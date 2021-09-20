It has been two years since the Center for Family Services has been able to hold its annual music benefit, the biggest fundraiser for the group. While still unable to make a full return, Voodoo Brewery is working with the center to offer the next best thing.
The last of the French Creek Concert Series at the Voodoo Brewery Compound in Meadville will be a benefit for the center. The free concert will feature four musical acts performing from 2 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, with food, drink and raffle prize tickets for sale, the proceeds from which will go to the center.
Jason Nesbitt, executive director of the Center for Family Services, said Voodoo Brewery reached out to his organization about joining in the concert series this summer. This is the second year in a row Voodoo has run a group of summer concerts aimed at benefiting local organizations, though the official French Creek Concert Series name is new to this year.
With the 20th iteration of their music benefit on hold, Nesbitt jumped at the chance.
"This is a pretty big deal for us," he said. "We're excited."
The music benefit can bring in around $20,000, with the 2019 benefit being the largest one they've had. The Center for Family Services had high hopes for the 20th benefit, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to it being postponed like so many other events.
Matteo Rachocki, CEO of Voodoo, said the brewery tried to determine which nonprofits and charities were most adversely affected by the pandemic.
"We did our best to try and identify one that could need an immediate help," he said.
The three previous entries in the concert series this summer benefitted the Association for Needy and Neglected Animals (ANNA)'s shelter, Arc of Crawford County, and a homeless veterans program through Veteran Affairs.
The addition of the French Creek name to the concert series this year came out of Rachocki's service on French Creek Initiative, a board seeking to bring attention and promote the French Creek area. Rachocki said the board is using the series this year as an incubator for potential concert series in the future using a planned amphitheater by French Creek.
"Obviously with the amphitheater in planning, it's a great way to continue to get our consumers and the public interested in what's going on," he said.
The concerts were made possible thanks to sponsorship support from local businesses. Supporters consisted of Armstrong, Berlin Packaging, Hagan Business Machines of Meadville Inc. and Palmiero Toyota.
Justin Moyar, owner of Justin Moyar Events, helped plan the concert series, booking the performers. Justin Moyar Events frequently works with Voodoo Brewery, helping set up events at the Voodoo Brewery Compound and Voodoo's Erie location.
Moyar said he aimed for a theme for each entry in the concert series. The theme for the last one is folk rock, with Moyar picking acts within that genre.
Headlining the event is a band called Tail Light Rebellion, which hails from Kansas City but is on tour. Also playing will be Conneaut, Ohio, band Oak Compass and Pittsburgh musician Samantha Sears.
Moyar didn't leave out local talent, however, with the final act involved being Fred Oakman and the Flood, which he called a local favorite.
"We have representatives from Meadville, but yeah, we do have regional and national bands on the bill," he said.
Moyar said the concert series has had some sporadic attendance this year.
"The first one we did well," he said. "The second two, the weather was not on our side and it really played into the attendance."
Despite the set backs, he said the concerts have been a help in raising awareness of the events being held at Voodoo Brewery, as well as their purpose in benefiting local organizations.
Nesbitt called the concert series a "beautiful idea," and he's hopeful to continue building a relationship with Voodoo Brewery. At a time when organizing fundraising events is very difficult, Nesbitt said he couldn't thank the brewery enough for offering support.
"I think we have a great asset in the community with Voodoo," he said.
The Center for Family Services will hold raffles at the concert, with a wide array of prizes to offer. These include an air fryer, gift cards to local businesses and framed artwork from area photographers. Some of these prizes are actually holdovers from the planned 20th music benefit, never given the chance to be given out as prizes until now.
The money generated by the concert will go into a fund the center uses for certain kinds of emergencies, such as the center needing to assist someone who does not qualify for other forms of grants or assistance.
The Voodoo Brewery Compound is located at 834 Bessemer St.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.