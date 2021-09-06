Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Zilhaver Farm & Rental Properties LLC to Theresa M. Canfield, $80,000, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Jeffrey J. Passilla to Darrin A. Hyde, $392,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Barbara L. Herbster to Andrew D. Berger, $149,400, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Thomas H. Benak to Thomas H. Benak, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Suzanne Benak to Suzanne Benak, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Tammy R. SanFilippo to Linda L. Beige, $184,900, property in West Mead Township.
• Adam C. Bradshaw to Kathy A. Unice, $225,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Michael E. Brenot to Michael E. Brenot, $1, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Chad R. Wright to Jacklynne L. Humphreys, $75,000, property in Springboro.
• Old Salty's Inc. to Bud's Marine Service & Restoration LLC, $175,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• William D. Morrow to Elaine M. Morrow, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Donald W. Long to Daniel R. Long, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Joseph N. Russell to Joseph N. Russell, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Joan E. Smith to Zachary W. Rogers, $80,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• David M. Donor to Nathan Tharp, $15,000, property in Athens Township.
• Douglas E. Luper to Douglas E. Luper, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Leech Tool & Die Works Inc. to Leech RE LLC, $1,916,993, property in West Mead Township.
• Robert M. Leech Family Limited Partnership to Leech RE LLC, $3,243,007, property in West Mead Township.
• DeWayne E. Groger to Alan M. Sheehan, $43,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Lee E. Smith to Maggie L. McDermott, $90,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• Julie R. Griffin to Venango County Notary LLC, $38,000, property in Hydetown.
• Derek S. Rapp to Kenneth W. Wakefield, $67,500, property in Titusville.
• Mose J. Troyer to Matthew L. Troyer, $230,000, property in Spring Township.
• Wood Meadows Corp. to Maxwell D. Lang, $85,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Thomas James Morris to Samuel Flint, $7,500, property in Vernon Township.
• Richard K. Martin to Michael Balzarini, $45,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Steven H. Dorn to Marvin I. Miller, $55,000, property in Sparta Township.
• James D. Clark to KLR Assets LLC, $69,540.83, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Ronald Roncaglione to William L. Roncaglione, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• William L. Roncaglione to Ronald Roncaglione, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Sperry Farms Inc. to Hillandale Gettysburg LP, $1, property in East Fallowfield Township, corrective deed.
• Gregory Bleakley to James H. Bleakley, $159,800, property in Pine Township.
• Regina M. Toombs to Regina M. Toombs, $0, property in Sparta Township.
• James A. Cripe to Mobile Realty 11 LLC, $2,000,000, property in Meadville.
• Johnathan Ray Newhard to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., $137,500, property in Townville.
• Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Richard Swavey, $137,500, property in Townville.
• Michael A. Brenneman to Justin L. Troyer, $85,000, property in Athens Township.
• Virginia A. Nageotte to Ruth M. Nageotte, $45,000, property in Meadville.
• Shirley A. Young to Shirley A. Cannata, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Jeffrey A. Loutzenhiser to Jeffrey A. Loutzenhiser, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Jeffrey A. Loutzenhiser to Jeffrey A. Loutzenhiser, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Jeffrey A. Loutzenhiser to Frederick A. Loutzenhiser Jr., $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Frank Shields to Jeffrey S. Deeter, $60,000, property in Meadville.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Krista Wolfrath, $5,600, property in Titusville.
• Daniel B. Cornish to Zachery J. McWilliams, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Dean D. Horne to DE & MC Farms LP, $1, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• Kristy L. Arrigan to Cheryl A. Keslar, $75,000, property in Richmond Township.
• Dorothy Caneer to Krislyn K. Tanaka, $260,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Charles Burns to Camille Renae Kobrys, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Jeffrey A. Brown to Jeffrey A. Brown, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• John H. Fox III to Mark R. Fortunato, $60,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• Elizabeth L. Spadafore to Brandon M. Gingerich, $118,000, property in Meadville.
• Lublin Realty LLC to DG Cambridge Springs, $650,000, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Paul R. Agnew to Aura Cavanaugh, $33,500, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Michael R. Beam to Rut N Strut LLC, $150,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Robert J. Gratkowski to Jared Northrop, $34,650, property in Steuben Township.
• Leech RE LLC to Leech RE LLC, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Oliver G. Dillon to Ladds Holdings LLC, $152,500, property in Conneaut Lake.
• David Byler to Allen A. Miller, $4,600, property in Sparta Township.
• Frances Kidon to Stuart J. Surkosky, $360,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Lester Columber to Robert Martini, $0, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Michael L. Pierson to Samuel S. Schwartz, $256,000, property in Rome Township.
• Nathan Rizzo to Gary G Amboyer, $1, property in Titusville.