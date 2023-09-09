VERNON TOWNSHIP — It’s a sure sign of the end of warm weather.
It’s not the first frost, but that two iconic seasonal food establishments in the Meadville area are closing down for the fall and winter.
Eddie’s Footlong Hot Dogs and Hank’s Frozen Custard, both on Conneaut Lake Road (routes 6 and 322) west of Meadville, are set to close on Sunday, though the timing for the end of the season for both will depend on when the supply of hot dogs and custard runs out.
It’s the last weekend to enjoy their respective wares in outdoor dining until spring. Those who need an Eddie’s fix can get one as it does have a small hot dog kiosk that operates year-round in the Downtown Mall in Meadville.
“They’re the mainstays of Meadville,” Edie Snyder of Meadville said of the two businesses as she and her adult daughter, Brandie Custer of Meadville, were dining on footlong hot dogs at a picnic table Eddie’s.
“Its good and they’re unique,” Snyder continued. “I’ve been coming here since I was kid.”
“I’ve been coming with her since I was little,” Custer said.
While they agree on Eddie’s, they differ on their choice of toppings on their footlongs.
“Mine’s the works,” Snyder said, referencing all toppings while Custer prefers cheese and onions on hers.
Tim and Gloria Watt of Harmony hit up Eddie’s for the first time, though they’ve had a summer home in the Pymatuning Reservoir area for about five years.
“We’ve driven by it a lot and have seen a lot of cars, so we had to try it,” Tim Watt said.
Eddie’s and Hank’s each have been in business more than 70 years; Eddie’s is closing out its 76th year while Hank’s has been in business since 1952.
Tim and Christy Johnson are the third-generation of the Johnson family to own Eddie’s, while Ryan Hild is the third-generation of the Hild family to own Hank’s.
Quality of product and service are the keys to the longevity of each business, according to their owners. And, both businesses are known far and wide outside of Crawford County because of it.
“People know it’s the same as it always was,” Ryan Hild said. “People know what to expect. It’s nothing crazy, nothing wild — it’s just consistency.”
The Johnsons agree.
“Our sauce, topping preparations — everything is homemade,” Tim Johnson said. “We’ve got a good local product in Smith’s hot dogs. It’s tradition for people.”
“We enjoy seeing our customers come back,” Christy Johnson said. “We get to see families grow up. We ask about their kids and they ask about ours.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.