WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Sarah Lasko, daughter of Dan and Jody Lasko of Conneaut Lake, was crowned the 2022 Crawford County Fair queen on Sunday in the Youth Show Arena.
In what Fair Board President Dean Maynard described as an extremely close race, Lasko beat out three other candidates, including runner-up Mackenzie Beck of Cambridge Springs.
The prize for best essay went to Landis Crrawford of Saegertown and Alaina Webster of Venango was voted Miss Photogenic.
A note provided by the judges commended all four contestants as worthy representatives. “One word: impressive,” the judges wrote of their impressions of the candidates. “These girls are going places.”
