Editor’s note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Cindy A. Allen to Cindy A. Allen, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• Donald George Goetz to Charles Knox, $515,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Bernard E. Skiff to Jay Gill, $95,000, property in Spartansburg.
• Travis L. Saulsbery to Travis L. Saulsbery, $144,706.94, property in Summit Township.
• J. Temple Jarrell to Jeremy S. Hitchcock, $272,750, property in Hayfield Township.
• Jaxon Property Management LLC to K&N Real Estate LLC, $210,000, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Jaxon Property Management LLC to K&N Real Estate LLC, $30,000, property in Titusville.
• Jennifer M. Brown to Aiden Nash, $115,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Kathleen F. Kilgallon to Linda A. Laidlaw, $126,800, property in Meadville.
• Jarod J. Davis to Shelby L. Davis, $1, property in Pine Township.
• Donna E. Schuchert to Nicholas S. Schuchert, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Robin L. Moss to Gary P. Herbert, $423,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Cindy A. Allen to James A. Custead, $200,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Stephen J. McCaskey to Stephen J. McCaskey, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• New Wine 6 LLC to Nicole Marie Bauer, $189,900, property in Meadville.
• Christi A. Atkinson to Christi A. Atkinson, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• Debbie Young to Laura Dayton, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Clarence Hoffman to Bonnie L. Hoffman, $1, property in Spring Township.
• Fourth & Howard Properties LLC to Carrie Reiss, $150,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Abigail C.L. Gwin to Thomas F. Bergman, $171,555, property in Troy Township.
• Elvin Rose to Elvin Rose, $1, property in Meadville.
• Jeffrey Shadeck to William Kephart, $2,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• James A. Davis to Rachel R. Davis, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Brian R. Cumpstom to Hope Rose, $150,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Robert W. Fleming to Fleming Family Trust, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Carl L. Vandusen to Carl L. Vandusen, $1, property in Pine Township.
• Frank Kosarich to David F. Dreslinski, $1, property in Spring Township.
• Cody Wakefield to David Ongley, $239,900, property in Rome Township.
• Todd K. Ashoff to Pier 66 Inn LLC, $355,500, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Donald D. Rodgers to Rita E. Rodgers, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Kevin S. Oldakowski to Robert H. Zwier, $295,000, property in Meadville.
• Edward J. Losko to Edward J. Losko, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Jason R. Amory to Daniel L. Smith, $72,500, property in Meadville.
• Nicholas G. Despo Irrevocable Trust Agreement to John T. Despo, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• The City of Meadville to Meadville Redevelopment Authority, $725,000, property in Meadville.
• John T. Despo to Tomas S. Wheelock, $187,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Jack K. Hetrick to Todd W. Rosenberg, $122,000, property in Titusville.
• Douglas M. Crowther to Shirley A. Keyes, $90,000, property in Titusville.
• F. Christopher Gates to F. Christopher Gates, $1, property in Conneaut Lake.
• FY LLC to John Wagner, $2,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Jared Serra to Evan D. Wasko, $97,000, property in Meadville.
• Greta Brooks to Greta Brooks, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Kevin Miller to Kanect Holdings Co., $37,950, property in Conneaut Township.
• Michael B. Stapleton to James T. Volle, $3,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Midfirst Bank to Susan L. Coulter, $68,000, property in West Fallowfield Township.
• Andrew J. Morandini Living Trust to Christine B. Allison, $165,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Meadville Redevelopment Authority to Home Care Connections Inc., $725,000, property in Meadville.
• Barry J. Adams to Meadville Redevelopment Authority, $1, property in Meadville.
• Patricia A. Power to Steven Paul Beningo, $260,000, property in Meadville.
• Billy D. Miller to Micah Miner, $65,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Scott D. Debruycker to Edward G. Debruycker, $1, property in Meadville.
• Stallard Trust to Kimberly M. Phillips, $80,000, property in Conneaut Lake.
• Jesse H. Warren to Laurie A. Curtis, $200,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Travis M. Grieco to Brian S. Tripp, $198,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Richard T. Gray to Gray Family Revocable Trust, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Sharon Richie Graves to Troy William Stininger, $40,000, property in Meadville.
• David E. Thayer to Alan L. Herrmann, $319,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Janice Holan to Janice Holan, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Angelo Pero to Terry M. Robison, $1,000, property in Meadville.
• Shona E. Strachan to Shona E. Strachan 2021 Trust, $1, property in Union Township.
• Mark J. Kotch to Jay Kreider, $160,000, property in Summit Township.
• Shona E. Strachan to Shona E. Strachan 2021 Trust, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Donna Lee Eckart to Gerald W. Eckart, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Charles A. Shearer to Jack L. Shearer, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Shirley J. Bacon to Leslie O. Trask, $125,000, property in Bloomfield Township.