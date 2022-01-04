Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Barbara L. Horton to Eric Wilson, $180,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Chelby L. Robinson to Michael J. Potosky, $55,000, property in Townville.
• Chiara Fucci to Zackary Hanson, $2,000, property in Conneautville.
• Christine S. Moyers to Charles Coyle, $150,900, property in Vernon Township.
• Richard A. Metzger to Mosbacher Enterprises LLC, $40,000, property in Meadville.
• Charles E. Prenatt to Lawrence A. Prenatt, $52,500, property in Titusville.
• Louis A. Siliano to Edwin P. Coates, $10,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Kevin R. Lenz to Lenz Family Revocable Living Trust, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Julia Olsen to James A. Dickey, $35,000, property in Steuben Township.
• Patricia M. Hunter to Ralph E. Hunter, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Kimberly Fleet to Timothy D. Hart, $82,000, property in East Mead Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to Housing & Urban Development, $1,427.53, property in South Shenango Township.
• John K. Callery to Grey Coast LLC, $155,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Don W. Brian to William Kay Properties LLC, $220,000, property in Meadville.
• Dean W. Eckenrode to Leo S. Cancilla, $88,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Lynette M. Kosar to Christopher J. Williams, $115,000, property in Greenwood Township.
• Theresa Shepard to Toby J. Legare, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Carol A. McGarry to Matthew S. Baker, $65,000, property in Titusville.
• F. Philip Right to George E. Davis, $60,000, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Regina M. Bichsel to Jill M. Stafford, $1, property in West Shenango Township.
• Anthony R. Stewart to Michael T. Moore, $145,000, property in West Fallowfield Township.
• David C. Wiard to David C. Wiard, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Sylvia J. Schaaf to Jong Yonhas Hartoyo, $210,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• James D. Martin to Christopher Holtzman, $250,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Michelle A. Wentling to Michelle A. Wentling, $0, property in South Shenango Township.
• J. Joel Kalas to Julie L. Weber, $60,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• City of Titusville to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, $0, property in Titusville.
• Tri State Oil Field Supply Inc. to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, $0, property in Titusville.
• Charter Plastics Inc. to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, $0, property in Titusville.
• Carolyn Louise Smith to Bruce D. Nicols, $12,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Ronald A. Bell to Rikki L. Belak, $85,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Paul R. Holtz to Eric Skelton, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Robert A. Felkay to Andrew Devlin, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Joyce L. Naples to Thomas L. Roberts, $90,000, property in Vernon Township.
• William L. Matteson to Angela S. Matteson, $1, property in Athens Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Jelaine l. Cain, $2,500, property in Conneautville
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to John C. Pursley, $500, property in West Shenango Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Deborah L. Pursley, $1,100, property in West Shenango Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to FY LLC, $15,500, property in Steuben Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Jelaine L. Cain, $500, property in Summerhill Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Jelaine L. Cain, $1,500, property in Summerhill Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Robert M. Bochter II, $11,500, property in Summit Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Zerfoss Property LLC, $14,000, property in Summit Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to FY LLC, $17,000, property in Venango.
• Vincent James Lopresto to Keith A. Buttonm $1, property in Summit Township.
• Brandon McCann to Ora H. Schwartz Jr., $40,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Slovak Savings Bank to Jane B. O'Malley, $1, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Louis M. Condrasky to Joseph E. Miller, $168,750, property in Rome Township.
• Richard H. Myles to Julie M. Painter, $95,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• E. Scott Brady to Ashton R. Kohler, $180,900, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Harry A. Kraeling to Tanner Stallard, $145,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Harvey J. Blass to Harvey J. Blass, $1, property in Beaver Township.
• Douglas V. Stewart to Marcus D. Bishop, $25,000, property in Conneautville.
• Halina Maria Petergol to Harvey J. Blass, $30,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Kevin E. Watts to Nehemiah Homes LLC, $156,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Timothy M. Kochin to Gary B. Drennen Trust, $55,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• Karen Lee Stultz to Justin Cooper, $5,000, property in Athens Township.
• Allan A. Gingerich to Crist C. Byler, $56,000, property in Sparta Township.
• First National Bank of Pennsylvania to Larry Glenn Dickey Jr., $41,100, property in Summit Township.
• Ulrike Shaon Donahue to Zachary T. Elliott, $190,000, property in East Mead Township.