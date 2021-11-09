Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.

• Christopher Berwald to Jenna Simmons, $135,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Curtis Clark to Gary J. VanBuren, $46,200, property in Meadville.

• Pauline Manghir to Raymond Blystone, $100,000, property in Cambridge Township.

• Willis D. Troyer to Ronald R. Troyer, $1, property in Athens Township.

• Christopher A. Johnston to Jonathan J. Roae, $29,620.50, property in East Mead Township.

• Ruth Ann Bach to David J. Zelasco, $176,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Rodney A. Boor to Matthew Hollabaugh, $170,000, property in East Mead Township.

• Betty Costello to Mary Ann Hadden, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• Donald A. Luikart to Christopher T. Mook, $159,000, property in Hayfield Township.

• Raleigh J. Beusch to Ruth Ann Bach, $76,600, property in West Mead Township.

• Steven M. Takes to Christina S. Sopko, $1, property in Greenwood Township.

• David Rock to Douglas L. Burchill, $40,000, property in Vernon Township.

• Jacqueline P. Decapite to Chad K. Dorney, $2,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Kathleen A. Maloney to Thomas F. Myers, $180,000, property in Woodcock Township, corrective deed.

• Bobbie Jo Gable to L Properties LLC, $40,000 property in Meadville.

• Yoder Family Trust to Thomas Smith, $60,000, property in Hydetown.

• Ryan C. Wescoat to Ryan C. Wescoat, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.

• George L. Schroeder to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home Inc., $18,000, property in Meadville.

• Linda L. Eldred to Jonathan D. Herman, $45,000, property in Titusville.

• Hazel O. Ernst to Anchored Properties LLC, $40,000, property in Titusville.

• Equity Trust Company FBO James A. Udischas Jr. IRA to Shawn R. Moore, $35,000, property in Beaver Township.

• Cathy L. Anderson to Hunter R. Mangel Irrevocable Trust, $1, property in Rome Township.

• Cathy L. Anderson to Hunter R. Mangel Irrevocable Trust, $1, property in Sparta Township.

• Kathlyn Maria Gingerich to Hostetler Rentals LLC, $169,021, property in East Mead Township.

• James D. Lackey to John David Sadler, $30,000, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Stallard Properties LLC to SAW Realty LLC, $117,000, property in Linesville.

• Vickie F. Hadjuk to Danetta Stoernell, $80,000, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Caryl R. Stevens to Springboro borough, $1, property in Springboro.

• Kimberly Ann Long to James K. Long, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Simon J. Miller to Justin R. Haight, $110,000, property in Greenwood Township.

• Thomas H. Baker Jr. to Adam D. Stallard, $145,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Kathleen J. Wykoff Irrevocable Trust to SJF Real Estate Holdings LLC, $94,600, property in West Mead Township.

• Rueben J. Miller to Daniel J. Miller, $60,000, property in Athens Township.

• Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County to Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, $1, property in Meadville.

• Adam D. Stallard to Sheri L. Baker, $100,000, property in Summit Township.

• Rogers Trust to James Hart, $79,900, property in Vernon Township.

• James A. Miller Revocable Living Trust to Phillip V. Miller, $262,500, property in Wayne Township.

• Doris Karwoski Trust to Darrell K. Mealy, $30,000, property in Titusville.

• Thomas Gajdowski to Mose S. Yoder, $268,645, property in Cussewago Township.

• Zachary M. Taylor to Raymond M. Franz, $110,000, property in Cochranton.

• Richard C. Baker to Edward J. Pietroski Jr., $239,900, property in East Fallowfield Township.

• Carlton Company Inc. to Jakie Shetler, $9,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Richard H. Rogers to Robert M. Layton, $5,000, property in Hayfield Township.

• Michael E. Lubert III to Rebecca R. James, $115,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• David P. Banyai to Michael Wincko, $132,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Reash Church to Enos D. Troyer, $150,000, property in Fairfield Township.

• Richard Suchy to Jeffrey R. Suchy, $1, property in Conneaut Township.

• Kimberly R. Burchill to William Scott Burchill, $1, property in East Fairfield Township.

• Judy Rauenswinter to Judy Rauenswinter, $1, property in Cambridge Township.

• Judy Rauenswinter to Judy Rauenswinter, $1, property in Meadville.

• Judy Rauenswinter to Judy Rauenswinter, $1, property in Venango.

• Joseph M. Kaminski to Gregory A. McIntosh, $30,000, property in Spring Township.

• Bonita L. Rambo to Ashley Mick, $1, property in Randolph Township.

• Bonita L. Rambo to Ashley Mick, $1, property in West Mead Township.

• Theodore E. Conklin to Theodore E. Conklin Revocable Living Trust, $1, property in East Fairfield Township.

• William E. Miller to MBS Solutions Real Estate LLC, $23,000, property in Meadville.

• Norman E. Taylor to Armstrong Real Estate Holdings LLC, $33,500, property in Blooming Valley.

• United Refining Company to Prime Realty Inc., $613,506, property in Meadville.

• Andrew Mellon to Shelby Jo Mellon, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Kevin G. Zahniser to Nicole L. Zahniser, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Robert H. Blake to Howard Bellaire, $131,000, property in South Shenango Township.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you