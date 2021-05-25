Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• William T. Crawford to William T. Crawford, $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• Nicholas E. Carone to Yeugenity Nilus, $110,000, property in Meadville.
• Brian J. Tuck to Brian J. Tuck, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Michael F. Kloecker to Michael F. Kloecker, $1, property in Meadville.
• Ann B. Hays Trust to Craig D. Zazado, $45,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• David J. Burkey to Angeline Mary Pendolino, $89,500, property in Meadville.
• Sara E. Slagle to Glenda E. Bain, $67,000, property in Meadville.
• Richard E. Hunter to Frank C. Jageaks, $57,000, property in Summit Township.
• Norman Lloyd Arbuckle to Samuel D. Marchetta, $95,500, property in Cochranton.
• Espyville DPPV LLC to Maddali Keystone Enterprise LLC, $1,280,645, property in North Shenango Township.
• Shekinah Mennonite Church to Tyler J. Kiebler, $40,000, property in Troy Township.
• Judith A. Heinsberg Fourth Amended and Restated Revocable Declaration of Trust to Duane Keith Agnew, $200,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• No. 21st Mortgage Corp. Inc. to Renee L. Kirk, $72,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Steven R. Miller to Jared D. Troyer, $160,000, property in Spring Township.
• Crawford Realty Group LP to Skywater Meadville LLC, $900,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to James Volle, $700, property in West Shenango Township.
• Corey J. Shaw to NW Accounting LLC, $13,629.75, property in Titusville.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Gustavo Zuleta, $2,000, property in Meadville.
• Conneaut Lake Self Storage to Washington Street Meadville LLC, $10, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Conneaut Lake Park Volunteer Fire Department to Ravan Properties LLC, $418,868.36, property in Sadsbury Township.
• John O'Grady to Walter R. Carlson, $182,000, property in Summit Township.
• William F. O'Malley to Matthew L. Milner, $12,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Malcolm E. Hickernell Revocable Living Trust to Linda S. Bookamer, $1, property in Union Township, corrective deed.
• Malcolm E. Hickernell Revocable Living Trust to Thomas J. Bookamer, $1, property in Union Township, corrective deed.
• Malcolm E. Hickernell Revocable Living Trust to Daniel E. Hickernell, $1, property in Union Township.
• Malcolm E. Hickernell Revocable Living Trust to Thomas J. Bookamer, $2,502.50, property in Vernon Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Beaver Township, $7,500, property in Beaver Township
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Kathryn Porter, $500, property in Linesville.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Johnny Henry, $1,500, property in West Mead Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Allegheny College, $500, property in Meadville.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Malissa Perry, $500, property in Meadville.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Becky Cooper, $2,000, property in Meadville.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Rose M. Rodgers, $2,100, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Country Estates LLC, $10,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Jason A. Geer, $500, property in West Shenango Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Serbian Orthodox Monastery of the Most Holy Mother of God, $500, property in Spring Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Serbian Orthodox Monastery of the Most Holy Mother of God, $500, property in Spring Township.
• Cynthia K. Bell to Cynthia K. Bell, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• Chad A. Wagner to Jane Boddorf, $134,000, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Federal National Mortgage Association to Mark Paterson, $71,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Judith C. Weiss to David E. Weiss, $1, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Jeff A. Dickson to Kyle Callahan, $245,000, property in Cochranton.
• Winsome M. Hunter to Nathan Paul Hunter, $59,371.78, property in West Mead Township.
• Randy Lee Fry to New Wine 6 LLC, $1, property in Meadville.
• Keith A. Dionne to New Wine 6 LLC, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• John L. Carr to Brett R. Boblentz, $90,000, property in Springboro.
• Gary W. Artman to Paul R. Banks, $3,000, property in Springboro.
• Monica M. Mitchell to Loren M. Mitchell Trust, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Mary E. Patterson to Bowes Lucas LLC, $47,000, property in Meadville.
• Travis L. Goebel to Travis L. Goebel, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Thomas W. Decker to William Orson, $131,000, property in Meadville.