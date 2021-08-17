Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Massimo Ruzza to John W. Sheakley, $50,871.34, property in Hayfield Township.
• Randy M. Eells to Lori M. Lehman, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• FY LLC to Henry Clark, $3,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Ruth Andel to CL Family Trust, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Pennie L. Conrad to Pennie L. Conrad Irrevocable Trust, $1, property in Meadville.
• John E. Cronin to Brad E. Cronin, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• John E. Cronin to Brad E. Cronin, $1, property in Meadville.
• William R. Proper to James T. Hawkins, $60,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Maxine M. Kuntz to Jason Charles Berroth, $119,900, property in Saegertown.
• Timothy L. Yates to Timothy L. Yates, $1, property in Spring Township.
• Donald B. Cornish Revocable Living Trust to Daniel B. Cornish, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Matthew R. Hall to Matthew R. Hall, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• James W. Waskowiak Jr. to Robert M. Levkulich, $34,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Diane L. Kerr to Andrew P. Curtis, $31,500, property in West Mead Township.
• Daniel P. Williams to Apple Shamrock Land Management LLC, $114,200, property in West Fallowfield Township.
• Wilbert J. Cochran to Kriner Real Estate LLC, $52,500, property in Titusville.
• Dennis W. McCurdy to William Humlan Jr., $136,900, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Mary Beth Coyle to Scott T. Bryer, $5,000, property in Cochranton.
• Jennifer Lockard to Novel Investors LLC, $130,000, property in Springboro.
• Country Estates LLC to David R. Joris, $6,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• John L. Rosko II to John L. Rosko II, $1, property in West Mead Township, corrective deed.
• Jeff A. Jorinscay to Jeffrey R. Carpenter, $1, property in Meadville.
• Windsor Road Land LLC to John D. Miller, $114,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• Barbara L. Lojek to Barbara L. Lojek, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• M&D Alliance LLC to Zilty LLC, $390,000, property in Linesville.
• Maria Suzanne Basile to Maria Suzanne Basile, $1, property in Meadville.
• Lillian D. Luce to John E. Luce, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• Anthony R. Randa to Mark Locke, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Mark Locke to Mark Locke, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Elizabeth V. Henderson, $1,900, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Brian McGarvie, $1,500, property in Titusville.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Promised Land Corp., $30,000, property in West Fallowfield Township.
• Daniel Paskan to Keith E. Brown, $190,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Lillian D. Luce to Larry D. Luce, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• Troy Heidenreich to Christopher D. Petty, $2,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Robert D. Knittel to Serbian Orthodox Monastery of the Most Holy Mother of God, $3,000, property in Spring Township.
• Roger N. Brown to Jeffrey A. Brown, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Sean P. Lang to Jeffrey Passilla, $160,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Michael J. Yandek to Matthew Sawicki, $500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Deven P. Woodworth to Deven P. Woodworth, $1, property in Fairfield Township.
• Roseanne L. Mailliard to Courtney M. Barnett, $79,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Justin K. Himes to James Thomas Leonard, $124,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Alesia S. Dilimone to Alesia Sophia Herring, $1, property in Venango Township.
• Paul B. Moore to Paul B. Moore Jr., $1, property in Steuben Township.
• Rose M. Macquarrie to Brandi Lytle, $1, property in Steuben Township.
• Allegheny Wood Products Inc. to Roger A. Miller Jr., $125,875, property in Rome Township.
• Timothy S. Osborn to Timothy S. Osborn, $1, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• Jesse D. Marczak to Catherine L. Duncan, $154,577.50, property in Cambridge Township.
• Robert C. Mertz to Carly M. Gerba, $120,000, property in Pine Township.
• Frances K. Stephens to Lynda K. Bullock, $1, property in Steuben Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Johnny F. Henry Sr., $3,500, property in Meadville.
• Bruce A. Mion to Kathryn A. Mion Living Trust, $1, property in Fairfield Township.
• Julie R. Griffin to Roger T. Peebles, $55,000, property in Titusville.
• Frances Stonedale Revocable Trust to Keith D. Cross, $40,000, property in Meadville.
• Allen W. Miller to Roy W. Miller, $22,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Allen W. Miller to Allen W. Miller, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to Federal National Mortgage Association, $7,103.50, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Norma J. Payne to Mark A. Payne, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• Sandra Finnigan to Mark Finkbeiner, $100, property in North Shenango Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, $1,439.53, property in Meadville.
• Max C. Hebert to Pavlik Properties LLC, $160,000, property in Conneaut Lake.
• Drew K. Russ to Douglas C. Steince, $1, property in Summit Township, corrective deed.
• Jason L. Melnick to Carrie A. Melnick, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Michael R. Rupp to Daniel Continenza, $290,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• James A. Kessler to James Ruane, $175,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Kevin S. Griffin to Julie R. Griffin, $1, property in Hydetown.
• Robert C. Adsit to Robert C. Adsit, $1, property in Meadville.
• Lawrence O. Price to Daniel A. Lilly, $149,750, property in Woodcock Township.
• Kiskadden Living Trust to Matthew Davison, $38,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Craig L. Hamilton to Jason W. Sikora, $443,500, property in Summit Township.
• Melvin R. Allen to Benjamin Allen, $1, property in Woodcock Township.