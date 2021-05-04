Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.

• Matthew M. Miller to Marci L. Dyer, $139,900, property in East Mead Township.

• George T. Getty to George C. Getty, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• D. Bruce Allen to D. Bruce Allen, $1, property in Sparta Township.

• Sadie Lou White to Michael White, $100,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Ronald D. Kay to Marie E. Kay, $10, property in Summerhill Township.

• Michael A. Tatters to Autumn L. Lundin, $179,900, property in Saegertown.

• Autumn L. Lundin to Deborah L. Litwiler, $87,000, property in Cambridge Springs.

• Brent A. Keeno to TL Pine No. 730 LLC, $82,000, property in Meadville.

• Thomas W. Ashman to Thomas W. Ashman, $1, property in Hayfield Township.

• Kimberly M. Hufford to Dale J. Lakomy, $12,500, property in North Shenango Township.

• Nancy Jean Ostrowski to Scott Gradler, $5,220, property in Rockdale Township.

• James A. Donovan to Allegheny Log Home & Molding Inc., $5,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Brett W. Ward to Philip A. Angell, $160,000, property in Cochranton.

• Sperry Farms Inc. to Hillandale Gettysburg LP, $4,870,328, property in East Fallowfield Township.

• Frisbee Family Trust to Daniel McNulty, $2,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Linda H.A. Boone to Linda H.A. Boone, $1, property in Richmond Township.

• Mary Kay Skvasik to Steven D. Crown, $67,000, property in West Shenango Township.

• Walter B. Knapp to L Properties LLC, $79,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Filegar Family Revocable Living Trust to Kevin R. Buzza, $129,000, property in Vernon Township.

• Mary Kay Skvasik to Steven D. Crown, $1, property in West Shenango Township.

• Frank D. Pattinato to John L. Siriano, $68,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Crist A. Gingerich to John H. Schmucker, $230,000, property in East Fairfield Township.

• Thomas Ridgway to Karl Fielding, $20,000, property in Steuben Township.

• Nancy Jo Mason to Jonathan Wright, $150,000, property in Bloomfield Township.

• New Ventures GN LLC to Northwest Laundry & Linens LLC, $115,000, property in Linesville.

• Marcia A. Hurl to Paul William Harahuc II, $117,000, property in Conneaut Township.

• F. Vincent Nazelrod to Erik J. Ostrofsky, $154,000, property in East Mead Township.

• Douglas T. Urquhart to Jayne Urquhart, $1, property in Meadville.

• Audrey J. Campbell to John Horgan, $194,000, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Richard Todd Miller to Connor W. Grieb, $130,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Robert W. Zorn to Robert J. Zorn, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• Charles A. Cable to Mario V. DeGasperis, $162,000, property in Meadville.

• J&K Eggs to Hillandale Gettysburg LP, $232,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.

• Carolyn L. Weaver to Carolyn L. Weaver, $1, property in Fairfield Township, corrective deed.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Victor W. Capozzolo, $1,100, property in Summit Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Victor W. Capozzolo, $1,100, property in Summit Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Monica Dickey, $500, property in North Shenango Township.

• Karen Jez to Michele Holt, $111,000, property in Titusville.

• Schep Properties LLC to Nolan G. Schepner, $70,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Joseph M. Pacek to Jody Scopack, $40,050, property in Conneaut Township.

• Roger L. Runyan to Joshua A. Hannaford, $43,200, property in Fairfield Township.

• Holly Schlehofer to Zachary D. Culbertson, $140,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Mary Louise Keller to James R. Caruso, $189,000, property in Fairfield Township.

• Nellie J. Rhoades to John M. Hancock, $168,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Cherie Marie Humes to Jimmie Ray Humes, $0, property in Steuben Township.

• John E. Scobel to John D. Scobel, $1, property in Athens Township.

• Overnighters Inc. to Kevin L. Handlow, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Keith P. Beastrom to Parag M. Kamdar, $2,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Roberta M. Beck to Sean A. Beck, $1, property in West Mead Township.

• Gregory Fields to Erin B. Mendicino, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• Russell Carpenter to James E. McCalla, $49,000, property in Conneaut Township.

• Ronald A. Lawrence to Carrie Elizabeth Lawrence, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Ronald A. Lawrence to Ryan Andrew Lawrence, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Kevin E Williams to Wayne Trask, $65,000, property in Bloomfield Township.

• John F. Gibson Revocable Living Trust to Terry P. Carlson, $185,000, property in Summit Township.

• No. 1st United Presbyterian Congregation Linesville to Celena J. Davis, $82,000, property in Linesville.

• Lloyd L. Artman to Terry L. Clymer, $70,000, property in Cambridge Township.

• John A. Long to Christine C. Pritchard, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Jeff L. Vivian to Jeff L. Vivian, $1, property in Woodcock Township.

• Jeffrey L. Kachik to Raymond E. Graham, $1, property in Richmond Township.

• Chris E. Long to Dennis L. McClelland, $25,000, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Mark Francis Himber to Natalie Tharp, $1, property in Conneaut Township.

• Harry E. Banner to Timothy Palermo, $9,500, property in Troy Township.

• Daren J. Cruea to Richard John Timmerman IV, $181,000, property in Cambridge Township.

• John Daniel Illig to Marian G. Baltozer, $135,000, property in Venango Township.

• Donald Craven to Joshua G. Michaels, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Kathleen M. Steinbeck to Nicholas D. Steinbeck, $60,000, property in Fairfield Township.

• Philip A. Jackson to William F. Altmire, $260,000, property in Steuben Township.

• Michele A. Zieziula to Ashley A. Ritchey, $142,000, property in Meadville.

