Christmas is only a week away, leaving very little time to pick up the ideal gifts for the holiday.
This late in the season, many shoppers might be too weary to order gifts online because many large retailers cannot ensure that gifts will arrive before Christmas.
Fortunately, stores in the area have ideas for those young and old.
As such, The Meadville Tribune has paid a visit to several local businesses to find the perfect gift without breaking the bank.
Fun stocking stuffers
A newcomer to the the Chestnut Street shopping strip, The Vogue offers a two-fold shopping experience within one location. The store front houses both Ariel Smith's business Backroad Boutique and Tracy Albaugh's No Place Like Home Decor.
On Smith's side of things, she recommended array of accessories, perfect small-sized gifts that can leave a big impression.
"We have some good options for jewelry left," Smith said. "Necklaces, some fun stocking stuffers."
Smith noted that some of the handbags she sold were recently marked down, bringing them under $20.
For Albaugh's part, she recommended the Keeper of the Light scented candles. Coming in two different sizes, the smaller of the two retails for $9. She's also offering Christmas decor for the holiday at 25 percent off.
As befitting a dual business, the two are also sharing a special for the holiday. Gift cards purchased for both sides of the store get 20 percent of their value added on. Smith said this has led to people buying a gift card for one side of the business and one for the other side equal to the total value they were intending to spend on a gift.
Scented soaps
When asked for an ideal and inexpensive Christmas gift idea at Harmony Formals Tuxedos and More, owner Laurie Freysinger didn't hesitate to give an answer in the form Dr. Squatch soap.
"It's $7," Freysinger said. "It's a great stocking stuffer in supplies."
The naturally made soap has proved to be a very popular item, Freysinger said, though one not many people knows she keeps in stock. Known for their comedic commercials, Dr. Squatch soap uses organic ingredients and can be a major help for people with sensitive skin.
While primarily marketed toward men, Freysinger admitted she is also a fan of the product.
"They say it's men-scented, but I just personally like all of them," she said.
Sweetening the pot for holiday shoppers is a special –– the soap bars are buy five, get one free, providing extra value for someone trying to get a lot of stocking stuffers quickly.
In terms of scents available, Freysinger said the most popular are Pine Tar, Wood Barrel Bourbon and Falls. She warns anyone interested in those varieties to act fast, as they're sure to go quickly.
Uniquely local
For a Christmas gift with a uniquely local feeling, Indigo Boutique & Botanica owner Leslie Flint recommends Allegheny Apple Chai, a chai tea flavor made as a collaboration between her and Grounds for Change, a student-run coffeehouse at Allegheny College.
Retailing for $10 a bag, the chai tea can only be bought at Indigo or Grounds for Change. The collaboration came after Allegheny students approached Flint about working together, something she quickly agreed to do.
"The students came in here and asked if I would be up for it and was like, 'Heck yeah,'" she said.
With Flint having many college students as customers, the decision only made sense.
As for how the tea tastes, Flint got perhaps the best explanation from the Grounds for Change staff.
"One of their students told them they like Allegheny Apple Chai with a spoonful of caramel," she said. "It's like having apple crisp in a cup."
Light a candle
At the oldest continuously-operating market house in Pennsylvania, cashier Jody Hill had a hard time picking out just one potential last-minute Christmas gift inside the Meadville Market House.
She went from boxes of maple candy to pottery from French Creek pottery to other such items, before settling on one line in particular.
The market house features a line of beeswax candles from Kline Honey Bee Farm in Rootstown, Ohio. These hand-crafted candles come in a variety of shapes, including pine cone or with snowflake designs, and are sold at various prices to meet the spending limits of any given shopper.
"These make such a beautiful piece," Hill said. "They have such detail to them."
Think flowers
As a store with the word "gifts" in the name, Loeffler's Flowers & Gifts might be among the first stores in mind for people hunting for Christmas gifts in the last week before the holiday.
Owner Travis Crytzer said that the store is capable of making some inexpensive bouquets that perfectly go along with the spirit of the season.
"We could do a lovely Christmas-style arrangement with your fresh Christmas-style greens," Crytzer said.
Even for those looking to not go too over budget, Crytzer said such an arrangement would be able to include some roses for a holiday-appropriate mixture of reds and greens.
Loeffler's is finding itself busy in the Christmas season, but Cryzter said the flower shop will be taking orders and delivering through Thursday. That said, he does have a piece of advice for anyone coming to them seeking a flower-filled gift.
"I would say call as soon as possible," he said.
Spice it up
For last-minute Christmas shopping, JT's Coffee & Tea Corner General Manager Emerald Mitchell suggested a last-minute product.
Within the past few days, the cafe has begun offering JT's Buffalo Sauce and JT's Spice Rubs. They've already proven themselves immensely popular.
"We've sold out of these three times in the last two days," Mitchell said.
The sauce and rubs are the same kind used as the food served at JT's. They're made by the owner of the business, Melissa Kebert.
"People have always told her she needs to bottle this stuff and sell it, and they've gone over famously," Mitchell said.
For their apparent popularity, the sauces and spice rubs come at an inexpensive price. The most expensive item among them is the 10 ounce sauce bottle, retailing at $8.99.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.