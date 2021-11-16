Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Ronald A. Suich to John J. Kurtz, $197,476.50, property in Greenwood Township.
• Ernst Farms LLC to Amy A. Knapp, $500, property in Vernon Township.
• Kathleen M. Beach to Danielle M. Warner, $1, property in Titusville.
• Christopher T. Mook to Christopher T. Mook, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Charlotte Y. Phillips to Larry T. Phillips, $115,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Shelby Lynn Doeberiener to Thomas H. Baker Jr., $147,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Jason R. Douglas to Carrie L. Douglas, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Elmer A. Welling Jr. to Sandra Francis, $1,500, property in Titusville.
• Owen R. Byler to Wallace J. Weaver, $100,000, property in Rome Township.
• Mary Ann King to Timothy L. Walker, $186,500, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Edward J. Metzler to Paul W. Smith, $30,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Timothy L. Walker to Touch Stone Solutions Inc., $145,500, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Jake S. Byler to Melvin M. Miller, $145,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• John W. Dillon to John M. Dillon, $189,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Daniel B. Diegelman to Jared Northrop, $45,000, property in Troy Township.
• John H. Kardos to Hunter J. Wozniak, $320,000, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Salvatore J. Calderone to Sam J. Calderone, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Francis W. Keller to Joseph Stiles, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Martha R. Hopkins to Robert C. Hopkins, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Nancy M. Prenatt to Douglas E. Prenatt, $1, property in Centerville.
• David G. Miller to Dipesh Maan, $389,500, property in East Mead Township.
• Julie L. Johnson to Kristopher R. Johnson, $106,715, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Pamela G. Lenigan to Cody J. Shidemantle, $380,000, property in Richmond Township.
• Julie Simon to Schmidhamer Rentals LLC, $10,500, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Robin L. Martin to Robin L. Martin, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Harold S. Wyberg to Harold S. Wyberg, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Harry W. Kehren to Randy T. Neely, $15,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Joseph R. Bufalino to Douglas J. Eldred, $32,500, property in Venango Township.
• Cochranton Lanes Inc. to Lee F. Duck, $80,000, property in Cochranton.
• Donald W. Owens to Alan J. Owens, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Michael L. Dugan to Justin L. Yeagley, $99,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• Janet A. Marasco to Melanie Lentz, $165,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Sara H. Pineo to Randy L. Kessler, $119,000, property in Meadville.
• Mary B. Walker to Christian Michael Hobbs, $1, property in Venango Township.
• Janet M. Funkhouser to Janet M. Funkhouser Revocable Living Trust, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Ryan L. Grubb to Michael P. Callihan Jr., $32,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Robert F. Michael to Robert F. Michael, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Gary G. Amboyer to David C. Taylor, $1, property in Titusville.
• Robert B. Keister Jr. to Stanford Land & Cattle LLC, $25,000, property in Richmond Township.
• Noah L. Byler to Noah L. Byler, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Tia Hays Schell to Nickolas L. Hays, $60,000, property in Greenwood Township.
• William C. Magee to Matthew P. Debold, $160,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2006 WF1 to Modern Designs Construction & Renovation LLC, $20,500, property in Meadville.
• Lois M. Budzinski Irrevocable Income Only Trust to Carl F. Randall, $124,900, property in West Mead Township.
• Daniel A. Simmerman to Chelsee R. Bavas, $196,000, property in Saegertown.
• Carolyn L. Kelley to Michael Edward Tribley III, $157,000, property in Linesville.
• Thomas G. Heibel to Jeffery S. Peterson, $42,000, property in Venango Township.
• Gregory S. Allen to Wayne E. Slee Jr., $148,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Terry E. Mailliard to Luke B. Mailliard, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Glen P. Appleby to Richard P. Phillips, $190,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Mary N. Durfee to FY LLC, $6,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Donald P. Durfee to FY LLC, $4,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Rebecca R. Postlewaite to Rebecca R. Marvin, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Donna J. O'Brien to Thomas O'Brien Irrevocable Trust, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Lawrence T. Perisco to Epiphany of the Lord Parish Charitable Trust, $1, property in Athens Township.
• Lawrence T. Perisco to Epiphany of the Lord Parish Charitable Trust, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Lawrence T. Perisco to Epiphany of the Lord Parish Charitable Trust, $1, property in Meadville.
• Lawrence T. Perisco to Epiphany of the Lord Parish Charitable Trust, $1, property in Meadville.
• James Joseph Bourke to William Ditty, $89,900, property in South Shenango Township.
• Joann Kelly to Kelli Ann Hilliard, $1, property in Titusville.
• Brenda S. Irwin to Nicole I. Henderson, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.