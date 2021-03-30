Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Elizabeth Ann Merchbaker to William D. Merchbaker, $10,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• John P. Medved to Carlos Alberto Herrera, $145,000, property in Pine Township.
• Lowell J. Weidner to Douglas K. Weidner $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Michelle Marie Bartic to Michelle M. Stone, $1, property in Summerhill Township.
• Brendon A. Stoll to Brendon A. Stoll, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Rita Baker to Douglas C. Coldren, $10,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• Shane R. Phillips to Robert S. Muto, $25,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Lawrence Joseph Kasper to David Kasper, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Raymond E. Balint to Raymond E. Balint, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Kenneth Knapp to Dale W. Falk, $33,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Edward E. Acker to Timothy Crum, $14,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Thomas S. Wehman, $9,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• James T. Wooten to Audrey Wooten, $0, property in Rome Township.
• Brandon J. Allen to Zackery Dean Callender, $127,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• Dean J. Wisinski to Christopher J. Heaney, $5,000, property in Meadville.
• Richard L. King to Cindy A. Darnley, $71,900, property in Conneaut Lake.
• Tony L. Nearhoof to Julene L. Bender, $72,500, property in Randolph Township.
• Robert Kincaid to Joseph Tyler Saltsman, $2,000, property in Titusville.
• Zachary J. Schlosser to Clayton L. Caliguire, $139,900, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Christopher G. Bowes to Meloni R. Beauchamp, $105,000, property in Meadville.
• Kevin Paul Beitz to Joel C. Jenkins, $68,000, property in Linesville.
• Nancy Jo Sacco to Ronald J. Wittmeyer, $170,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• James E. Brown to Frank Bagnato, $107,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Patsy Aluisia, $1,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Patsy Aluisia, $500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Patsy Aluisia, $500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Karen L. Fortney to Daniel H. Lybarger, $10,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Robin G. Wismer to Joshua P. Mickle, $72,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Larry A. Manross to Teresa L. Conner, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Barry J. Meadors to John B. Muir, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Ronald G. Day to the City of Titusville, $75,000, property in Titusville.
• Betty J. Spaid to Betty J. Spaid Irrevocable Living Trust, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Karen M. Silva to Lindsey S. Brauzer, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Kathryn L. Collins to Patrick N. Gould, $13,000, property in Linesville.
• Sylvia S. Oaks to Milton Payne, $55,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Bernadette E. Link to Jeremy P. Coblentz, $34,100, property in South Shenango Township.
• William F. Schmude II to Thomas W. Blackwell, $66,500, property in Titusville.
• Holly Marie Tedesco to Mary Theresa Tedesco, $1, property in Meadville.
• Carol A. Dempsey to Kevin Whitman, $6,900, property in Oil Creek Township.
• John N. Lechner to Joseph H. Weaver, $110,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Joseph Tyler Saltsman to Jennifer Sue Oakes, $6,000, property in Titusville.
• Robert Brown to James E. Hagy, $173,500, property in Linesville.
• Joye Pickens to Samuel L. Hiott, $190,000, property in Cochranton
• Joyce Marie Bunce to Annesley Association of Senior Health Services, $107,500, property in Meadville.
• Rodney W. Brown to Anthony M. Brezinsky Jr., $55,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Joseph E. Hollobaugh to Jason M. Karns, $18,000, property in Titusville.
• Chyrel A. Klaas to Chyrel A. Klaas, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Nicole M. Forro to Brooke Leeann Duda, $115,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Cory Allen to Ronald E. Swetkis, $20,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Wayland Baptist Church to Jodi M. Wagner, $75,000, property in East Mead Township.
• Craig J. Lauer to Paul R. Zawadzke, $125,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Stephanie M. Alexander to Stephanie M. Alexander, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• James H. Daniels to Ryan M. Betcher, $85,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Andrew P. Curtis to Scott W. Perrine, $104,900, property in Meadville.
• Kathern K. Preston to Noah D. Byler, $250,000, property in Rome Township.
• Thomas T. Shafer to Thomas T. Shafer, $1, property in Union Township.
• Anna Mae Burns to Travis W. Burns, $110,000, property in Spring Township.
• Hazel M. Dean to Joseph Petersen, $57,500, property in Titusville.
• Matthew L. Harvison to Adam W. Vogan, $139,900, property in Steuben Township.
• Richard L. Root to Michael Simmons, $165,000, property in Sparta Township.
• James A. Custead to Alex Custead, $70,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Edmund Curtis Jaworek to Lisa Ann Phelps, $0, property in Bloomfield Township.
• John L. Tiller to Dana M. Tiller, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Mary R. Wasson to David L. Leveto, $25,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Michael Grab to Matthew D. Pierce, $123,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Edward W. Beers to Holly I. Beers, $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Mary Lou Corcoran to Jim H. Barnes, $17,900, property in Summit Township.
Hannah R. Leamer to Robert G. Bernard, $68,750, property in Titusville.
• Agnes Rose Kiehart to Edward D. Kiehart, $1, property in Spartansburg.
• Agnes Rose Kiehart to Lawrence E. Kiehart Jr., $1, property in Spartansburg.
• Michael A. Farley to Michael A. Farley, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Michael A. Tatters to Michael A. Tatters, $1, property in Woodcock Township, corrective deed.
• Donald A. Goodenow Jr. to Patricia D. Pearce, $90,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Darlene M. Cutter to Andrew Scott Cronin, $235,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Genon Rema LLC to GK Shaw Enterprises LLC, $180,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Donald Tarr to Sharon A. Harvey, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Matthew D.W. Monda to Brenden A. Kohan, $55,000, property in Conneautville.
• Connie C. Oliver to Lisa E. Hogan, $122,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Karen Ceccato to Lisa Gallant, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Patricia A. White to Patricia A. White, $1, property in Linesville.
• Dustin Shay to Elroy Cummings, $5,500, property in Meadville.
• Raymond R. Kaluga to Mark A. Polk, $58,900, property in Spring Township.
• Rodger A. Woods to Lori A. Riggle, $143,000, property in Meadville.
• Donald E. Franks to Ronald Horner, $2,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Kevin R. Slivinski to Kayla E. Moon, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Marquette Savings Bank to Michael L. White, $60,000, property in Meadville.
• Julie A. Jerome to Larry J. Gould, $3,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Peggy Ann Hornemann to Marjorie A. Ames, $86,000, property in Titusville.
• Tyler M. Wilson to Frank J. Frisina, $6,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Carol A. Barnard to Edward A. Fox, $171,250, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Joseph J. Slonski to Gregory Denne Jr., $120,000, property in Troy Township.
• Linda Lee Moody to David L. Bish, $1, property in Beaver Township, corrective deed.
• David P. Miller to Travis D. Miller, $1, property in Meadville.
• Amy C. Chismar to Dale Dawson, $36,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Paul D. Shontz to Debra L. Abrigo, $1, property in Titusville.
• Anthony M. Killmeyer to Jeffrey S. Dengler, $9,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Mark R. Morgan to Flosi Properties LLC, $25,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• William D. Schaeffer to Douglas G. Bradley, $20,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Brian Nichols to Tyler A. Shipley, $206,027, property in Meadville.
• Carol L. Sturm to Coleen Dahl, $85,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Marissa A. Webster to Marissa A. Webster, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Johnny E. Ploss to John P. Ploss, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• David Moore to David L. Moore Jr., $1, property in Titusville.
• Dessie M. Oster to Ruth L. Graham, $1, property in Meadville.
• Martin J. Justin to William C. Winger, $500, property in West Mead Township.
• Michelle D. Lutz to John J. Ronacher III, $115,000, property in Troy Township.
• Michelle M. Campbell to Michelle M. Campbell, $1, property in West Shenango Township.
• William C. Lasher to William C. Lasher, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• Stanley Walchesky to Eric Dusch, $155,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Joseph C. Stewart Jr. Revocable Living Trust to K4K LLC, $0, property in Greenwood Township.
• Lynn P. Uram to Kendall L. Zook, $95,000, property in Venango Township.
• Sheila E. Carmen to John M. Stansfield, $16,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Christian L. Porter to Jennifer L. Porter, $330,000, property in Troy Township.
• Harry Hoberek to Michael A. Kopchak, $58,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Sindee E. Meyer to Ronald Arnold II, $83,581, property in Meadville.
• Matthew T. Murphy to Touch Stone Solutions Inc., $116,000, property in Meadville.
• William J. Cooper to Kandi S. Burchett, $1, property in Meadville.
• Kandi S. Burchett to Jeremy J. Cooper, $15,000, property in Meadville.
• Raymond A. Rossi to Lee Michael Clinton, $109,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Lynette Watkins to William J. Small, $144,500, property in Meadville.
• Travis C. Fox to Travis C. Fox, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Gregg A. Hauser to Gregg A. Hauser, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Jerald W. Price to Jerald W. Price, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Jerald W. Price to Jerald W. Price, $1, property in Meadville.
• Gregg A. Hauser to Gregg A. Hauser, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• James H. Vogan to Daniel H. Vogan, $3,275, property in Greenwood Township.
• Hubert E. Vogan to Daniel H. Vogan, $1, property in Greenwood Township.
• Robert K. Leonard to Marcie L. Kimmel, $64,900, property in Greenwood Township.
• Daniel C. McEntee to Christopher A. Miller, $283,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Herman Blatz to Herman Blatz, $10, property in Fairfield Township.
• Moses B. Glick to James H. O'Dell, $96,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Jonathan R. Yoder to Thomas N. Miller, $103,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• Matthew R. Roche to Richard Charles Hellwig, $62,500, property in Vernon Township.
• Tim Taylor to Jeff Wilson, $29,900, property in South Shenango Township.
• Janet E. Smith to Janet E. Smith, $1, property in Blooming Valley.
• Shirley Ann Phelps to Frank James Swartz, $5,000, property in West Fallowfield Township.
• Eric P. Esterly to Jonas Dietz, $110,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Randall S. Bullis to Thomas W. Miskimen Jr., $24,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Ronald Atwell to John F. Kraft Jr., $86,000, property in Saegertown.
• Samwil LLC to William R. Kirkwood, $70,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Brittany J. Shidemantle to Matthew Monda, $150,000, property in Spring Township.
• Zachary L. Pyle to Jason T. Wilkosz, $124,000, property in Springboro.
• James S. Armatas Jr. to Hannah Renee Leamer, $105,000, property in Hydetown.
• Karyn S. Graham to Benjamin C. Samples, $91,500, property in Meadville.
• Dennis L. Weaver to Jeffrey A. Mervine, $145,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Virginia I. Shorts to Pamela Deeter, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Deborah F. Molder to Anthony C. Pisano, $23,500, property in Hydetown.
• Bonnie S. Wilczynski to Chuck V. Conto, $9,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Joseph Bozic to Christopher G. McCartney, $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, $1,427.57, property in Sparta Township.
• John H. Hohla to Hohla Family Revocable Living Trust, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Thomas J. Eggleston to Amanda M. Enright, $1, property in Titusville.
• J. William Green to Jeffrey Max Green, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Marie F. Ott to Marie F. Ott, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Robert C. McGranahan to Jack L. Ruley, $5,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• Joshua Cannon Russell to Joshua Cannon Russell, $10, property in Greenwood Township.
• Stephen P. Lister to Roger W. Cottrell, $1, property in Spring Township.
• Curtis W. Myers to Rhonda J. Messina, $60,000, property in Linesville.
• Marissa J. Kawinski to Krislyn K. Tanaka, $147,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Raymond Stankiewicz to Patrick Pieffer, $2,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Leora K. Aikens to Anthony Bartoo, $95,500, property in Greenwood Township.
• Raymond E. Graham to Jade N. Graham, $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Robert Browski to Rebecca M. Trautman, $18,000, property in Linesville.
• Boone Irrevocable Grantor Trust to Mary Ellen Harwood, $298,750, property in North Shenango Township.
• Robert L. Weldon to Matthew W. Wright Revocable Trust, $25,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Marcia A. Novak to Michelle Lee Ruff, $3,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Mahlon J. Wengerd to Wollie J. Wengerd, $140,000, property in Greenwood Township.
• Joseph J. Pollack II to Joseph J. Pollack III, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• DJ Howles Enterprises LLC to DJ Howles Enterprises LLC, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Leonard S. Miller to John A. Fullerton, $460,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Eric Nye to Jada L. Betts, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Larry R. Baker to Daniel Kozalla, $30,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Alisha M. Neely to Alisha M. Neely, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Charles T. Eye to Scott E. Schlosser, $125,000, property in Saegertown.
• Ardelle Dehner Leonard to Michael Robert Leonard, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Cynthia Plymyer to Cynthia Plymyer, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Linda M. Fredrychowski to Sarah A. Barber, $78,000, property in Woodcock.
• Terence L. Lewis to Danette L. Voltz, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Ronald Vanderhoof to Ronald Vanderhoof, $1, property in Steuben Township.
• Loren A. Cauvel to Nora K. Custead, $60,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Michael G. Dickson to Kendell M. Bancroft, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• Lynn E. Dickson to Kendell M. Bancroft, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• Lynn E. Dickson to Michael G. Dickson, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• Arnold L. Claburn III to Timothy M. Sinkus, $149,900, property in West Mead Township.
• Benjamin N. Bentley to Ryan C. Brocious, $1, property in Cambridge Springs, corrective deed.
• Ronald J. Petula to Nicholas D. Limano, $182,000, property in Meadville.
• Connie J. Proper to Cynthia M. Martz, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Beth A. Reynolds to Beth Ann McDonough, $1, property in Meadville.
• William H. Reed to Mary Jane Cousins, $500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Sindee E. Meyer to Adam R. Collins, $69,000, property in Meadville.
• Nancy L. Ongley to Nancy L. Ongley, $15,000, property in Spartansburg.
• Johanna R. Schneider to Regina P. Merritt, $1, property in Fairfield Township.
• Raymond M. Cianciullo to James C. O'Bryon, $16,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to U.S. Bank Trust NA, $1,384.64, property in Vernon Township.
• Emiclare Investments LLC to Learning Center K 8 School, $240,000, property in Meadville.