Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Connie A. Moody to Charles Gourn, $32,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Allegheny College to Steven V. Geimer, $50,000, property in Meadville.
• Daniel B. Faivre to Jacob M. Neubert, $5,000, property in Meadville.
• Patrick N. Gould to Flosi Properties LLC, $50,000, property in Meadville.
• Carl E. DeWoody to Amy Kathleen DeWoody, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• Neale Scott Mason to Mason Real Estate Trust, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Hartsown DPP LLC to Lambert 1 LLC, $1,282,129, property in West Fallowfield Township.
• Ronald W. Holler to Wanetta M. Samuels, $1, property in Summerhill Township.
• Jonathan T. Muckinhaupt to Renee M. Thompson, $215,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Thomas Richard Biebel to Bruce E. Dibble, $28,000, property in Titusville.
• Andre Volek to Steven D. Pfaff, $5,000, property in West Shenango Township.
Sherry L. Swift to Brooke A. Hollabaugh, $58,927,18, property in North Shenango Township.
• Shawn E. Schmitz to Shawn E. Schmitz, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Christian L. Porter to Anthony G. Canchola, $330,000, property in Troy Township.
• Barbara Dudenhoeffer to William E. Lamont, $1, property in Summit Township.
• James I. Motter to James I. Motter, $1, property in Troy Township, corrective deed.
• Anthony G. Canchola to Christian L. Porter, $143,000, property in East Mead Township.
• James I. Motter to James I. Motter, $1, property in Randolph Township, corrective deed.
• City of Meadville to Amos Stoltzfus, $1, property in Meadville, corrective deed.
• Amos Stoltzfus to Joshua Nisley, $112,000, property in Meadville.
• Edward J. Allen to Tracy L. Gibson, $1, property in Centerville.
• Chad E. Howick to Tricina M. Russell, $55,000, property in Meadville.
• Joel W. Alsdorf to Warren T. Byler, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Shirley J. Unger to Ryan M. Charsar, $80,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Farrell Investments LP to Meadville Area Sewer Authority Inc., $60,000, property in Meadville.
• Yoder Family Trust to Matthew James McKruit, $44,000, property in Wayne Township.
• William J. Miller to Brian Dahn, $179,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Sharon A. Hawley to Sandra J. Kapis, $175,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Doris A. Mosier to Terry R. Baumbach, $219,900, property in Hayfield Township.
• Mary L. Bras to Linda J. Barnes, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Kevin C. Maziarz to Jay Thomas, $10,500, property in Vernon Township.
• Kevin C. Maziarz to Michael J. Travis, $5,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Liselotte R. Nichols to Randy G. Marketich, $70,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Jacob A. Mushrush to Brett Gruber, $125,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Housing and Urban Development to No. 11362 Williamson Trust, $44,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Paula Donaldson to Gregg A. Weil, $143,000, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Daniel Ross Patton to Heather Eileen Patton, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Ruth E. Bedow to Andrew C. Bedow, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Amy N. Thompson to Amy N. Thompson, $1, property in Venango Township.
• Frederick Donor to David M. Donor, $1, property in Athens Township.
• Stephen C. Davies to James R. Partridge, $102,000, property in Greenwood Township.
• Richard M. Tucker to Terry Vogt, $98,900, property in Woodcock Township.
• Robert Bontrager to Angela Renee Bontrager, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Lawrence M. Steiner to Nicholas Michael Kochis, $93,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Mary M. Hammer to Raymond H. Coblentz, $50,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Patti Capron to Matthew J. Capron, $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Jay M. Hanes to Keegan T. Boulton, $150,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Richard E. Hess to Anthony C. Mangretta III, $460,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Bonita A. Maricle to Edwina L. Dropik, $50,000, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Barbara R. Flint to Leonard D. Flint, $40,000, property in Richmond Township.
• John M. Homer to Susan J. Quick, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Michael S. Crawford to Kenneth J. Humanic, $4,000, property in Titusville.
• Charles Crouch to Rita A. Sherman, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Timothy B. Vyrostek to Richard J. Weber, $125,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Amanda M. Colvin Zielen to Adam Lilly, $40,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• George P. Simcheck Sr. to George P. Simcheck Jr., $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• City of Titusville to K&R Land Development LLC, $150,000, property in Titusville.
• Edward Freel to Ben J.F. Delagrange, $30,000, property in Conneaut Township.