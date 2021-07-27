Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Michael S. Link to Jeremy T. Reck, $100,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Norbert B. Miller to J. Mead Associates LLC, $327,500, property in Vernon Township.
• John R. Campbell to No. 2621 Enterprises LLC, $12,000, property in Linesville.
• No. 213 Spring Street LLC to Keith Dillon Cross, $52,500, property in Meadville.
• Aaron McKeown to James R. Oshurak, $32,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• Keith A. Klingler to OCP Inc., $20,000, property in Titusville.
• Marvin W. Miller to Marvin W. Miller, $1, property in Rome Township.
• T. Edward Kantz to Jason P. Manross, $232,500, property in Woodcock Township.
• James A. Cranmer to Gary J. Marshall, $3,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Wilbur D. Graybill to Abundant Life Christian Fellowship Ministry, $53,000, property in Townville.
• HCG Development LLC to Brett M. Agnew, $1, property in Meadville.
• Floyd R. Bowles to Douglas B. Wilson, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Charles Papinchak Jr. to Supports Inc., $86,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• John N. Kerr Jr. to John N. Kerr Jr., $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Arthur Vonthurau to Arthur Vonthurau, $1, property in Titusville.
• Joshua G. Michaels to Chelsea A. Michaels, $0, property in South Shenango Township.
• Susan C. Stanford to Jesse D. Stanford, $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Susan C. Stanford to Jesse D. Stanford, $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Susan C. Stanford to Jesse D. Stanford, $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Rebecca L. Kirk to Melinda Jo McAlevy, $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Fannie Mae to Steven Brooks, $45,000, property in Titusville.
• Jacob D. Snyder to Landon Miller, $179,000, property in Troy Township.
• Richard D. Curlowicz to Scott A. Curlowicz, $229,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• Terry A. Toomey to Terry A. Toomey, $1, property in Meadville.
• Andrew Scott Cronin to David C. Good, $74,900, property in Meadville.
• Neal N. Miller Jr. to Raymond N. Miller, $10, property in Greenwood Township.
• David L. Gresh to Keith McMonagle, $4,700, property in North Shenango Township.
• Mary Lou Neubert to Jacob Michael Neubert, $60,000, property in Meadville.
• Ralph L. Eakin to Eric S. Eakin, $1, property in Venango Township.
• John H. Esterly Jr. to Taylor M. Webber, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Andrew J. DeJohn to Taylor M. Webber, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Ben E. Detweiler to Amos Byler, $242,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Tayler J. Kessler Sr. to Brendan Morelli, $192,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Janet L. Kuffer to Michael A. Cuzzola, $50,000, property in Venango Township.
• Drexeler LLC to Taylor M. Webber, $26,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Marcus Kohan to Mitchell Talbot, $169,900, property in Sadsbury Township.
• David W. Schwab to David W. Schwab, $1, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Susan C. Stanford Lawrence to Michael B. Stanford, $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Laura L. Stine to Zachery A. Poff, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Kathryn W. Parks to Kyle K. Kelly, $132,000, property in Vernon Township.
• William B. Kingston to Nancy L. Kingston, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Thomas S. Wehman to Thomas S. Wehman, $0, property in South Shenango Township.
• Lucas Paul Turner to Kaitlyn N. Caldwell, $99,000, property in Hydetown.
• Michael A. Sheesman to Nicholas A. Cubbon, $145,000, property in Hydetown.
• Eli D. Wengerd to Theodore F. Ormsbee, $1, property in Sparta Township.
Thomas Wesolowski to Thomas Wesolowski, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
Gordan J. McGrady to August Volpe, $9,900, property in Sadsbury Township.
Nextier Bank NA to Troy Jaggi, $22,000, property in Spartansburg.
Charles J. McManus to Jon J. Vlasnik, $60,000, property in Rockdale Township.
John A. Heath to Connie Bowles, $1, property in Athens Township.
John A. Heath to Connie Bowles, $1, property in Athens Township.
• John A. Heath to Connie Bowles, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Deborah J. McGuire to Deborah J. Greiner, $1 property in Bloomfield Township.
• Nola G. Setta to Dennis C. McCall, $30,000, property in East Mead Township.
• Theresa M. Welsh to Michael Crytzer, $100,000, property in Spring Township.
• Richard F. Bailly to Trinity Real Estate Holdings LLC, $1, property in Cochranton.
• Dorothy A. Yoho to Michael S. Yoho, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Jason S. Fish to Jason S. Fish, $1, property in West Shenango Township.
• Christian Institute of Human Relations Inc. to Cynthia May Newell, $21,450, property in Cambridge Township.
• Aron Steiner to Elanda M. Steiner, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Robert Michael Bell to Kathryn Bell, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• John J. Parise to D&F Precision Machining LLC, $107,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Stephanie N. Conaway to Grant W. Nickerson, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• James P. Smith to Shaun M. Sitterley, $71,000, property in Titusville.
• Douglas G. Carr to Tyler J. Peterson, $75,000, property in Titusville.
• Katie L. Ball to Katie L. Ball, $1, property in Conneautville.
• Jacob A. Weaver to Scott M. Sigworth, $30,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Esther A. Gingerich to Allen J. Slaubaugh, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Allen J. Slaubaugh to Esther A. Gingerich, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Audley D. Stevens to Lonne Lee, $104,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• Garth A. Faivre to Darlene Rose Foriska, $10,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Melinda L. Urquhart Byham to Melinda L. Byham, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Steven D. Walton to John L. Harned Jr., $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Bonita E. Meszaros to Daniel P. Meszaros, $5,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Travis Grieco to Travis M. Grieco, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Adrienne M. Marzka Zilhaver to Darrel E. Wilcox, $26,320, property in Rockdale Township.
• Scott Hays to Christopher Hays, $1, property in Greenwood Township.
• Jerry Nacey to Jerry Nacey, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• James L. Brooks to Verna Yoder, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Darlyn G. Reid to Robert York, $50,000, property in Pine Township.
• Donald M. Bailey to Christopher Hays, $2,500, property in Greenwood Township.
• Daniel P. Meszaros to Jeffrey Levi Work, $186,900, property in North Shenango Township.
• Rememory Images LLC to L Properties LLC, $30,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Daniel J. Miller to Daniel J. Miller, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Natalie Kuzmich Wassel to Stefanie Michelle Wassel, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Joseph Howe Jr. to Barbara M. Stadterman, $58,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• John M. Novak to James Parrish, $62,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Gary Dewayne Sample to Thomas C. Anthony, $35,000, property in Summit Township.
• Eric L. Shaffer to Eric L. Shaffer, $1, property in Venango Township.
• Marian H. VanBuren to Ernst Farms LLC, $320,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Jessica D. Stover to Timothy J. Braun, $144,000, property in Titusville.
• Monica Rinella to MBS Solutions Real Estate LLC, $39,000, property in Meadville.
• Chester D. Miller to Aden A. Yoder, $126,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Clifford J. Forbes to William M. Kriebel, $150,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Theresa M. Davitt to Kipprie Poellnitz, $78,000, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Yevgeniy Nilus to Yevgeniy Nilus, $1, property in Meadville.
• Daniel D. Byler to Eric D. Coston, $600,000, property in East Mead Township.
• Daniel D. Byler to Eric D. Coston, $600,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Enos Family Revocable Living Trust to Bryan K. Saffer, $2,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Jacob I. Miller to Donald Young, $30,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Fannie Mae to Thomas L. Keith, $34,500, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Murrell Jerome Hays to Parag Kamdar, $20,000, property in Summit Township.
• Donald R. Wheeler to Donald R. Wheeler, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Elizabeth M. Janosko to Elizabeth M. Janosko, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.