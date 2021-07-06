Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Gold Nugget Properties LLC to Jeremy Vorous, $95,000, property in Meadville.
• Walter E. Hornburg Jr. Marital Trust to Adam Slingluff, $39,000, property in Richmond Township.
• Robert C. Thayer to Kimberly Yvonne Masternak, $1, property in Venango.
• John C. Griffiths to William C. Winkler Jr., $92,500, property in Conneaut Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to First Guaranty Mortgage Corp., $2,526.39, property in North Shenango Township.
• Samuel Lee Hiott to Jeremy C. Slagle, $135,000, property in Cochranton.
• Dennis M. Kuberry to Karl Henton, $140,000, property in Rome Township.
• Raymond M. Novak to Raymond Novak Irrevocable Trust, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Richard H. Rogers to Benjy Haenel, $13,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Touch Stone Solutions Inc. to John E. Guthrie, $25,000, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Sylvan Resources LLC to Clayton E. Dale, $55,000, property in East Mead Township.
• Lawrence Sherred to Lawrence S. Pavolko, $61,000, property in Venango Township.
• Robert J. Troutner to Robert J. Troutner, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Angela J. Poncar to Stoneycreek Development LLC, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Joshua A. Bergman to Melissa A. Bergman, $1, property in Titusville.
• Paul A. Hewston to Paul A. Hewston, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Barbara A. Judd to Shelby GT LLC, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• James E. Byler to Kendall Myers, $237,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Virginia L. Mancastroppa to Joseph M. Justice, $1, property in Titusville.
• Daniel L. Zinz to Jake S. Byler, $109,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Sharon A. Harvey to Erik Michael Ward, $60,000, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Michael L. Hurley to Timothy A. Falkner, $165,900, property in Meadville.
• Nancy Ryba Mullaney to James H. O'Dell, $3,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Brandon L. Garvey to Stephen A. Mahoney, $500, property in South Shenango Township.
• James B. Janaszek to James E. Leadbitter, $3,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Raymond A. Sutter to Paul Makarevick Jr., $7,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Melvin M. Weaver to Matthew J. Bricker, $165,000, property in Rome Township.
• Christopher J. Wise to Rock Solid Services LLC, $49,000, property in Meadville.
• AT&T Corp. to Subcarrier Communications Inc., $40,000, property in East Mead Township.
• Janet R. Taylor to Scott W. Taylor, $1, property in Athens Township.
• Roger L. Blood to Justin Reed, $20,000, property in Springboro.
• Thomas R. Durney to Trudy D. Duncan, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Robert E. Stephany to Victor W. Capozzolo, $18,000, property in Summit Township.
• Saegertown DPP V LLC to Radix DG Nominee LLC, $1,377,802.94, property in Saegertown.
• Louise Ann Yates to Harry J. Belisky, $169,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Julie A. Willis, $41,388, property in Titusville.
• Andrew W. Gingerich to Clayton Lee McKean, $118,700, property in Rome Township.
• Randy Lee Eddy to John P.V. Macken, $103,000, property in Townville.
• Davis D. Hays to Joan E. Hays, $1, property in Greenwood Township.
• John A. Mook to Randy L. Eddy, $99,500, property in Cussewago Township.
• Delbert E. Grizzell to Victor K. Cafaro, $25,847.66, property in Linesville.
• Kevin P. Thomas to Matthew L. Dugan, $375,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Samuel G. Enterline to L. Properties LLC, $32,500, property in Meadville.
• Samuel G. Enterline to L. Properties LLC, $40,000, property in Meadville.
• Jeffrey A. Ferri to Jeffrey A. Jamieson, $45,000, property in Troy Township.
• Linda Lou Reinhardt to John J. Harkless, $132,500, property in Meadville.
• Joseph Schlabach to Shetlers Enterprises LLC, $60,000, property in Cochranton.
• Anthony J. Cancilla to Anthony J. Cancilla, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Jeffrey S. Peirish to Joshua D. Orr, $139,000, property in Conneaut Lake.
• Bryon G. Laird to Karen L. Martin, $90,100, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Brendy Wazelle to Trinity Real Estate Holdings LLC, $1, property in Fairfield Township.
• Lawrence Zehr to Daniel J. Bowes, $295,000, property in Meadville.
• Lawrence Zehr to Christina J. Bowes, $1, property in Meadville.
• Shayna L. Nowark to Karl L. Marshall, $10,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Robert Judd to Shelby GT LLC, $23,292.50, property in Rome Township.
• GNB Investors LLC to Matthew D. Miller, $87,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to John W. Sheakley, $38,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Judy L. Miller to Kelly C. Conner, $1, property in Linesville.
• Scott W. Schreffler to Jamie J. Schoch, $45,000, property in Titusville.
• Galen Garber to David J. Nisley, $250,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• Glendon L. Harry to Daniel L. Harry, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• Doris J. Olson to William K. McChesney, $99,000, property in Titusville.
• Scott Dale Young to Northwestern Pennsylvania Martial Arts Association, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to Time Square Reo LLC, $1,409.62, property in Hayfield Township.
• Paul Lyle Keene to Paul Lyle Keene, $1 property in Sadsbury Township.
• Randy David Knuth to Kevin R. Kraeling, $70,000, property in Saegertown.
• Ian David Eccles to Tristan A. Deets, $15,000, property in West Mead Township.
• A. Lorraine Hornaman to James K. Hornaman, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• David A. Dygert to Daniel A. Dygert, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• John A. Rose Jr. to Tanner A. Rose, $1, property in Rome Township.