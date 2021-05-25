Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.

• William T. Crawford to William T. Crawford, $1, property in Cambridge Township.

• Nicholas E. Carone to Yeugenity Nilus, $110,000, property in Meadville.

• Brian J. Tuck to Brian J. Tuck, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.

• Michael F. Kloecker to Michael F. Kloecker, $1, property in Meadville.

• Ann B. Hays Trust to Craig D. Zazado, $45,000, property in Conneaut Township.

• David J. Burkey to Angeline Mary Pendolino, $89,500, property in Meadville.

• Sara E. Slagle to Glenda E. Bain, $67,000, property in Meadville.

• Richard E. Hunter to Frank C. Jageaks, $57,000, property in Summit Township.

• Norman Lloyd Arbuckle to Samuel D. Marchetta, $95,500, property in Cochranton.

• Espyville DPPV LLC to Maddali Keystone Enterprise LLC, $1,280,645, property in North Shenango Township.

• Shekinah Mennonite Church to Tyler J. Kiebler, $40,000, property in Troy Township.

• Judith A. Heinsberg Fourth Amended and Restated Revocable Declaration of Trust to Duane Keith Agnew, $200,000, property in Summerhill Township.

• No. 21st Mortgage Corp. Inc. to Renee L. Kirk, $72,000, property in Woodcock Township.

• Steven R. Miller to Jared D. Troyer, $160,000, property in Spring Township.

• Crawford Realty Group LP to Skywater Meadville LLC, $900,000, property in Vernon Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to James Volle, $700, property in West Shenango Township.

• Corey J. Shaw to NW Accounting LLC, $13,629.75, property in Titusville.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Gustavo Zuleta, $2,000, property in Meadville.

• Conneaut Lake Self Storage to Washington Street Meadville LLC, $10, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Conneaut Lake Park Volunteer Fire Department to Ravan Properties LLC, $418,868.36, property in Sadsbury Township.

• John O'Grady to Walter R. Carlson, $182,000, property in Summit Township.

• William F. O'Malley to Matthew L. Milner, $12,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Malcolm E. Hickernell Revocable Living Trust to Linda S. Bookamer, $1, property in Union Township, corrective deed.

• Malcolm E. Hickernell Revocable Living Trust to Thomas J. Bookamer, $1, property in Union Township, corrective deed.

• Malcolm E. Hickernell Revocable Living Trust to Daniel E. Hickernell, $1, property in Union Township.

• Malcolm E. Hickernell Revocable Living Trust to Thomas J. Bookamer, $2,502.50, property in Vernon Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Beaver Township, $7,500, property in Beaver Township

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Kathryn Porter, $500, property in Linesville.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Johnny Henry, $1,500, property in West Mead Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Allegheny College, $500, property in Meadville.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Malissa Perry, $500, property in Meadville.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Becky Cooper, $2,000, property in Meadville.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Rose M. Rodgers, $2,100, property in Oil Creek Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Country Estates LLC, $10,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Jason A. Geer, $500, property in West Shenango Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Serbian Orthodox Monastery of the Most Holy Mother of God, $500, property in Spring Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Serbian Orthodox Monastery of the Most Holy Mother of God, $500, property in Spring Township.

• Cynthia K. Bell to Cynthia K. Bell, $1, property in Wayne Township.

• Chad A. Wagner to Jane Boddorf, $134,000, property in Oil Creek Township.

• Federal National Mortgage Association to Mark Paterson, $71,000, property in Hayfield Township.

• Judith C. Weiss to David E. Weiss, $1, property in East Fairfield Township.

• Jeff A. Dickson to Kyle Callahan, $245,000, property in Cochranton.

• Winsome M. Hunter to Nathan Paul Hunter, $59,371.78, property in West Mead Township.

• Randy Lee Fry to New Wine 6 LLC, $1, property in Meadville.

• Keith A. Dionne to New Wine 6 LLC, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• John L. Carr to Brett R. Boblentz, $90,000, property in Springboro.

• Gary W. Artman to Paul R. Banks, $3,000, property in Springboro.

• Monica M. Mitchell to Loren M. Mitchell Trust, $1, property in Woodcock Township.

• Mary E. Patterson to Bowes Lucas LLC, $47,000, property in Meadville.

• Travis L. Goebel to Travis L. Goebel, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.

• Thomas W. Decker to William Orson, $131,000, property in Meadville.

