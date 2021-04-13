Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Gary W. Groom to Diana R. Richards Revocable Trust, $162,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Shawn G. Monnie to Meadville Redevelopment Authority, $100,000, property in Meadville.
• Jeffery C. Mattis to Jeffery C. Mattis, $1, property in East Mead Township.
• Daniel P. Bazylak to Mackenzie L. Miller, $161,000, property in Greenwood Township.
• Lake Rentals LLC to Irwin Properties LLC, $1, property in Summit Township, corrective deed.
• James J. Malfatti to Eric V. Eckels, $110,100, property in South Shenango Township.
• Donald G. McCoy to Brian T. Carryer, $112,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Christopher LaBruzzo to Erin Sheridan, $126,700, property in Meadville.
• Lucy Kirchner to Susannah L. Haines, $83,750, property in Meadville.
• Charles M. Shelvey to Autumn Gair, $92,000, property in Meadville.
• Bruce M. Stephens to Jeff L. Vivian, $127,250, property in Woodcock Township.
• Morocco Family Limited Partnership to PTR Real Estate Holdings LLC, $1, property in Meadville.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Keith Hasker, $3,000, property in Meadville.
• Clayton J. Haught to Christina R. Dillinger, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Richard S. Garris to Andrew Michael Kralj, $175,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Danielle L. Consla to Chiara Fucci, $2,000, property in Conneautville.
• David Coddington to Kenneth Charles Graf Jr., $302,500, property in Woodcock Township.
• Randy Brewer to Paula T. Confer, $54,500, property in Sparta Township.
• Joseph T. Hanes to Diane E. Emes, $130,000, property in Meadville.
• Donna L. Powell to Lary Hovis, $31,000, property in Spring Township.
• Mark D. Yaeger to Bynum & Sons Logging & Lumber LLC, $40,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Greg Cook to A&B Land Adventures LLC, $10,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Barbara J. Hayes to Vanessa L. Wolf, $225,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Richard E. Hummer to Logan Dempsey, $92,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Gregory Cook to A&B Land Adventures LLC, $5,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Shirley D. Graham to Jarid M. Day, $159,900, property in West Mead Township.
• Beverly J. Dunn Oakes to Darla M. Dunn, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Crystal Sadenwasser to Randal Paul Fox, $52,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Lisa M. Carr to Troy A. Gillette, $127,100, property in Conneaut Township.
• Pamela Luise Mulligan to Jason Matthew Mulligan, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Richard O. Elliott to Thomas Killmeyer, $15,000, property in Pine Township.
• Justin W. Hoenke to Lee Ann Glowzenski, $64,000, property in Titusville.
• Frances Stonedale Revocable Trust to Kevin J. Dearborn, $125,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Randall Zilko to Joan K. Myers, $1, property in Summit Township, corrective deed.
• Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Jack E. Wyant, $500, property in Vernon Township.
• Milton Lee Schweitzer to Milton Lee Schweitzer, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Drew K. Russ to Drew K. Russ, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Pamela K. Roche to Matthew John Colella, $245,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Nicole E. Kaltenbaugh to Jeremy D. Klink, $130,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• Norman J. Yoder to John D. Miller, $80,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Robert J. Lanciotti Revocable Trust to Troy A. Danielson, $200,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Joseph Richard Pantalone to Thomas S. Wehman, $3,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Deborah L. Litwiler to Baya Beaudry, $102,000, property in Union Township.
• Richard J. Gero to Kevin L. Howick, $2,500, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Nicholas Bancroft to Anthony Joseph Peterson Myers, $84,000, property in Meadville.
• Karen Cole to Payton K. Cole, $75,000, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Richard A. Metzger to Richard A. Metzger, $1, property in Meadville.
• Margery A. Ritter to James T. Volle, $8,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Patricia A. Rau to David Ellis, $25,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Dawn Investment Group LLC to Michael Pfaff, $71,500, property in West Shenango Township.
• Joan K. Myers to Randall Zilko, $1, property in Summit Township, corrective deed.
• James T. Delaney to James T. Delaney, $1, property in Summit Township.
• David William Hricsina to Lisa C. Latshaw, $65,000, property in Greenwood Township.
• Richard A. Metzger to Richard A. Metzger, $1, property in Meadville.
• Winiferd Jones to A&L Rental Properties LLC, $115,000, property in Meadville.
• Robert M. Kongelka to Robert M. Kongelka, $0, property in Vernon Township.
• Mary L. Lehmann to Tracy Petrella Special Needs Trust, $1, property in Beaver Township.
• Reuben J. Troyer to Conneautville Amish Church, $1, property in Spring Township.
• Steven R. Miller to Conneautville Amish Church, $185,000, property in Spring Township.
• Wayne F. Smith to Joel David Mowris, $265,000, property in East Mead Township.
• Steven J. Popovich to Steven J. Popovich, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Steven J. Popovich to Gary Slater, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Mary L. Lehmann to Philip Lehmann, $1, property in Beaver Township.
• Allan F. Dunnewold to Ann M. Archacki, $1, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Linda E. King to Michael R. King, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Heidi Prince to Tracy Petrella Special Needs Trust, $1, property in Beaver Township.
• Joseph B. Marcello Jr. to Brandon Michael Marcello, $1, property in Pine Township.
• Carmeline S. Francis to Perry Properties Inc., 1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Michael S. White to Eric M. White, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Gregory Fields to Ellen L. Durden, $1, property in Fairfield Township.
• Samuel W. Steck to Tammy A. Bakus, $140,000, property in Richmond Township.
• Tammy A. Bakus to Kyle Steven Brubaker, $375,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Robert H. Zadach to Robert William Hayes, $188,950, property in North Shenango Township.
• Shawn M. Young to Joseph J. Tumas, $130,000, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Roberta M. Beck to Ina B. Mailliard, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Jerauld L. Smith to Douglas Johnson, $25,000, property in Summit Township.
• St. John Missionary Baptist Church to Lake Park Realty II LLC, $39,000, property in Meadville.
• Henry J. Finck to Matthew J. Musser, $290,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Mary Beth Anderson to Jenna Rae Millin, $117,130.19, property in Sadsbury Township.
• David A. Bussard to Jason Kirclich, $230,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• Michael T. Regalski to James Chorba, $8,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Matthew S. King to Matthew S. King, $1, property in Union Township.
• Nazarene Church of Tryonville to Marjorie Lucille Grove, $1, property in Steuben Township.
• PENNCREST School District to Frost Ridge Maple Farm LLC, $75,000, property in Blooming Valley.
• Sean M. McNally to Sean M. McNally, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Ryan C. McGowan to Ryan C. McGowan, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• James G. Frew Asset Protection Trust to Timothy J. Frew, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Wesbanco Bank Inc. to Mark Lessig, $9,825.20, property in Summit Township.
• Lakeland Area Bible Church to Todd Eugene Kantz, $10,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Myrle R. Knickerbocker Jr. to Christopher J. Veselic, $125,000, property in Cochranton.
• Rexford W. Hall to David James Hall, $1, property in Athens Township.
• Conneautville Borough to Seman Holdings LLC, $28,550, property in Conneautville.
• Florence A. Owens to Donald W. Owens, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Sylvia L. Dratler to Ian D. Eccles, $239,900, property in Meadville.