $47,500, property in North Shenango Township.

• Frisbee Family Trust to Jerry L. Armel, $160,000, property in Cussewago Township.

• Connie Eakin to Ralph L. Eakin, $1, property in Cussewago Township.

• GNB Investors LLC to Gary K. Mann, $158,000, property in Summerhill Township.

