Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Florence K. Speidel to William D. Speidel III, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Wilbur D. Graybill to Tammy L. Ray, $1, property in Athens Township.
• Thomas M. Wilson to Cory R. Burek, $52,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Frank R. Jaskolski to Ashley White, $120,000, property in Summit Township.
• Muryl L. Byre to Cheyenne M. Slingluff, $30,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Rockdale Trust No. 138 to Shannon Spiegel, $4,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Gustavo Zuleta, $500, property in Vernon Township.
• William H. Taft to Aaron A. Lee, $10,000, property in Rome Township.
• Charlene K. Roseberry to Benjamin L. Perkins, $150,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• David M. Corner to Charlene K. Toy, $150,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Jeff Clark Apartments LLC to No. 516 Jones LLC, $87,500, property in Titusville.
• Shirley M. Smith to George Smith, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Toby Jay Cressman to No. 516 Jones LLC, $72,000, property in Titusville.
• Gerald S. Greene to Gregory A. Harvey, $45,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Arthur F. White to John W. Gallaher III, $5,000, property in Pine Township.
• Frederick Krinks to Jacob R. Sherry, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Jamie J. Allen to Marquette Savings Bank, $1, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• Scott E. Allen to Randall A. Harrah, $35,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Frederick Krinks to Alexandra M. Sherry, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Christopher J. Coat to Julie Coughlin Coat, $1, property in Hydetown.
• Kimber L. Zolnier to Joel A. Zolnier, $62,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Ronald L. Jones to Troy R. Firth, $75,000, property in Rome Township.
• John A. Rose Jr. to Cristy J. Burkholder, $56,000, property in Rome Township.
• Xaioyun Huang to Emmanuel Moses, $103,000, property in Meadville.
• Robin S. Luke to Robin S. Luke, $1, property in Summerhill Township.
• William A. Scott to Tru North Realty LLC, $400,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Richard A. Nesbitt to Richard A. Nesbitt, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Nicholas D. Davis to Randy Marco Monroe, $225,000, property in Meadville.
• Connie Daniels to Chase Lesher, $73,420, property in Cussewago Township.
• Douglas M. Hutchinson to Adrianna L. Holben, $242,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Emanuel A. Erb to Steven R. Miller, $259,000, property in Spring Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to U.S. Bank NA, $1,379.02, property in Vernon Township.
• George Sylves to Valerie N. Sylves, $1, property in Union Township, corrective deed.
• Gerald F. Hamilton to Daniel G. Rogers, $125,000, property in East Mead Township.
• Marty R. Rutter to Carlos Esquilos, $5,000, property in Meadville.
• Larry G. Kebert to Ian Ocilka, $380,000, property in Summit Township.
• Christopher Stephen Nardi to Mark A. Yanacek, $197,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Mark T. Greiner to Mark T. Greiner, $1, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Shirley Smith Schmunk to Anthony W. Marmalich, $13,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Universal Pressure Pumping Inc. to Passilla LP, $32,500, property in Meadville.
• Richard C. Welker to Rebecca Arterbury, $1, property in Conneautville.
• William C. Easterlin to David A. Reinhart, $162,500, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Union City DPP LLC to Safran Family Houston LLC, $1,543,000, property in Bloomfield Township.