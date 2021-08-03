Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.

• Janet R. Roberts to Donald L. Roberts, $1, property in Hayfield Township.

• Robert E. Fisher to David L. Mullet, $150,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.

• April Minech to Richard H. Minech, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• Kevin J. Moreth to Christopher Wasson, $50,000, property in Meadville.

• Jess H. Taylor Jr. to Paula W. Taylor, $326.90, property in Oil Creek Township.

• Michael A. Tatters to Michael A. Tatters, $1, property in Woodcock Township.

• Nathan J. Parker to John D. Parker, $18,000, property in Athens Township.

• James R. Potts to Charles E. Potts, $1, property in Summerhill Township.

• Donald H. Green to Natalie Kay Hanks, $1, property in Cambridge Township.

• Donald H. Green to Deborah Ann Kerr, $1, property in Cambridge Township.

• Donald H. Green to Norene L. Rhodes, $1, property in Cambridge Township.

• Donald H. Green to Connie E. Leslie, $1, property in Cambridge Township.

• Donald H. Green to Donald H. Green Jr., $1, property in Cambridge Township.

• Colleen Pifer to Michael W. Shimmel, $1, property in Vernon Township, corrective deed.

• Randy O. Keister to Ryanne K. Keister, $1, property in Meadville, corrective deed.

• Allison M. Chess to Brian J. Leuthold, $234,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Nathan Marner to Stacey Marner, $1, property in Rome Township.

• Crawford County Sheriff to Bank of New York Mellon, $2,356.06, property in Linesville.

• Gene J. Sweeney to Joseph A. Jones, $1,900, property in Fairfield Township.

• Matthew T. Daly to Craig L. Hamilton, $310,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Kostas Poniros to Brian Scott, $19,900, property in South Shenango Township.

• Melvin Andrew Walker Jr. to R&S Rental Properties LLC, $43,000, property in Cochranton.

• Myra J. Weaver to Eric E. Erdley, $50,000, property in Meadville.

• Loren E. Miller to Robert K. Beatty, $125,000, property in Randolph Township.

• Paul H. Vogel to Daniel J. Capatolla, $76,500, property in Conneaut Township.

• Crawford County Sheriff to VES Holdings LLC, $58,000, property in Summit Township.

• Farmers National Bank of Emlenton to Tonya Vroman, $73,000, property in Rome Township.

• Crawford County Sheriff to Kyle Pratt, $54,900, property in West Mead Township.

• Jack L. Retchloff to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, $1, property in Hayfield Township.

• Drew K. Russ to David J. Cherry, $1, property in Summit Township, corrective deed.

• Bedeli LLC to Benna Kotch, $118,000, property in Meadville.

• Albaugh Realty LLC to JC Land Co. LLC, $60,000, property in Summit Township.

• Doris Dian Mangus to TJA Maze, $650, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Bernard Uzelac to Bernard Uzelac Joint Funded Revocable Trust Agreement, $1, property in Sadsbury Township, corrective deed.

• Shirley Minnis to David W. Minnis, $1, property in Meadville.

• Richard A. Suess to Richard A. Suess, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• Helen Gelev to Keith McMonagle, $9,700, property in North Shenango Township.

• Daniel Robles to Cristal Marie Niwa, $96,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Lorraine M. Huber to Michael Huber, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Bettie Lou Freyermuth to Supports Inc., $125,000, property in East Fairfield Township.

• Michael N. Dubiel to Blaine F. Aikin, $117,500, property in Centerville.

• Aaron A. Byler to William M. Miller, $135,000, property in Sparta Township.

• David J. Alloway to David J. Alloway, $0, property in South Shenango Township.

• John J. Mangine to John J. Mangine, $1, property in Meadville.

• Benjy Haenel to Andy D. Gingerich, $25,000, property in Sparta Township.

• Berdina C. Lanagan to Heather R. Fish, $101,000, property in Meadville.

• Pavel A. Dorofeyev to Shelby A. Fogle, $249,900, property in Cussewago Township.

• John Charles Phillips to Charmaine Renee Hott, $1, property in Rockdale Township.

• Douglas E. Luper to Douglas E. Luper, $1, property in Vernon Township.

• Timothy E. Osborn to Timothy S. Osborn, $1, property in East Fallowfield Township.

• John A. Richardson to Norman E. Taylor, $1, property in Blooming Valley.

• David J. Gordon to Lynnea Shaw, $118,500, property in Meadville.

• Sarah E. Odenweller to Vann Addison Hunt, $65,000, property in Meadville.

• Elma Nunemaker to Daryl L. Nunemaker, $1, property in Athens Township.

• John D. Spinnato to Lauren L. Dalton, $129,900, property in Vernon Township.

• Robin L. Riccio to Charles E. Malec, $368,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Steven L. Reed to Richard C. Hahn, $2,000, property in Sparta Township.

• Robert Fink to Tyler M. Wilson, $1, property in Hayfield Township.

• Frances Stonedale Revocable Trust to James L. Severo, $22,000 property in West Mead Township.

• Equity Trust Co. Cust FBO Jack Reinhardt IRA to Archie D. Cullen, $130,000, property in Summit Township.

• David M. Blake to Karen M. Rimdzius, $1, property in Meadville.

• Steven J. Popovich to Eric Puening, $10,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Janet R. Roberts to Donald L. Roberts, $1, property in Hayfield Township.

• Robert E. Fisher to David L. Mullet, $150,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.

• April Minech to Richard H. Minech, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• Kevin J. Moreth to Christopher Wasson, $50,000, property in Meadville.

• Jess H. Taylor Jr. to Paula W. Taylor, $326.90, property in Oil Creek Township.

• Michael A. Tatters to Michael A. Tatters, $1, property in Woodcock Township.

• Nathan J. Parker to John D. Parker, $18,000, property in Athens Township.

• James R. Potts to Charles E. Potts, $1, property in Summerhill Township.

• Donald H. Green to Natalie Kay Hanks, $1, property in Cambridge Township.

• Donald H. Green to Deborah Ann Kerr, $1, property in Cambridge Township.

• Donald H. Green to Norene L. Rhodes, $1, property in Cambridge Township.

• Donald H. Green to Connie E. Leslie, $1, property in Cambridge Township.

• Donald H. Green to Donald H. Green Jr., $1, property in Cambridge Township.

• Colleen Pifer to Michael W. Shimmel, $1, property in Vernon Township, corrective deed.

• Randy O. Keister to Ryanne K. Keister, $1, property in Meadville, corrective deed.

• Allison M. Chess to Brian J. Leuthold, $234,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Nathan Marner to Stacey Marner, $1, property in Rome Township.

• Crawford County Sheriff to Bank of New York Mellon, $2,356.06, property in Linesville.

• Gene J. Sweeney to Joseph A. Jones, $1,900, property in Fairfield Township.

• Matthew T. Daly to Craig L. Hamilton, $310,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Kostas Poniros to Brian Scott, $19,900, property in South Shenango Township.

• Melvin Andrew Walker Jr. to R&S Rental Properties LLC, $43,000, property in Cochranton.

• Myra J. Weaver to Eric E. Erdley, $50,000, property in Meadville.

• Loren E. Miller to Robert K. Beatty, $125,000, property in Randolph Township.

• Paul H. Vogel to Daniel J. Capatolla, $76,500, property in Conneaut Township.

• Crawford County Sheriff to VES Holdings LLC, $58,000, property in Summit Township.

• Farmers National Bank of Emlenton to Tonya Vroman, $73,000, property in Rome Township.

• Crawford County Sheriff to Kyle Pratt, $54,900, property in West Mead Township.

• Jack L. Retchloff to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, $1, property in Hayfield Township.

• Drew K. Russ to David J. Cherry, $1, property in Summit Township, corrective deed.

• Bedeli LLC to Benna Kotch, $118,000, property in Meadville.

• Albaugh Realty LLC to JC Land Co. LLC, $60,000, property in Summit Township.

• Doris Dian Mangus to TJA Maze, $650, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Bernard Uzelac to Bernard Uzelac Joint Funded Revocable Trust Agreement, $1, property in Sadsbury Township, corrective deed.

• Shirley Minnis to David W. Minnis, $1, property in Meadville.

• Richard A. Suess to Richard A. Suess, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• Helen Gelev to Keith McMonagle, $9,700, property in North Shenango Township.

• Daniel Robles to Cristal Marie Niwa, $96,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Lorraine M. Huber to Michael Huber, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Bettie Lou Freyermuth to Supports Inc., $125,000, property in East Fairfield Township.

• Michael N. Dubiel to Blaine F. Aikin, $117,500, property in Centerville.

• Aaron A. Byler to William M. Miller, $135,000, property in Sparta Township.

• David J. Alloway to David J. Alloway, $0, property in South Shenango Township.

• John J. Mangine to John J. Mangine, $1, property in Meadville.

• Benjy Haenel to Andy D. Gingerich, $25,000, property in Sparta Township.

• Berdina C. Lanagan to Heather R. Fish, $101,000, property in Meadville.

• Pavel A. Dorofeyev to Shelby A. Fogle, $249,900, property in Cussewago Township.

• John Charles Phillips to Charmaine Renee Hott, $1, property in Rockdale Township.

• Douglas E. Luper to Douglas E. Luper, $1, property in Vernon Township.

• Timothy E. Osborn to Timothy S. Osborn, $1, property in East Fallowfield Township.

• John A. Richardson to Norman E. Taylor, $1, property in Blooming Valley.

• David J. Gordon to Lynnea Shaw, $118,500, property in Meadville.

• Sarah E. Odenweller to Vann Addison Hunt, $65,000, property in Meadville.

• Elma Nunemaker to Daryl L. Nunemaker, $1, property in Athens Township.

• John D. Spinnato to Lauren L. Dalton, $129,900, property in Vernon Township.

• Robin L. Riccio to Charles E. Malec, $368,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Steven L. Reed to Richard C. Hahn, $2,000, property in Sparta Township.

• Robert Fink to Tyler M. Wilson, $1, property in Hayfield Township.

• Frances Stonedale Revocable Trust to James L. Severo, $22,000 property in West Mead Township.

• Equity Trust Co. Cust FBO Jack Reinhardt IRA to Archie D. Cullen, $130,000, property in Summit Township.

• David M. Blake to Karen M. Rimdzius, $1, property in Meadville.

• Steven J. Popovich to Eric Puening, $10,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you