Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.

• Elizabeth Ann Merchbaker to William D. Merchbaker, $10,000, property in Fairfield Township.

• John P. Medved to Carlos Alberto Herrera, $145,000, property in Pine Township.

• Lowell J. Weidner to Douglas K. Weidner $1, property in Sparta Township.

• Michelle Marie Bartic to Michelle M. Stone, $1, property in Summerhill Township.

• Brendon A. Stoll to Brendon A. Stoll, $1, property in Hayfield Township.

• Rita Baker to Douglas C. Coldren, $10,000, property in Fairfield Township.

• Shane R. Phillips to Robert S. Muto, $25,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Lawrence Joseph Kasper to David Kasper, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Raymond E. Balint to Raymond E. Balint, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• Kenneth Knapp to Dale W. Falk, $33,000, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Edward E. Acker to Timothy Crum, $14,000, property in Hayfield Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Thomas S. Wehman, $9,500, property in South Shenango Township.

• James T. Wooten to Audrey Wooten, $0, property in Rome Township.

• Brandon J. Allen to Zackery Dean Callender, $127,000, property in Fairfield Township.

• Dean J. Wisinski to Christopher J. Heaney, $5,000, property in Meadville.

• Richard L. King to Cindy A. Darnley, $71,900, property in Conneaut Lake.

• Tony L. Nearhoof to Julene L. Bender, $72,500, property in Randolph Township.

• Robert Kincaid to Joseph Tyler Saltsman, $2,000, property in Titusville.

• Zachary J. Schlosser to Clayton L. Caliguire, $139,900, property in East Fairfield Township.

• Christopher G. Bowes to Meloni R. Beauchamp, $105,000, property in Meadville.

• Kevin Paul Beitz to Joel C. Jenkins, $68,000, property in Linesville.

• Nancy Jo Sacco to Ronald J. Wittmeyer, $170,000, property in Fairfield Township.

• James E. Brown to Frank Bagnato, $107,500, property in South Shenango Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Patsy Aluisia, $1,500, property in North Shenango Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Patsy Aluisia, $500, property in North Shenango Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Patsy Aluisia, $500, property in North Shenango Township.

• Karen L. Fortney to Daniel H. Lybarger, $10,000, property in Hayfield Township.

• Robin G. Wismer to Joshua P. Mickle, $72,000, property in Cambridge Township.

• Larry A. Manross to Teresa L. Conner, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.

• Barry J. Meadors to John B. Muir, $1, property in Conneaut Township.

• Ronald G. Day to the City of Titusville, $75,000, property in Titusville.

• Betty J. Spaid to Betty J. Spaid Irrevocable Living Trust, $1, property in Woodcock Township.

• Karen M. Silva to Lindsey S. Brauzer, $1, property in Rockdale Township.

• Kathryn L. Collins to Patrick N. Gould, $13,000, property in Linesville.

• Sylvia S. Oaks to Milton Payne, $55,000, property in Hayfield Township.

• Bernadette E. Link to Jeremy P. Coblentz, $34,100, property in South Shenango Township.

• William F. Schmude II to Thomas W. Blackwell, $66,500, property in Titusville.

• Holly Marie Tedesco to Mary Theresa Tedesco, $1, property in Meadville.

• Carol A. Dempsey to Kevin Whitman, $6,900, property in Oil Creek Township.

• John N. Lechner to Joseph H. Weaver, $110,000, property in Sparta Township.

• Joseph Tyler Saltsman to Jennifer Sue Oakes, $6,000, property in Titusville.

• Robert Brown to James E. Hagy, $173,500, property in Linesville.

• Joye Pickens to Samuel L. Hiott, $190,000, property in Cochranton

• Joyce Marie Bunce to Annesley Association of Senior Health Services, $107,500, property in Meadville.

• Rodney W. Brown to Anthony M. Brezinsky Jr., $55,000, property in Woodcock Township.

• Joseph E. Hollobaugh to Jason M. Karns, $18,000, property in Titusville.

• Chyrel A. Klaas to Chyrel A. Klaas, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Nicole M. Forro to Brooke Leeann Duda, $115,000, property in Hayfield Township.

• Cory Allen to Ronald E. Swetkis, $20,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Wayland Baptist Church to Jodi M. Wagner, $75,000, property in East Mead Township.

• Craig J. Lauer to Paul R. Zawadzke, $125,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Stephanie M. Alexander to Stephanie M. Alexander, $1, property in Randolph Township.

• James H. Daniels to Ryan M. Betcher, $85,000, property in Cambridge Township.

• Andrew P. Curtis to Scott W. Perrine, $104,900, property in Meadville.

• Kathern K. Preston to Noah D. Byler, $250,000, property in Rome Township.

• Thomas T. Shafer to Thomas T. Shafer, $1, property in Union Township.

• Anna Mae Burns to Travis W. Burns, $110,000, property in Spring Township.

• Hazel M. Dean to Joseph Petersen, $57,500, property in Titusville.

• Matthew L. Harvison to Adam W. Vogan, $139,900, property in Steuben Township.

• Richard L. Root to Michael Simmons, $165,000, property in Sparta Township.

• James A. Custead to Alex Custead, $70,000, property in Wayne Township.

• Edmund Curtis Jaworek to Lisa Ann Phelps, $0, property in Bloomfield Township.

• John L. Tiller to Dana M. Tiller, $1, property in West Mead Township.

• Mary R. Wasson to David L. Leveto, $25,000, property in Woodcock Township.

• Michael Grab to Matthew D. Pierce, $123,000, property in Randolph Township.

• Edward W. Beers to Holly I. Beers, $1, property in Richmond Township.

• Mary Lou Corcoran to Jim H. Barnes, $17,900, property in Summit Township.

Hannah R. Leamer to Robert G. Bernard, $68,750, property in Titusville.

• Agnes Rose Kiehart to Edward D. Kiehart, $1, property in Spartansburg.

• Agnes Rose Kiehart to Lawrence E. Kiehart Jr., $1, property in Spartansburg.

• Michael A. Farley to Michael A. Farley, $1, property in Conneaut Township.

• Michael A. Tatters to Michael A. Tatters, $1, property in Woodcock Township, corrective deed.

• Donald A. Goodenow Jr. to Patricia D. Pearce, $90,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Darlene M. Cutter to Andrew Scott Cronin, $235,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Genon Rema LLC to GK Shaw Enterprises LLC, $180,000, property in Wayne Township.

• Donald Tarr to Sharon A. Harvey, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.

• Matthew D.W. Monda to Brenden A. Kohan, $55,000, property in Conneautville.

• Connie C. Oliver to Lisa E. Hogan, $122,000, property in Vernon Township.

• Karen Ceccato to Lisa Gallant, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Patricia A. White to Patricia A. White, $1, property in Linesville.

• Dustin Shay to Elroy Cummings, $5,500, property in Meadville.

• Raymond R. Kaluga to Mark A. Polk, $58,900, property in Spring Township.

• Rodger A. Woods to Lori A. Riggle, $143,000, property in Meadville.

• Donald E. Franks to Ronald Horner, $2,500, property in South Shenango Township.

• Kevin R. Slivinski to Kayla E. Moon, $1, property in Conneaut Township.

• Marquette Savings Bank to Michael L. White, $60,000, property in Meadville.

• Julie A. Jerome to Larry J. Gould, $3,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Peggy Ann Hornemann to Marjorie A. Ames, $86,000, property in Titusville.

• Tyler M. Wilson to Frank J. Frisina, $6,000, property in Hayfield Township.

• Carol A. Barnard to Edward A. Fox, $171,250, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Joseph J. Slonski to Gregory Denne Jr., $120,000, property in Troy Township.

• Linda Lee Moody to David L. Bish, $1, property in Beaver Township, corrective deed.

• David P. Miller to Travis D. Miller, $1, property in Meadville.

• Amy C. Chismar to Dale Dawson, $36,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Paul D. Shontz to Debra L. Abrigo, $1, property in Titusville.

• Anthony M. Killmeyer to Jeffrey S. Dengler, $9,500, property in North Shenango Township.

• Mark R. Morgan to Flosi Properties LLC, $25,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• William D. Schaeffer to Douglas G. Bradley, $20,000, property in Randolph Township.

• Brian Nichols to Tyler A. Shipley, $206,027, property in Meadville.

• Carol L. Sturm to Coleen Dahl, $85,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Marissa A. Webster to Marissa A. Webster, $1, property in West Mead Township.

• Johnny E. Ploss to John P. Ploss, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.

• David Moore to David L. Moore Jr., $1, property in Titusville.

• Dessie M. Oster to Ruth L. Graham, $1, property in Meadville.

• Martin J. Justin to William C. Winger, $500, property in West Mead Township.

• Michelle D. Lutz to John J. Ronacher III, $115,000, property in Troy Township.

• Michelle M. Campbell to Michelle M. Campbell, $1, property in West Shenango Township.

• William C. Lasher to William C. Lasher, $1, property in Cussewago Township.

• Stanley Walchesky to Eric Dusch, $155,000, property in Conneaut Township.

• Joseph C. Stewart Jr. Revocable Living Trust to K4K LLC, $0, property in Greenwood Township.

• Lynn P. Uram to Kendall L. Zook, $95,000, property in Venango Township.

• Sheila E. Carmen to John M. Stansfield, $16,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Christian L. Porter to Jennifer L. Porter, $330,000, property in Troy Township.

• Harry Hoberek to Michael A. Kopchak, $58,000, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Sindee E. Meyer to Ronald Arnold II, $83,581, property in Meadville.

• Matthew T. Murphy to Touch Stone Solutions Inc., $116,000, property in Meadville.

• William J. Cooper to Kandi S. Burchett, $1, property in Meadville.

• Kandi S. Burchett to Jeremy J. Cooper, $15,000, property in Meadville.

• Raymond A. Rossi to Lee Michael Clinton, $109,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Lynette Watkins to William J. Small, $144,500, property in Meadville.

• Travis C. Fox to Travis C. Fox, $1, property in West Mead Township.

• Gregg A. Hauser to Gregg A. Hauser, $1, property in West Mead Township.

• Jerald W. Price to Jerald W. Price, $1, property in Vernon Township.

• Jerald W. Price to Jerald W. Price, $1, property in Meadville.

• Gregg A. Hauser to Gregg A. Hauser, $1, property in West Mead Township.

• James H. Vogan to Daniel H. Vogan, $3,275, property in Greenwood Township.

• Hubert E. Vogan to Daniel H. Vogan, $1, property in Greenwood Township.

• Robert K. Leonard to Marcie L. Kimmel, $64,900, property in Greenwood Township.

• Daniel C. McEntee to Christopher A. Miller, $283,000, property in Cussewago Township.

• Herman Blatz to Herman Blatz, $10, property in Fairfield Township.

• Moses B. Glick to James H. O'Dell, $96,000, property in West Shenango Township.

• Jonathan R. Yoder to Thomas N. Miller, $103,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.

• Matthew R. Roche to Richard Charles Hellwig, $62,500, property in Vernon Township.

• Tim Taylor to Jeff Wilson, $29,900, property in South Shenango Township.

• Janet E. Smith to Janet E. Smith, $1, property in Blooming Valley.

• Shirley Ann Phelps to Frank James Swartz, $5,000, property in West Fallowfield Township.

• Eric P. Esterly to Jonas Dietz, $110,000, property in Hayfield Township.

• Randall S. Bullis to Thomas W. Miskimen Jr., $24,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Lowell J. Weidner to Douglas K. Weidner, $1, property in Sparta Township.

• Lowell J. Weidner to Douglas K. Weidner, $1, property in Sparta Township.

• Lowell J. Weidner to Douglas K. Weidner, $1, property in Sparta Township.

• Ronald Atwell to John F. Kraft Jr., $86,000, property in Saegertown.

• Samwil LLC to William R. Kirkwood, $70,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Brittany J. Shidemantle to Matthew Monda, $150,000, property in Spring Township.

• Zachary L. Pyle to Jason T. Wilkosz, $124,000, property in Springboro.

• James S. Armatas Jr. to Hannah Renee Leamer, $105,000, property in Hydetown.

• Karyn S. Graham to Benjamin C. Samples, $91,500, property in Meadville.

• Dennis L. Weaver to Jeffrey A. Mervine, $145,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Virginia I. Shorts to Pamela Deeter, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.

• Deborah F. Molder to Anthony C. Pisano, $23,500, property in Hydetown.

• Bonnie S. Wilczynski to Chuck V. Conto, $9,000, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Joseph Bozic to Christopher G. McCartney, $1, property in Cambridge Township.

• Crawford County Sheriff to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, $1,427.57, property in Sparta Township.

• John H. Hohla to Hohla Family Revocable Living Trust, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• Thomas J. Eggleston to Amanda M. Enright, $1, property in Titusville.

• J. William Green to Jeffrey Max Green, $1, property in Rockdale Township.

• Marie F. Ott to Marie F. Ott, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Robert C. McGranahan to Jack L. Ruley, $5,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.

• Joshua Cannon Russell to Joshua Cannon Russell, $10, property in Greenwood Township.

• Stephen P. Lister to Roger W. Cottrell, $1, property in Spring Township.

• Curtis W. Myers to Rhonda J. Messina, $60,000, property in Linesville.

• Marissa J. Kawinski to Krislyn K. Tanaka, $147,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Raymond Stankiewicz to Patrick Pieffer, $2,500, property in South Shenango Township.

• Leora K. Aikens to Anthony Bartoo, $95,500, property in Greenwood Township.

• Raymond E. Graham to Jade N. Graham, $1, property in Richmond Township.

• Robert Browski to Rebecca M. Trautman, $18,000, property in Linesville.

• Boone Irrevocable Grantor Trust to Mary Ellen Harwood, $298,750, property in North Shenango Township.

• Robert L. Weldon to Matthew W. Wright Revocable Trust, $25,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Marcia A. Novak to Michelle Lee Ruff, $3,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Mahlon J. Wengerd to Wollie J. Wengerd, $140,000, property in Greenwood Township.

• Joseph J. Pollack II to Joseph J. Pollack III, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• DJ Howles Enterprises LLC to DJ Howles Enterprises LLC, $1, property in Woodcock Township.

• Leonard S. Miller to John A. Fullerton, $460,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Eric Nye to Jada L. Betts, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Larry R. Baker to Daniel Kozalla, $30,000, property in Cussewago Township.

• Alisha M. Neely to Alisha M. Neely, $1, property in Sparta Township.

• Charles T. Eye to Scott E. Schlosser, $125,000, property in Saegertown.

• Ardelle Dehner Leonard to Michael Robert Leonard, $1, property in West Mead Township.

• Cynthia Plymyer to Cynthia Plymyer, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Linda M. Fredrychowski to Sarah A. Barber, $78,000, property in Woodcock.

• Terence L. Lewis to Danette L. Voltz, $1, property in Rockdale Township.

• Ronald Vanderhoof to Ronald Vanderhoof, $1, property in Steuben Township.

• Loren A. Cauvel to Nora K. Custead, $60,000, property in Wayne Township.

• Michael G. Dickson to Kendell M. Bancroft, $1, property in Wayne Township.

• Lynn E. Dickson to Kendell M. Bancroft, $1, property in Wayne Township.

• Lynn E. Dickson to Michael G. Dickson, $1, property in Wayne Township.

• Arnold L. Claburn III to Timothy M. Sinkus, $149,900, property in West Mead Township.

• Benjamin N. Bentley to Ryan C. Brocious, $1, property in Cambridge Springs, corrective deed.

• Ronald J. Petula to Nicholas D. Limano, $182,000, property in Meadville.

• Connie J. Proper to Cynthia M. Martz, $1, property in Randolph Township.

• Beth A. Reynolds to Beth Ann McDonough, $1, property in Meadville.

• William H. Reed to Mary Jane Cousins, $500, property in North Shenango Township.

• Sindee E. Meyer to Adam R. Collins, $69,000, property in Meadville.

• Nancy L. Ongley to Nancy L. Ongley, $15,000, property in Spartansburg.

• Johanna R. Schneider to Regina P. Merritt, $1, property in Fairfield Township.

• Raymond M. Cianciullo to James C. O'Bryon, $16,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Crawford County Sheriff to U.S. Bank Trust NA, $1,384.64, property in Vernon Township.

• Emiclare Investments LLC to Learning Center K 8 School, $240,000, property in Meadville.

