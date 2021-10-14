The Academy Theatre’s first show in over a year, "Always … Patsy Cline," will finish its run this weekend with performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Written and originally directed by Ted Swindley, "Always … Patsy Cline" is more than just an homage to the legendary country singer. The show is a true story about Patsy’s unlikely friendship with a superfan, Louise Seger, who met one magical night at a Houston honky tonk.
"Always … Patsy Cline" showcases a genuine bond of friendship, which began over a Schlitz and lasted until Cline’s untimely death in 1963. Told through humor, heartache and celebration, "Always" takes audiences through the ups and downs of Patsy’s life, from her breakthrough on live radio, to her rise to fame at the Grand Ole Opry. The show includes hits like “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “You Belong to Me,” “Sweet Dreams,” “She’s Got You” and “Gotta Lotta Rhythm in My Soul.” There are 27 timeless Cline songs in all and not a dud in the bunch.
Patsy Cline is considered one of the most influential vocalists of the 20th century and was one of the first country music artists who blazed the trail into pop crossover. Patsy Cline’s vocal style influenced huge stars like Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, Cyndi Lauper and Kacey Musgraves. In 2017, a Patsy Cline museum opened in Nashville, Tennessee. Despite her tragically short career, Patsy’s legacy is alive and well, proven through the success of the Academy’s run. Audiences are loving the spirited performances, timeless songs, hilarious narration, and an overall good, old-fashioned time down on Chestnut Street.
The Academy Theatre adaptation features local favorites Madison Morgan as Patsy Cline and Brenda Costa as Louise Seger. The band is made up of Julie VonVolkenburg on piano, Dave Pennsy on bass, Pete Gool on electric guitar, Donald Dombrowski on the pedal steel guitar, Ray Gante playing the fiddle, and Morgan Brace on percussion.
For more information on times and ticket sales, contact the Academy Theatre at (814) 337-8000 or visit theacademytheatre.org.
Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online at theacademytheatre.org free of any additional convenience fees.
Tickets are $22 (general admission), $20 (senior citizens) or $16 (students), with an additional presale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts. You’d be “Crazy” and might possibly “Fall to Pieces” if you miss this show.
Julia G. Kemp is artistic director at The Academy Theatre. Kemp is director of "Always ... Patsy Cline."