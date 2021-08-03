Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Janet R. Roberts to Donald L. Roberts, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Robert E. Fisher to David L. Mullet, $150,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• April Minech to Richard H. Minech, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Kevin J. Moreth to Christopher Wasson, $50,000, property in Meadville.
• Jess H. Taylor Jr. to Paula W. Taylor, $326.90, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Michael A. Tatters to Michael A. Tatters, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Nathan J. Parker to John D. Parker, $18,000, property in Athens Township.
• James R. Potts to Charles E. Potts, $1, property in Summerhill Township.
• Donald H. Green to Natalie Kay Hanks, $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• Donald H. Green to Deborah Ann Kerr, $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• Donald H. Green to Norene L. Rhodes, $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• Donald H. Green to Connie E. Leslie, $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• Donald H. Green to Donald H. Green Jr., $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• Colleen Pifer to Michael W. Shimmel, $1, property in Vernon Township, corrective deed.
• Randy O. Keister to Ryanne K. Keister, $1, property in Meadville, corrective deed.
• Allison M. Chess to Brian J. Leuthold, $234,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Nathan Marner to Stacey Marner, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to Bank of New York Mellon, $2,356.06, property in Linesville.
• Gene J. Sweeney to Joseph A. Jones, $1,900, property in Fairfield Township.
• Matthew T. Daly to Craig L. Hamilton, $310,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Kostas Poniros to Brian Scott, $19,900, property in South Shenango Township.
• Melvin Andrew Walker Jr. to R&S Rental Properties LLC, $43,000, property in Cochranton.
• Myra J. Weaver to Eric E. Erdley, $50,000, property in Meadville.
• Loren E. Miller to Robert K. Beatty, $125,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Paul H. Vogel to Daniel J. Capatolla, $76,500, property in Conneaut Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to VES Holdings LLC, $58,000, property in Summit Township.
• Farmers National Bank of Emlenton to Tonya Vroman, $73,000, property in Rome Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to Kyle Pratt, $54,900, property in West Mead Township.
• Jack L. Retchloff to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Drew K. Russ to David J. Cherry, $1, property in Summit Township, corrective deed.
• Bedeli LLC to Benna Kotch, $118,000, property in Meadville.
• Albaugh Realty LLC to JC Land Co. LLC, $60,000, property in Summit Township.
• Doris Dian Mangus to TJA Maze, $650, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Bernard Uzelac to Bernard Uzelac Joint Funded Revocable Trust Agreement, $1, property in Sadsbury Township, corrective deed.
• Shirley Minnis to David W. Minnis, $1, property in Meadville.
• Richard A. Suess to Richard A. Suess, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Helen Gelev to Keith McMonagle, $9,700, property in North Shenango Township.
• Daniel Robles to Cristal Marie Niwa, $96,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Lorraine M. Huber to Michael Huber, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Bettie Lou Freyermuth to Supports Inc., $125,000, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Michael N. Dubiel to Blaine F. Aikin, $117,500, property in Centerville.
• Aaron A. Byler to William M. Miller, $135,000, property in Sparta Township.
• David J. Alloway to David J. Alloway, $0, property in South Shenango Township.
• John J. Mangine to John J. Mangine, $1, property in Meadville.
• Benjy Haenel to Andy D. Gingerich, $25,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Berdina C. Lanagan to Heather R. Fish, $101,000, property in Meadville.
• Pavel A. Dorofeyev to Shelby A. Fogle, $249,900, property in Cussewago Township.
• John Charles Phillips to Charmaine Renee Hott, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Douglas E. Luper to Douglas E. Luper, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Timothy E. Osborn to Timothy S. Osborn, $1, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• John A. Richardson to Norman E. Taylor, $1, property in Blooming Valley.
• David J. Gordon to Lynnea Shaw, $118,500, property in Meadville.
• Sarah E. Odenweller to Vann Addison Hunt, $65,000, property in Meadville.
• Elma Nunemaker to Daryl L. Nunemaker, $1, property in Athens Township.
• John D. Spinnato to Lauren L. Dalton, $129,900, property in Vernon Township.
• Robin L. Riccio to Charles E. Malec, $368,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Steven L. Reed to Richard C. Hahn, $2,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Robert Fink to Tyler M. Wilson, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Frances Stonedale Revocable Trust to James L. Severo, $22,000 property in West Mead Township.
• Equity Trust Co. Cust FBO Jack Reinhardt IRA to Archie D. Cullen, $130,000, property in Summit Township.
• David M. Blake to Karen M. Rimdzius, $1, property in Meadville.
• Steven J. Popovich to Eric Puening, $10,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
