Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Terry A. Dennis to Donald Young, $163,896, property in Woodcock Township.
• Daniel J. Ogello to James E. Henry, $260,000, property in Vernon Township.
• First National Bank of Pennsylvania to AB Land Adventures LLC, $20,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Robert Artinger to Robert F. Artinger, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Verna M. Tubbs to Matthew Benchek, $65,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Gayle L. Radnich Revocable Trust to Daniel J. Ogello, $205,000, property in Meadville.
• Harvey D. Smith to Timothy Paul Humes, $3,500, property in Cambridge Township.
• Carrol Ann Hites to Larry G. Conser, $550, property in Vernon Township.
• Herbert E. Lucas III to Michael L. Fulmer, $189,000, property in Wayne Township.
• William L. McKenna Jr. to William L. McKenna Jr., $10, property in Vernon Township.
• Marquette Savings Bank to Brett Bach, $60,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Todd C. Caddy, $6,545, property in South Shenango Township.
• Scott C. Litz to Cassidy Anne Russell, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Edward A. Daniels Jr. to Matthew L. Giles, $138,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Mandy L. Post to Charles M. Shelvey, $1, property in Meadville.
• Robert E. Lloyd to Nathaniel P. Mullikin, $4,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Willis L. Stephens to Brad Crabb, $119,500, property in Titusville.
• Richard D. Bachner to Richard D. Bachner, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Delia Loughner to Sheryl Eschweiler, $7,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Capital C. Energy Operations LP to Payday Holdings LLC, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Jane Rahenkamp to A&B Land Adventures LLC, $2,200, property in South Shenango Township.
• Virginia Sauer to Rebecca A. Mehrenberg, $1, property in Fairfield Township.
• Dale L. Gray to Dean J. Wisinski, $18,000, property in Meadville.
• Miles D. Nye to Bridgett Wimer, $35,000, property in Summit Township.
• Chadwick E. Dickson to Syruss M. Windsor, $82,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Carl M. Smith to Carl M. Smith, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Richard A. Blystone to Darla L. Blystone, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Aaron W. Little to Jon E. Thummler, $109,000, property in Meadville.
• Aaron L. Leininger to Kylee R. Deal, $74,500, property in West Mead Township.
• Vivian M. Bauer Revocable Trust to Gregory L. Ferree, $145,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Vivian M. Bauer Revocable Trust to Gregory L. Ferree, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Lester C. Byler to Karen Sue Bickel, $30,000, property in Titusville.
• Young Men's Christian Association of Titusville to Nathaniel F. Licht, $9,500, property in Titusville.
• Cochranton Lions Community Park Inc. to Cochranton Borough, $1, property in Cochranton.
• John R. Leasure to John R. Leasure, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Harold R. Bost to Thomas Gray, $30,000, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Elihu Turner to David J. Hornyak, $252,000, property in Hayfeld Township.
• George L. Schroeder to Luke Simon, $160,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Daniel J. McCauley to Nancy Gerster, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Karen A. Smith to UGG Real Estate LLC, $17,500, property in Meadville.
• Barry F. McCleary to McClan LLC, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Eric S. Young to John C. Higgins, $22,500, property in Woodcock Township.
• Kimberly E. Veith to Mick Stabile, $149,500, property in Meadville.
• Antoinette Wagner to Antoinette Wagner, $1, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Richard A. Holzer to Logsdon Rentals LLC, $125,000, property in Titusville.
• CNB Bank to Christina N. Shongo, $52,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Mark R. Reginelli to Pamela A. Heald, $199,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Ronald L. Mullenax to Ronald L. Mullenax, $0, property in North Shenango Township.
• Glen G. Wurst to Glen G. Wurst, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Kevin C. Maziarz to Rocco Richard Tedesco III, $45,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Kevin C. Maziarz to Daniel E. Alabran II, $9,500, property in Vernon Township.
• Edward C. Myer to Gail K. Myer, $1, property in Hydetown.
• Thomas J. Roden to Windfall Road LLC, $10,557, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Darlene F. Nolte to Cheryl I. Miller, $282,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Cecilia M. Leininger to Cecilia M. Leininger, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• David S. Wind to Raymond Werner, $25,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Bruner Land Company Inc. to Donald M. Jones, $36,400, property in Hayfield Township.
• David E. Loreski to Thunder Customs Inc., $11,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Victor L. Ficorilli to DeBlasio Properties Inc., $10,000, property in Conneaut Lake.
• Tricha A. Gregor to Eric S. Young, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Dorothy R. Kelly to Edward Lawrence Yovetich, $60,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Veronica J. Copeland to Chad A. Wachowiak, $1, property in Saegertown.
• Susan Christine Jewell to Susan Christine Jewell Irrevocable Income Only Trust, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Shannon L. Borkovec to Shane M. Fox, $8,100, property in Titusville.
• Patricia B. Hornaman to Amy N. Thompson, $20,000, property in Venango Township.
• Robert C. Young to Robert C. Young, $1, property in Hydetown.
• Jeffrey W. Boswell to Jeanne E. Boswell, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• Labruzzo Commercial Properties LLC to El 80 Properties LLC, $70,000, property in Meadville.
• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Elmer A. Welling Jr., $10,000, property in Titusville.
• Robert Ryan to Michael St. Julien, $22,000, property in Vernon Township.
• James P. Mulligan to Jodi Libbon, $58,000, property in Pine Township.
• Fannie Mae to Adam Phelps, $29,700, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Michael J. Hale to Calvin L. Willis, $72,000, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Janet L. Owens to Jeffrey A. Tate, $145,000, property in Meadville.
• Jerry Oliver to Darla J. Klein, $23,800, property in Conneaut Township.
• Nancy J. Plesniak to Nancy J. Plesniak, $1, property in Pine Township.
• Karen Mathers to Connie Sue Curtis, $1, property in Pine Township.
• Anthony P. Davin to Thomas C. Fee, $13,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Edna J. Schmeltz to Sean E. Peck, $110,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Larry Richard Prokop to Thunder Customs Inc., $10,750, property in North Shenango Township.
• Mark R. Morgan to Mary L. Morgan, $1, property in Sadsbury Township, corrective deed.
• Edward J. Gaillard to Edward J. Gaillard Qualified Income Trust, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Patricia C. Smith to Andrew J. Drelick, $225,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Joel W. Alsdorf Living Trust to Joel S. Alsdorf, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Russell H. Field to Christopher M. Sickels, $95,000, property in Meadville.
• Joel M. Moss to Kevin W. Torboli, $65,400, property in North Shenango Township.
• Timothy P. Racop to Timothy P. Racop, $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Martin Libertini, $500, property in Pine Township.
• Mark A. Nesto to Charles E. Mooney, $48,000, property in Titusville.
• Ralph Laubscher Irrevocable Income Only Trust to Dion Patrick Young, $340,000, property in Oil Creek Township.
• William E. Bittner Jr. to Kotie B. Kirkbride, $135,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Steven Kunz to Nathan Marner, $200,000, property in Rome Township.
• Edward L. Mioduszewski to Michael Miodus, $60,000, property in Rome Township.
• Harriet K. Wilson to Michael Battles, $137,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Anthony P. Passilla Jr. to Anthony P. Passilla Jr., $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Cheryl I. Miller to William C. Stroup, $94,900, property in Linesville.
• Susan C. Jewell to Susan Christine Jewell, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• David Gantz to David Gantz, $1, property in Spartansburg.
• David Robison to David Robison, $0, property in North Shenango Township.
• David Robison to David Robison, $0, property in North Shenango Township.
• Kristopher K. Simmons to Kristopher K. Simmons, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Thomas C. Narcisi to Penelope N. Smith, $0, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Penelope N. Smith to PG&E Retreat LLC, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to FY LLC, $500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Darwin V. Kysor to Denise J. George, $39,500, property in Meadville.
• Kevin C. Maziarz to Christopher Lee Pippin, $18,500, property in Vernon Township.
• Dana M. Seaman to Scott N. Seaman, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Emerson G. Hess to Tracey L. Gregor, $24,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Gregory L. Ferree to Gregory L. Ferree, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Gregory L. Ferree to Gregory L. Ferree, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Georgia Wittman to Keith Wittman, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Roxanne L. Shoemaker Trust to Scott I. Aitken, $47,500, property in Woodcock Township.
• Lucas M. Hushon to Samantha L. Troutner, $1, property in Conneautville.
• Paul V. Sadler to Harry E. Banner, $8,500, property in Troy Township.