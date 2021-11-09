Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Christopher Berwald to Jenna Simmons, $135,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Curtis Clark to Gary J. VanBuren, $46,200, property in Meadville.
• Pauline Manghir to Raymond Blystone, $100,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Willis D. Troyer to Ronald R. Troyer, $1, property in Athens Township.
• Christopher A. Johnston to Jonathan J. Roae, $29,620.50, property in East Mead Township.
• Ruth Ann Bach to David J. Zelasco, $176,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Rodney A. Boor to Matthew Hollabaugh, $170,000, property in East Mead Township.
• Betty Costello to Mary Ann Hadden, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Donald A. Luikart to Christopher T. Mook, $159,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Raleigh J. Beusch to Ruth Ann Bach, $76,600, property in West Mead Township.
• Steven M. Takes to Christina S. Sopko, $1, property in Greenwood Township.
• David Rock to Douglas L. Burchill, $40,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Jacqueline P. Decapite to Chad K. Dorney, $2,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Kathleen A. Maloney to Thomas F. Myers, $180,000, property in Woodcock Township, corrective deed.
• Bobbie Jo Gable to L Properties LLC, $40,000 property in Meadville.
• Yoder Family Trust to Thomas Smith, $60,000, property in Hydetown.
• Ryan C. Wescoat to Ryan C. Wescoat, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• George L. Schroeder to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home Inc., $18,000, property in Meadville.
• Linda L. Eldred to Jonathan D. Herman, $45,000, property in Titusville.
• Hazel O. Ernst to Anchored Properties LLC, $40,000, property in Titusville.
• Equity Trust Company FBO James A. Udischas Jr. IRA to Shawn R. Moore, $35,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Cathy L. Anderson to Hunter R. Mangel Irrevocable Trust, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Cathy L. Anderson to Hunter R. Mangel Irrevocable Trust, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Kathlyn Maria Gingerich to Hostetler Rentals LLC, $169,021, property in East Mead Township.
• James D. Lackey to John David Sadler, $30,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Stallard Properties LLC to SAW Realty LLC, $117,000, property in Linesville.
• Vickie F. Hadjuk to Danetta Stoernell, $80,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Caryl R. Stevens to Springboro borough, $1, property in Springboro.
• Kimberly Ann Long to James K. Long, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Simon J. Miller to Justin R. Haight, $110,000, property in Greenwood Township.
• Thomas H. Baker Jr. to Adam D. Stallard, $145,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Kathleen J. Wykoff Irrevocable Trust to SJF Real Estate Holdings LLC, $94,600, property in West Mead Township.
• Rueben J. Miller to Daniel J. Miller, $60,000, property in Athens Township.
• Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County to Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, $1, property in Meadville.
• Adam D. Stallard to Sheri L. Baker, $100,000, property in Summit Township.
• Rogers Trust to James Hart, $79,900, property in Vernon Township.
• James A. Miller Revocable Living Trust to Phillip V. Miller, $262,500, property in Wayne Township.
• Doris Karwoski Trust to Darrell K. Mealy, $30,000, property in Titusville.
• Thomas Gajdowski to Mose S. Yoder, $268,645, property in Cussewago Township.
• Zachary M. Taylor to Raymond M. Franz, $110,000, property in Cochranton.
• Richard C. Baker to Edward J. Pietroski Jr., $239,900, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• Carlton Company Inc. to Jakie Shetler, $9,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Richard H. Rogers to Robert M. Layton, $5,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Michael E. Lubert III to Rebecca R. James, $115,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• David P. Banyai to Michael Wincko, $132,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Reash Church to Enos D. Troyer, $150,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• Richard Suchy to Jeffrey R. Suchy, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Kimberly R. Burchill to William Scott Burchill, $1, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Judy Rauenswinter to Judy Rauenswinter, $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• Judy Rauenswinter to Judy Rauenswinter, $1, property in Meadville.
• Judy Rauenswinter to Judy Rauenswinter, $1, property in Venango.
• Joseph M. Kaminski to Gregory A. McIntosh, $30,000, property in Spring Township.
• Bonita L. Rambo to Ashley Mick, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Bonita L. Rambo to Ashley Mick, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Theodore E. Conklin to Theodore E. Conklin Revocable Living Trust, $1, property in East Fairfield Township.
• William E. Miller to MBS Solutions Real Estate LLC, $23,000, property in Meadville.
• Norman E. Taylor to Armstrong Real Estate Holdings LLC, $33,500, property in Blooming Valley.
• United Refining Company to Prime Realty Inc., $613,506, property in Meadville.
• Andrew Mellon to Shelby Jo Mellon, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Kevin G. Zahniser to Nicole L. Zahniser, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Robert H. Blake to Howard Bellaire, $131,000, property in South Shenango Township.