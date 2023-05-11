The public attitude toward school boards has changed dramatically since Gov. Tom Wolf announced a 10-day statewide school shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13, 2020.
A look at the primary ballots in the Crawford Central School Board race offers a vivid example of one aspect of this change of attitude: The ballots look a lot different than they did four years ago.
In 2019, the Crawford Central primary races were uncontested. Five four-year terms were up for election along with one two-year term. The same five candidates appeared on the ballots for both the Democrat and Republican primaries to determine nominations in the race for the four-year terms. All five advanced to the general election and were ultimately elected. Only one candidate appeared on the Republican ballot in the race for the two-year term; no candidates for the two-year term appeared on the Democratic primary ballot. The single Republican candidate advanced and was elected in November.
As in 2019, the May 16 primary ballots feature races for five four-year terms and one two-year term, but the similarities end there.
The race for four-year terms features a total of 15 candidates, with 14 on the Democratic ballot and 13 on the Republican ballot (three candidates appear only on one ballot). The race for the two-year term features the same two candidates on both Republican and Democratic ballots, bringing the overall number of candidates for Crawford Central School Board seats to 17 — nearly three times as many candidates competing for the same number of seats as in the last pre-pandemic election.
Among that large pool of candidates are five incumbents, four competing for four-year terms and one for the two-year term, and 12 candidates who would be serving for the first time if elected.
The plethora of candidates is a good thing, according to Bryan Miller of Cochranton, even though it means more competition for incumbents like him. Miller was one of 15 candidates who participated in video-recorded interviews last month with The Meadville Tribune. Candidates Benjamin Bargar, who will appear on the Democratic ballot, and Bonnie Murphy, who will appear on both ballots, did not participate.
The interviews, which are available for viewing at meadvilletribune.com, consisted of similar questions dealing with six general topics and ranged from about 12 minutes in length to nearly 30 minutes.
“I’m very happy to see the number of people that want to get involved with the school boards,” Miller said. “To see that more people are actually taking an interest in what is going on in the community, in their schools, I think is wonderful.”
Several candidates said they hoped to see increased transparency and more effective communication on the part of the district if they are elected.
Incumbent candidate Melissa Burnett noted the increased attendance at board meetings over the past few years and said the board communication today is much better than it was a decade ago.
“I have seen a grave improvement with the communication and especially with the technologies that are prevalent and necessary and we couldn’t live without them now,” Burnett said. “I think we offer a wide range of opportunities to get the message out.”
Tammy Silvis, Burnett’s opponent in the race for a two-year seat, disagreed. Silvis said district communication in her experience most frequently takes the form of report cards.
“Technically, that doesn’t even constitute as verbal discussion,” Silvis said, “it’s just a piece of paper I get in the mail.”
Silvis also recalled receiving a conference request in the mail after the deadline had passed, then never hearing back from administrators when she tried to follow up.
With regard to the district’s efforts to help students who saw their progress impacted by pandemic-related disruptions, Ron Irwin of Cochranton said one possibility would involve peer-to-peer tutoring.
“We have a lot of very advanced students in Crawford Central,” said Irwin, who has been a consistent presence in the audience of board meetings for several years, “and I would not be opposed to exploring that as an option, where it doesn’t produce a financial burden onto the district but where students could actually do some tutoring in the evening and maybe get some type of credit for doing that.”
Current board president Kevin Merritt of Cochranton noted that 42 percent of district students benefit from special education programs — a figure he said includes speech and reading and is above the state average.
“We have taken steps to capture those kids,” Merritt said, citing a remediation program based in Second District Elementary. “It’s a matter of making sure we caught them fast enough.”
“Lot of work to go,” he added, “but we are catching them up.”
The current board’s recent authorization of a feasibility study on the district’s resources and declining enrollment projections led to questions asking candidates where they stood on how potential building consolidations should be approached.
Several candidates emphasized the importance of relying on concrete evidence.
“It’s a complicated question,” Lisa Whitenack of Meadville said regarding the issue. “I’m very much an evidence-based person. I like to do a lot of research and look at all the lines of evidence, especially thinking about how if we do this one thing, how is that going to affect this other thing?”
Whitenack, who has served as a parent representative for Crawford Central School District’s comprehensive planning process, stressed the importance of considering enrollment, planning and the results of the feasibility in making a decision that was sure to have a significant impact on the district, especially if consolidation led to larger class sizes.
Robert Conley of Meadville, a software developer for a local manufacturer, similarly said that decisions about the challenges facing the district will likely involve evaluation of conflicting data.
“I wish I could give simple answers, but I’ve learned through years of troubleshooting million dollar machinery with nothing more than a phone and a guy who’s not tech savvy on the other end that you’ve just got to dig into it and find the little clues,” Conley said. Just as important as finding the answer, Conley added, is explaining it clearly. “I will let you know both pro and con — even if it doesn’t support my position on an issue, I will let you know about it — so we can have a fair and proper debate.”
For some candidates, the most important evidence to consider regarding any issue comes directly from district residents.
“I want the people to drive the car,” said candidate Dave Biggs. “I’m interested in serving the people and what the people want. This isn’t about me, it’s making sure the students have a good education, and also the taxpayers and the parents are getting what they need and what’s best for the community.”
The field of candidates includes two retired teachers who spent decades in Crawford Central schools, Mike Cain and Wallace Mason II.
Cain’s energetic approach to teaching was evident as he called for increased involvement from parents and community members in his interview. Even more important, according to Cain, is a team of enthusiastic teachers who aren’t burdened by micromanaging administrators.
“Right now I’m hearing a lot about the lack of enthusiasm of our teachers and that might be due to a pervasive administrative policy,” the former math teacher said. “We need accountability from our administrators. That’s a huge salary they’re taking home. I want to see home run hitting from every single one of them and perhaps we need a few realigned in what they’re doing.”
Mason, who taught in Cochranton schools before his retirement in 2013, said his goal as a teacher was to hold conferences with ever parent during any given year, regardless of the sort of progress their children were making.
“I definitely believe parents are an integral part of a child’s education,” Mason said. “I was told at one point, ‘You have a choice: The parent can be either the biggest adversary or advocate.’ I chose to have them as my biggest advocate.”
PENNCREST School District has been roiled in recent months over a new policy that restricts library books containing passages considered sexually explicit. The topic has not received much attention at Crawford Central meetings, and many candidates viewed the subject as something best left to parents.
For Monica Hargenrater, a 2007 graduate of Cochranton Junior-Senior High, the topic brought back memories to her own experience in Crawford Central schools and the time when one of her favorite books was “on the chopping block.” Hargenrater recalled one of her teachers beginning to read a Harry Potter book to the class and then being told “they needed to stop reading it.” She also remembered checking out “To Kill a Mockingbird” as a fifth grader and being required to provide a parent’s signature to show she had permission to read a book considered above her age level at the time. While the Harry Potter incident struck her as “silly,” Hargenrater was sympathetic to the idea of ensuring that students are reading material that fits their age.
“I don’t agree with book banning,” she said, “but I would like to see possibly a book review-type process put in place, possibly having parent signatures provided whenever a child is attempting to check out from the library a book that is above their age group.”
Candidate Ed DeVore, like Cain and Mason, spent a career as a teacher, most of it in the central part of the state. DeVore said he supported a policy that would allow for the review and removal of books deemed inappropriate.
“It should be age appropriate, what’s available to each of the students, and I think parents should have some say in that since they are their children,” DeVore said. “I just think sexually charged materials and that type of thing — just as a taxpayer I would be against that being shown and available in the public schools to children that weren’t old enough to understand the issues portrayed.”
Shanna Hodgson of Meadville said the selection of library materials should be left to the experts — librarians. Furthermore, she added, the mere presence of a book on the shelf does not mean that any particular student will read it.
“I support our students having access to resources that promote the best education possible,” Hodgson said. “I also would strongly urge parents to be informed about what their kids are reading, just like we talk all the time about how parents should be informed about what their kids are viewing and accessing online, and have open conversations within their families about their values and expectations.”
Book-related controversies have drawn headlines in recent months, but questions about how to balance the need for quality instruction against the desire to keep tax rates as low as possible are a near-constant concern for school board members. Last year, Crawford Central board members made the momentous decision to switch to a different method of property tax calculation. The move meant a major reduction in taxes for the district’s few Mercer County residents and a slight increase for the many Crawford County residents.
Current board member Jeff Rose, who voted in favor of the change, said with such issues, “There’s almost never a perfect solution.”
“I don’t know what way that I would vote if it came back up again,” Rose said. “I feel a little bit like, I guess it was unfair for a while one way and now it might be unfair for a while the other way.”
Board member Delwood Smith, who also supported the change, said the previous situation had been unfair to the residents in French Creek Township, Mercer County. At the same time, he added, it’s an issue that the board could revisit each year.
“I believe it was for the best,” Smith said. “I completely agree that we should have done that a while ago.”
